NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
NYZ033-172100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows
around 10 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
6 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs
around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet or freezing rain likely in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising
into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s.
NYZ052-172100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ058-172100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Blustery with
highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 this
afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Blustery, colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 20.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as
low as 1 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.
NYZ065-172100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling
into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
NYZ041-172100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ038-172100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
NYZ032-172100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this
afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much colder with lows around 11.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature
around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as
3 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain likely. Little or
no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
NYZ042-172100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this
afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 1 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Snow likely in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ083-172100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ043-172100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ084-172100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
upper 30s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 30s.
NYZ082-172100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as
2 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature around
15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 3 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature
around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
3 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. West
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
NYZ039-172100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature around
19. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
NYZ040-172100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature around
20. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
NYZ047-172100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
NYZ048-172100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature around
19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ049-172100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ050-172100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 30s.
NYZ051-172100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Blustery, colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 20.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ053-172100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ054-172100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 1 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature around
18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
NYZ060-172100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon.
NYZ061-172100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ059-172100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers or a slight chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ063-172100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ064-172100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling
into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
NYZ066-172100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
332 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid
30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
