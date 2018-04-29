NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

_____

383 FPUS51 KALY 292004

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

NYZ033-300830-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ052-300830-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then rain or

snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ058-300830-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely, mainly this evening. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ065-300830-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ041-300830-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ038-300830-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ032-300830-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ042-300830-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ083-300830-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ043-300830-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Scattered showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ084-300830-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ082-300830-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-300830-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ040-300830-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ047-300830-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ048-300830-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ049-300830-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then rain or

snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ050-300830-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then rain or

snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ051-300830-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this evening,

then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ053-300830-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then rain or

snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ054-300830-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow showers this evening, then rain

or snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ060-300830-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening, then

rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ061-300830-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain

or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ059-300830-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening, then

rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ063-300830-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ064-300830-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ066-300830-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

404 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 50.

$$

_____

