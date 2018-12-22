NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely
or a chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of
snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in
the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler
with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
30. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain or snow showers
likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cold with
lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow or rain showers
likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of
rain or snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 40. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of
rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
snow or rain showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of
snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in
the lower 20s. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in
the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of snow showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in
the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper
40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
