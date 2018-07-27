NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
296 FPUS51 KALY 271735
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
133 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
NYZ033-272000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ052-272000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Hot. Near steady temperature in the mid
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ058-272000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ065-272000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Hot. Near steady
temperature in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ041-272000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ038-272000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail. Near steady temperature around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ032-272000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ042-272000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ083-272000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ043-272000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ084-272000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Hot. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ082-272000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ039-272000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ040-272000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail. Near steady temperature around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ047-272000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady
temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ048-272000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady
temperature around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ049-272000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Hot. Near steady temperature in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ050-272000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Hot. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ051-272000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ053-272000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Hot. Near steady temperature in the mid
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ054-272000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ060-272000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Hot. Near steady temperature in the mid
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ061-272000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Hot. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ059-272000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Hot. Near steady temperature in the mid
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ063-272000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Hot. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ064-272000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Hot. Near steady
temperature in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ066-272000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
134 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Hot. Near steady
temperature in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
