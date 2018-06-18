NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

436 FPUS51 KALY 180753

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

NYZ033-182000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-182000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-182000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-182000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-182000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-182000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-182000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 70.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-182000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-182000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-182000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-182000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-182000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-182000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-182000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-182000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-182000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-182000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-182000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-182000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-182000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-182000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-182000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-182000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-182000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-182000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-182000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-182000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

351 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around

80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

