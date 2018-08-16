NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
777 FPUS51 KALY 160743
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
NYZ033-162000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ052-162000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ058-162000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ065-162000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 90.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ041-162000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ038-162000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ032-162000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ042-162000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ083-162000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ043-162000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ084-162000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ082-162000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ039-162000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ040-162000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ047-162000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ048-162000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ049-162000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ050-162000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ051-162000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ053-162000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ054-162000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ060-162000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ061-162000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ059-162000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ063-162000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ064-162000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 90.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ066-162000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
341 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
_____
