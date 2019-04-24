NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019
138 FPUS51 KALY 240841
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 240838
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
NYZ033-242000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-242000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ058-242000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ065-242000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ041-242000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ038-242000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ032-242000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Scattered snow showers this morning. Cloudy with scattered
showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain in the evening, then
a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-242000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-242000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ043-242000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ084-242000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ082-242000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ039-242000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Much cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ040-242000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Much cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ047-242000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ048-242000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Breezy and
much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ049-242000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid
50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ050-242000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ051-242000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Breezy and
much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ053-242000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ054-242000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Much cooler
with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ060-242000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ061-242000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ059-242000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ063-242000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ064-242000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ066-242000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
438 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Periods of rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
