NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

716 FPUS51 KALY 090826

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

NYZ033-092000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ052-092000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ058-092000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ065-092000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ041-092000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ038-092000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ032-092000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ042-092000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ083-092000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ043-092000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ084-092000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ082-092000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ039-092000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ040-092000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ047-092000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ048-092000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ049-092000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ050-092000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ051-092000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ053-092000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ054-092000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ060-092000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ061-092000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ059-092000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ063-092000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows around 50.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ064-092000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ066-092000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Rain may be heavy at

times. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Much

warmer. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

