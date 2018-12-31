NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
NYZ033-312100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Sleet or snow in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow in
the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as
3 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as
cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-312100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the
lower 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper
40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ058-312100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain or sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.
Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the
mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain in
the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ065-312100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature
rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the
mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ041-312100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Total sleet accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ038-312100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM EST TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature
rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ032-312100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain or snow or sleet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and freezing rain in the evening. Rain. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. West
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-312100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Snow or sleet in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows
around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in
the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ083-312100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Sleet or rain or snow in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ043-312100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with possible sleet or snow or freezing rain likely
in the evening, then rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ084-312100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the
upper 30s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet or rain in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ082-312100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with sleet
likely or a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow and
sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening. Rain. Snow and sleet
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows in the lower
30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
morning. Breezy with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the
lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ039-312100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely or a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature
rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ040-312100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature
rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid
30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ047-312100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature
rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with
highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ048-312100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around
40 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the evening, then a chance of sleet after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ049-312100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around
40 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper
40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the evening, then a chance of sleet after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ050-312100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid
40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow or sleet. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ051-312100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the
lower 40s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning.
Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid
30s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the evening, then a chance of sleet after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ053-312100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature
rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper
40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ054-312100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the
lower 40s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ060-312100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature
rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in
the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ061-312100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the
lower 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper
40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ059-312100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature
rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in
the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ063-312100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain or snow
and sleet likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Total sleet accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 30s.
Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the
mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of freezing rain. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ064-312100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature
rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the
mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ066-312100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
337 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature
rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning.
Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature
falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
