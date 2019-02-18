NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

NYZ033-190900-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 14 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 below. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 11 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet or rain likely in the morning, then rain or snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ052-190900-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow and sleet after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ058-190900-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet in the evening, then freezing rain

and sleet after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper

20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the

evening, then freezing rain and sleet or rain likely after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ065-190900-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ041-190900-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Colder with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ038-190900-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or sleet likely after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ032-190900-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 13 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 below. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow or sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sleet likely in the morning. Snow or rain likely. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s.

NYZ042-190900-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around zero. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. A chance of rain.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ083-190900-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around

2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow or sleet in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ043-190900-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ084-190900-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 4 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or sleet after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ082-190900-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around

1 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of sleet in the morning. A chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ039-190900-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around

3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of sleet in the morning. A chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ040-190900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around

4 above. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then sleet and freezing rain likely after midnight. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ047-190900-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain or sleet

in the evening, then rain or sleet likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ048-190900-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low

as 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ049-190900-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow and sleet after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ050-190900-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of sleet or rain or snow after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ051-190900-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ053-190900-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow and sleet after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ054-190900-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 7 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ060-190900-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain or sleet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ061-190900-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ059-190900-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 12.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Light and

variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or sleet. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ063-190900-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or snow in the

evening, then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ064-190900-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around

12. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow and sleet

in the evening, then rain or sleet and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ066-190900-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

535 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around

12. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or sleet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

