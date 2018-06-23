NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:19 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
_____
165 FPUS51 KALY 230511
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
NYZ033-230815-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ052-230815-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool
with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
$$
NYZ058-230815-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ065-230815-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Widespread showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ041-230815-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ038-230815-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ032-230815-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ042-230815-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ083-230815-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ043-230815-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ084-230815-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ082-230815-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ039-230815-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ040-230815-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ047-230815-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ048-230815-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ049-230815-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool
with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ050-230815-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ051-230815-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ053-230815-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ054-230815-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ060-230815-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ061-230815-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ059-230815-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ063-230815-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ064-230815-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ066-230815-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Widespread showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather