NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ052-062000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-062000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-062000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ041-062000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-062000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-062000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-062000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ083-062000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-062000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ084-062000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-062000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-062000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-062000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-062000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-062000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-062000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-062000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-062000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ053-062000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-062000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ060-062000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-062000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ059-062000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ063-062000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ064-062000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-062000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

