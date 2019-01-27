NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
NYZ033-272115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow showers. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold with highs in the upper
20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around
3 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 19. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not
as cold with lows around 8 above. Temperature rising to around
14 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 2 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs
in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Wind chill
values as low as 30 below.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Lows
around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
10 above. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
NYZ052-272115-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow or rain showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 17.
Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Much colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill
values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ058-272115-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers
likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around
5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 14.
Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 10 below. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as
low as 35 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill
values as low as 30 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
NYZ065-272115-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 13. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain
or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ041-272115-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
6 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 2 below.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 14.
Temperature rising to around 18 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
5 below to zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ038-272115-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers this
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy
at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows around 4 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 6 below after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows
around 17. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to
15. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Highs 5 to 10 above. Lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
NYZ032-272115-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Not as cold with highs in the mid
20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around
4 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold
with lows around 11. Temperature rising to around 17 after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Highs
zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values
as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15.
NYZ042-272115-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow showers. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with highs in the lower
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows around 9 above. Temperature rising to around 13 after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in
the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values
as low as zero after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
10 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 5 below. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
NYZ083-272115-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
3 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
4 below.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 12.
Temperature rising to around 16 after midnight. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs
around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
5 below to zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs around 20.
NYZ043-272115-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
4 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
2 below.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 12.
Temperature rising to around 17 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs around
20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs around 20.
NYZ084-272115-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 2 below.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 14.
Temperature rising to around 19 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs
around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs around 20.
NYZ082-272115-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers this
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy
at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as
cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 15 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 2 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows around zero. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as
12 below.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as
low as 14 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as
cold with lows around 11. Temperature rising to around 16 after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold
with highs around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Much colder. Near steady temperature around 10 above.
Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
10 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Highs around zero. Lows 5 below to 10 below
zero. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below in the morning.
NYZ039-272115-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers this
afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as
low as zero this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
2 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as
cold with lows around 12. Temperature rising to around 17 after
midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to
15. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs zero to
5 above zero. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows
around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
NYZ040-272115-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers this
afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
3 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as
cold with lows around 13. Temperature rising to around 18 after
midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values
as low as zero after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
15. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 5 to
10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 15.
Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
NYZ047-272115-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 14. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values
as low as zero after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to
15. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 5 above. Wind chill
values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ048-272115-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 14.
Temperature rising to around 19 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values
as low as zero after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
15. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 5 above. Wind
chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around zero. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below in the morning.
NYZ049-272115-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow or rain showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
1 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 1 below.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 16.
Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
20. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ050-272115-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow or rain showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 1 below.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 15.
Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Much colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to
zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ051-272115-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around
an inch. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Wind chill values
as low as 8 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 13.
Temperature rising to around 19 after midnight. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 below. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 15.
Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below in the morning.
NYZ053-272115-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 17.
Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill
values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ054-272115-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around
an inch. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
4 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Wind chill values as
low as 9 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. Temperature rising to
around 19 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs
around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below. Wind chill
values as low as 30 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around zero. Wind chill
values as low as 30 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
NYZ060-272115-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 11.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
or rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 above. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ061-272115-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the lower
20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
5 below to zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ059-272115-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 11.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 17.
Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow or
rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 above. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ063-272115-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around
7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 16.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values
as low as zero after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
5 below to 10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as
low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ064-272115-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 11.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 18.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
or rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ066-272115-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
626 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Wind chill values
as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the lower
20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
or rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to
zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
