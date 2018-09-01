NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

NYZ033-010815-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered sprinkles. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-010815-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-010815-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-010815-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-010815-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-010815-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-010815-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-010815-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-010815-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-010815-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-010815-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-010815-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-010815-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-010815-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-010815-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-010815-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-010815-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-010815-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-010815-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-010815-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-010815-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-010815-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-010815-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-010815-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

90. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-010815-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-010815-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-010815-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

