NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

NYZ033-090800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ052-090800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ058-090800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this evening. Cold

with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ065-090800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

NYZ041-090800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ038-090800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ032-090800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ042-090800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers this

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ083-090800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers this

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ043-090800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers this

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ084-090800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ082-090800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

NYZ039-090800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 17. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ040-090800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this evening. Cold

with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ047-090800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 15.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ048-090800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this evening. Cold

with lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ049-090800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ050-090800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ051-090800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this evening. Cold

with lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

NYZ053-090800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ054-090800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ060-090800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

NYZ061-090800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow showers this

evening. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

NYZ059-090800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

NYZ063-090800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this evening. Cold

with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

NYZ064-090800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

NYZ066-090800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

343 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cold with lows

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

