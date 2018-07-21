NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

294 FPUS51 KALY 210817

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

NYZ033-212000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-212000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-212000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-212000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ041-212000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-212000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-212000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 15 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-212000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-212000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-212000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-212000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising to around

70 after midnight. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-212000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-212000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-212000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-212000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the

evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-212000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-212000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-212000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-212000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-212000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-212000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into the

upper 60s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-212000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-212000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-212000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-212000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain

this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady

temperature around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-212000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-212000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

