Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 14, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;88;77;Partly sunny;87;78;SW;7;81%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;86;72;Sunny and pleasant;88;72;NNE;7;48%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;High clouds;70;52;Partial sunshine;72;48;E;4;31%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;63;55;Rain tapering off;59;53;NNW;13;75%;96%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and misty;52;41;Mostly cloudy;47;38;ENE;8;91%;12%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;16;7;Very cold;13;4;NNE;4;75%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;59;40;Sunny;61;42;E;6;61%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;33;23;A little a.m. snow;32;15;NW;10;53%;95%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;84;70;Pleasant and warmer;90;73;NE;10;55%;35%;12

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;65;53;Mostly cloudy;66;55;N;6;67%;66%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning showers;70;62;A morning shower;71;61;NW;12;74%;59%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Some sun;77;56;Cloudy;74;56;NW;6;38%;15%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mainly cloudy;88;74;A couple of showers;90;74;SSE;5;71%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;77;67;A t-storm or two;76;68;SSW;4;85%;84%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;86;79;Showers around;88;79;NE;6;65%;90%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;62;50;A couple of showers;61;50;NNE;6;72%;85%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;63;36;Mostly sunny;54;30;E;4;43%;6%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;56;38;Low clouds and fog;54;44;ESE;8;75%;28%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;47;39;Low clouds;44;34;E;6;87%;18%;0

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;68;50;Afternoon showers;68;50;SE;5;70%;91%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;73;64;A t-storm in spots;76;64;E;12;73%;71%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog early in the day;46;38;Rather cloudy;52;37;E;5;78%;32%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;50;42;Low clouds breaking;46;39;NNE;4;90%;14%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog early in the day;56;41;Low clouds and fog;53;41;ENE;8;80%;57%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and milder;50;32;Clouds breaking;53;31;ENE;4;80%;21%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;81;55;A strong t-storm;83;59;S;8;74%;76%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;84;65;A t-storm around;85;65;NE;6;39%;64%;11

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;63;44;Mostly cloudy;65;44;NNW;5;60%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;81;64;Sunshine and nice;80;65;NNW;6;52%;11%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;76;61;Partly sunny;74;64;S;10;63%;25%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;86;67;A shower or two;86;69;ENE;4;55%;58%;7

Chennai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;77;A thunderstorm;85;77;WSW;4;85%;78%;2

Chicago, United States;A little snow;40;28;Rain and snow shower;39;36;SSE;7;68%;61%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;82;77;Cloudy, downpours;83;78;SW;9;82%;96%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;48;44;A morning shower;48;42;ESE;6;58%;57%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;86;76;Partly sunny, humid;85;77;NNW;11;76%;10%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;70;47;Mostly sunny;79;61;S;6;65%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;91;73;Breezy in the p.m.;93;73;SE;12;60%;44%;10

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;79;56;Hazy sunshine;79;55;WNW;3;48%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Windy;67;48;Partly sunny, warm;72;50;SW;6;22%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;85;69;Showers;81;67;NNW;4;80%;81%;2

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;93;74;Heavy showers;85;73;ENE;3;78%;88%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds;59;49;Low clouds;53;43;SW;7;91%;27%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;52;43;Milder with some sun;59;36;NNE;4;47%;9%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;66;58;Mostly sunny;69;57;NW;12;60%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun;77;65;Low clouds;78;69;S;3;66%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;81;59;Mostly sunny;83;61;ENE;9;40%;3%;14

Havana, Cuba;A stray thunderstorm;81;71;A morning shower;77;73;NE;11;66%;64%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;35;25;Breezy in the p.m.;39;37;SW;11;87%;9%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;ENE;5;73%;68%;2

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sun;84;68;Hazy sunshine;79;69;E;7;50%;33%;5

Honolulu, United States;Periods of rain;82;71;Partly sunny;82;71;E;6;68%;43%;3

Hyderabad, India;A stray t-shower;85;73;A shower or two;84;73;E;7;67%;76%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;Sunny and nice;76;48;NNW;8;40%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;58;45;Partial sunshine;60;51;NE;10;82%;14%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;93;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;W;7;78%;75%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;89;80;A shower in the p.m.;90;81;N;6;61%;57%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;87;61;Mostly sunny;82;63;N;8;42%;15%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;66;33;Plenty of sun;62;30;ENE;4;21%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;91;61;Plenty of sun;92;63;NE;9;16%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Fog will lift;72;50;Hazy sunshine;72;48;S;4;63%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;N;9;17%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;44;34;Partly sunny;41;21;ESE;6;69%;0%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Variable cloudiness;90;78;A shower;89;78;N;7;69%;82%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds breaking;85;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;73;SW;6;63%;76%;6

Kolkata, India;A passing shower;79;75;Downpours;81;75;N;5;80%;91%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;90;77;A morning shower;92;77;ENE;4;68%;55%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Inc. clouds;62;41;A couple of showers;60;40;NNW;8;51%;72%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;90;74;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SW;5;75%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;67;61;Low clouds;66;62;SSE;7;76%;17%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;66;46;Mostly sunny;66;48;NNE;6;71%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;56;46;Low clouds breaking;52;44;NW;5;84%;14%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;88;60;Mostly sunny;82;56;SE;5;41%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A morning t-storm;83;78;Sunny intervals;85;78;SSW;7;74%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;63;40;Clouds, then sun;60;36;NNE;6;58%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Turning sunny;87;82;A few showers;88;81;W;14;68%;94%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;E;5;79%;76%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A t-storm around;94;79;E;5;58%;55%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;57;45;A shower in the a.m.;55;44;WSW;14;62%;64%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;67;43;Mostly sunny;67;39;N;6;45%;10%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy;79;63;Clouds and sun, nice;77;71;NNE;11;51%;6%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;36;31;Partly sunny;36;23;SSE;6;70%;0%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;90;78;Clouds and sun, nice;90;77;ESE;9;62%;24%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;74;54;A strong t-storm;78;62;NE;7;70%;100%;11

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;43;34;Snow showers, breezy;41;30;WNW;15;81%;78%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;37;32;Low clouds may break;33;24;SW;10;48%;2%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;95;80;High clouds;93;81;N;8;49%;10%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy this morning;81;60;A shower or two;80;60;NNE;11;58%;81%;12

New York, United States;Cooler;49;40;Clearing and breezy;49;37;W;21;53%;27%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;79;54;Partly sunny;80;54;WNW;6;45%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;30;25;A little snow;29;14;W;10;90%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;63;47;Mostly sunny;66;48;SE;5;59%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;36;35;Low clouds;42;35;W;6;92%;34%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain/snow showers;43;34;Snow showers, breezy;40;26;WNW;16;83%;72%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;74;A couple of t-storms;83;73;W;5;77%;86%;4

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a t-storm;87;75;A thunderstorm;86;75;NW;8;83%;80%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;87;75;A shower in the p.m.;84;72;NE;6;81%;68%;9

Paris, France;Clearing, a shower;55;43;Low clouds breaking;51;41;N;7;77%;22%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy and very warm;90;64;Sunshine and cooler;75;62;W;12;59%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A few showers;87;77;Rain and a t-storm;88;76;SSE;6;79%;92%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;NNE;9;74%;56%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;93;70;A t-storm around;94;69;SE;5;53%;73%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog early in the day;43;38;Low clouds;48;37;ENE;4;65%;24%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sun;61;34;Mostly cloudy;55;31;WSW;3;66%;4%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;53;A little p.m. rain;66;54;NNE;8;75%;93%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;Partly sunny;70;48;SSW;6;81%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;89;78;A shower in the a.m.;88;78;E;9;67%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy;46;37;A couple of showers;43;37;SSW;18;69%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;41;28;Low clouds;36;29;S;6;84%;1%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;76;61;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;ENE;9;64%;2%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;Sunny and beautiful;82;62;SE;6;22%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A little rain;64;54;Mostly cloudy;66;47;NNE;5;73%;35%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;38;29;Becoming cloudy;33;30;SW;5;78%;1%;1

San Francisco, United States;Fog this morning;68;53;Mostly cloudy;64;56;W;7;81%;3%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;83;63;Some sun, a t-storm;82;63;ENE;8;64%;71%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;86;77;A shower or two;86;77;E;12;71%;76%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;65;N;7;86%;56%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;Sunny and nice;73;49;NE;5;25%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;77;47;Sunshine and nice;75;49;SW;7;44%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;87;74;A passing shower;88;74;N;8;72%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;71;41;Mostly sunny;67;43;ESE;4;62%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Windy with rain;58;52;Morning downpours;53;37;SSW;10;92%;86%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;62;36;Some brightening;59;34;W;3;63%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;66;50;Partly sunny;68;54;SE;5;56%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;93;77;A t-storm in spots;88;78;NE;3;74%;55%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;48;34;Low clouds and fog;51;38;ESE;7;74%;39%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;87;78;A morning shower;87;77;ENE;14;67%;64%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;42;35;Low clouds;43;39;SW;6;83%;9%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;69;54;Breezy in the p.m.;69;53;W;16;40%;2%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;71;65;Mostly cloudy;77;69;ESE;13;62%;40%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and clouds;41;27;Cloudy and colder;33;32;SSW;7;85%;25%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and chilly;49;40;Clouds and sun;52;35;ENE;5;65%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasing clouds;52;41;Cloudy and mild;58;46;NW;7;66%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;59;45;Increasing clouds;57;48;SW;6;32%;3%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;83;66;Sunshine and nice;79;64;E;5;39%;8%;4

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;67;47;Mostly cloudy;73;51;ENE;3;57%;35%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;64;50;Plenty of sun;67;53;E;6;57%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain/snow showers;43;36;Breezy with flurries;44;35;W;16;67%;63%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;72;59;Mostly sunny;72;59;SSW;9;46%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;73;57;Partly sunny;71;54;NW;5;69%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;37;5;Sunshine;38;1;ESE;6;51%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Windy with downpours;54;48;Pouring morning rain;49;38;W;8;67%;80%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog early in the day;45;37;Low clouds;52;41;SE;6;76%;27%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;85;68;Sunny and very warm;91;70;NE;4;45%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;40;31;Partly sunny;37;28;SSE;6;76%;1%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;41;38;Low clouds;44;35;ESE;9;84%;9%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;67;59;Windy;66;59;NNW;27;70%;55%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sunshine;92;77;Mostly sunny;91;78;NNE;5;63%;41%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;55;30;High clouds;52;31;NE;2;57%;1%;1

