NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018

_____

429 FPUS51 KALY 240151

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

NYZ033-240800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph late this

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-240800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ058-240800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-240800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ041-240800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ038-240800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-240800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-240800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-240800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ043-240800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-240800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ082-240800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-240800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-240800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph

late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-240800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-240800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ049-240800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ050-240800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph

late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ051-240800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ053-240800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ054-240800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ060-240800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ061-240800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph

late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

90. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ059-240800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ063-240800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph

late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-240800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ066-240800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

90. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather