NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

NYZ033-162000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-162000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-162000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-162000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-162000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-162000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-162000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-162000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-162000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-162000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-162000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-162000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-162000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-162000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-162000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-162000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-162000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-162000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-162000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-162000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-162000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-162000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-162000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-162000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-162000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-162000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Humid with lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-162000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

345 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

