NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
NYZ033-010815-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered sprinkles. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ052-010815-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ058-010815-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ065-010815-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ041-010815-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ038-010815-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ032-010815-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-010815-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ083-010815-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ043-010815-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-010815-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ082-010815-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ039-010815-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ040-010815-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ047-010815-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ048-010815-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ049-010815-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ050-010815-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ051-010815-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ053-010815-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ054-010815-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ060-010815-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ061-010815-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ059-010815-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around
90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around
90. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ063-010815-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ064-010815-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ066-010815-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
