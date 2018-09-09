NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ052-092000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ058-092000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ065-092000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warmer. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ041-092000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ038-092000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ032-092000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ042-092000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ083-092000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ043-092000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ084-092000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ082-092000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ039-092000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ040-092000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to
around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ047-092000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ048-092000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ049-092000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ050-092000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ051-092000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ053-092000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ054-092000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ060-092000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warmer. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs around
80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ061-092000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ059-092000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warmer. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs around
80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ063-092000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows around 50.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ064-092000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warmer. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ066-092000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
425 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Rain may be heavy at
times. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Much
warmer. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
