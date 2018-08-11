NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

127 FPUS51 KALY 111410

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

NYZ033-112000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-112000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-112000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-112000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ041-112000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-112000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-112000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-112000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-112000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-112000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-112000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-112000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-112000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-112000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-112000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-112000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-112000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-112000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-112000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-112000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-112000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-112000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning.

Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warmer with

highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-112000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as warm with

highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-112000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning.

Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warmer with

highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-112000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-112000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs around 70. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-112000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

_____

