NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018
165 FPUS51 KALY 191444
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
NYZ033-192100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 15. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ052-192100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning,
then a slight chance of light rain or light snow this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in
the lower 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ058-192100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or light snow
this morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs around
30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows
around 5 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 15 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
15 to 20. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ065-192100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...A chance of light snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers and sleet
in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ041-192100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows
around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in
the lower 20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ038-192100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with
lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ032-192100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ042-192100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows
zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ083-192100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation around an
inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows
5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
around 20. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ043-192100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows
5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ084-192100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows
around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
around 20. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ082-192100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 10 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows
around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ039-192100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows
5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 10 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
around 20. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ040-192100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows
5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 10 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in
the lower 20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low
as 10 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ047-192100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning,
then a chance of light rain or light snow this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower
30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows
5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 10 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ048-192100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning,
then a slight chance of light rain or light snow this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
around 20. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ049-192100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning,
then a slight chance of light rain or light snow this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in
the lower 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ050-192100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning,
then a slight chance of light rain or light snow this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in
the lower 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ051-192100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning,
then a chance of light rain or light snow this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Total
snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
around 20. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ053-192100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain or light
snow. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in
the lower 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ054-192100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then a
slight chance of light rain or light snow this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows
5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 15 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
15 to 20. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
NYZ060-192100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...A chance of light snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in
the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ061-192100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow or light rain.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
around 20. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
NYZ059-192100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...A chance of light snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely or a chance of rain
showers in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in
the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ063-192100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain or light snow.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then sleet or
snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in
the lower 20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ064-192100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...A chance of light snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain showers or sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow
and sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in
the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
or snow likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ066-192100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
942 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...A chance of light snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance
of light rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers or sleet in the morning. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
