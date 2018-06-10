NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

NYZ033-102000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ052-102000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ058-102000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ065-102000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

NYZ041-102000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ038-102000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ032-102000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ042-102000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ083-102000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ043-102000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ084-102000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ082-102000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ039-102000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ040-102000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ047-102000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ048-102000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ049-102000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ050-102000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ051-102000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ053-102000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ054-102000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ060-102000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ061-102000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ059-102000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ063-102000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ064-102000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

NYZ066-102000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

