NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

NYZ033-020800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ052-020800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

90. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ058-020800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ065-020800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ041-020800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ038-020800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ032-020800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ042-020800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

NYZ083-020800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ043-020800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ084-020800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ082-020800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ039-020800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ040-020800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ047-020800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

NYZ048-020800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 70.

NYZ049-020800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ050-020800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ051-020800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ053-020800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ054-020800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ060-020800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

90. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ061-020800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ059-020800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

90. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ063-020800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ064-020800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ066-020800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

951 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

