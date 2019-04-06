NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019

_____

422 FPUS51 KALY 060800

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 060759

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

NYZ033-062000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-062000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ058-062000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-062000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-062000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-062000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-062000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or sleet or a

slight chance of snow showers this morning. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-062000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-062000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ043-062000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ084-062000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-062000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-062000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-062000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-062000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ048-062000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-062000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ050-062000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ051-062000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-062000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ054-062000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-062000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ061-062000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ059-062000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ063-062000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ064-062000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ066-062000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather