NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
_____
304 FPUS51 KALY 241552
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 241549
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
NYZ033-242100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain. Occasional snow showers.
Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Windy and much colder with highs in
the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 18 in the afternoon.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows
around 1 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,
decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
16 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 11. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 17 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Not as cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
$$
NYZ052-242100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,
then scattered snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Very
windy and cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to
35 mph, increasing to 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
65 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows around 12.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Not as cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ058-242100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early, then rain
likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Windy, colder
with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and much colder. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as
low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows
around 9 above. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after
midnight. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold with highs 14 to 20.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 13 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of snow. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as
low as 15 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ065-242100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
NYZ041-242100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain likely early, then rain.
Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy, cooler.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows
around 10 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
evening. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 2 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
$$
NYZ038-242100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous snow or rain showers in the evening, then
numerous snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Very windy and cold with lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Numerous snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Strong winds and much
colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to
45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Very windy and colder with lows around 10 above. West winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
11 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 17.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values
as low as 11 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ032-242100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery, cold with lows around 19.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Windy and much colder with highs in
the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows
around 1 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
Wind chill values as low as 14 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 10 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 16 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of snow. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ042-242100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain likely early, then rain and
freezing rain or numerous snow showers. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Windy, colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows
around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,
decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
10 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 17. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 11 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Not as cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
$$
NYZ083-242100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain likely early, then rain or
scattered snow showers. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature
around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows
around 8 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 2 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Not as cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
$$
NYZ043-242100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Blustery, colder with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind
chill values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 2 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
$$
NYZ084-242100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Windy and much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Blustery and much colder with lows around 10 above. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
$$
NYZ082-242100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain. Additional ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous snow or rain showers in the evening, then
numerous snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy, cold with lows around 20. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Numerous snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Very windy and much colder.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy and colder
with lows around 6 above. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
14 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 15.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values
as low as 14 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 15 below in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ039-242100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain early, then rain likely.
Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous snow or rain showers in the evening, then
numerous snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to
25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
50 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Numerous snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Very windy and colder with highs in the upper
20s. West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy, colder with lows around 8 above. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.
Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 19. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as
10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ040-242100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous rain or snow showers in the evening, then
numerous snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up
to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Strong
winds and colder with highs around 30. West winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy and colder
with lows around 10 above. West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to
65 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
9 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 19.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ047-242100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous snow showers or scattered rain showers in the
evening, then numerous snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Very windy and cold with lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Strong
winds and much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to
45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Very windy and colder with lows around 10 above. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 25 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
11 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 19.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 11 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows zero to
5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ048-242100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain likely early. Rain likely.
Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Windy, cold
with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph, increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds
and colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very windy and colder with lows around 10 above. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, becoming northwest 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 20.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows zero to
5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ049-242100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers. Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Very windy and
cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph,
increasing to 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows around 13.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ050-242100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,
then scattered snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Very windy and
cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy, colder with lows around 12. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ051-242100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain likely early. Rain likely.
Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Windy, cold
with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Strong winds and much colder with highs in
the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 40 to 45 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows
around 10 above. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
65 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after
midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 18.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 11 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows zero to
5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ053-242100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,
then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Very
windy and cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy and much colder with lows around 11. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
1 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 1 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ054-242100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the evening,
then scattered snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows
in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Very windy and
much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy, colder with lows around 9 above. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
4 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 17. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as
6 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ060-242100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ061-242100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Windy, colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows around
13. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to
35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 3 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ059-242100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows around
16. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ063-242100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of rain early, then rain likely.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold
with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy and much colder with highs
in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Blustery, colder with lows around 12. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 7 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of snow. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ064-242100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of rain early, then scattered
rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 17. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ066-242100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of rain early, then scattered
rain showers. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds around
10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 20 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather