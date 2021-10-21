Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 21, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;87;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;77;SW;10;85%;66%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;95;83;Abundant sunshine;94;80;N;6;52%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;Mostly sunny;80;56;N;4;25%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;77;58;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;E;6;53%;73%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;54;46;A couple of showers;54;46;NW;20;79%;65%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;44;31;An afternoon shower;42;35;NNE;9;73%;75%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;58;43;Sunny, but cool;61;41;E;7;40%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;48;31;Increasingly windy;44;35;SW;17;47%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and beautiful;88;64;Lots of sun, warm;92;72;ENE;9;45%;27%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;71;56;Mostly sunny, nice;72;57;SW;6;75%;12%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;61;59;Cloudy and windy;62;58;ENE;18;70%;44%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Lots of sun, nice;88;62;Sunny and pleasant;89;60;NW;11;25%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, less humid;87;75;Showers, some heavy;89;75;SSE;5;82%;83%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;A t-storm or two;81;67;SE;4;76%;72%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;80;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;SSE;5;75%;87%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;70;57;A couple of showers;67;54;WNW;6;73%;63%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;64;41;Plenty of sun;61;36;SW;6;44%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;73;54;Cooler;65;48;NNE;5;76%;71%;1

Berlin, Germany;Windy;59;44;A little rain;51;44;W;16;58%;82%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;65;48;A passing shower;68;50;SE;5;74%;83%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;81;64;Nice with some sun;82;65;NNE;5;71%;23%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;64;49;Variable cloudiness;57;43;W;10;67%;15%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler with showers;53;42;Mostly cloudy;51;44;W;11;70%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;68;47;Clouds and sun;69;51;WSW;7;75%;25%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Windy this morning;67;50;Showers around;58;43;WNW;5;64%;60%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;79;62;Afternoon rain;79;59;SE;8;68%;96%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of t-storms;82;66;A t-storm around;83;68;NE;6;43%;55%;11

Busan, South Korea;Cool with rain;59;51;Sunny;65;50;NNW;6;55%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;N;8;43%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;69;58;Showers around;66;57;NNW;20;75%;95%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;81;67;A t-storm in spots;82;69;E;4;65%;73%;8

Chennai, India;A couple of showers;93;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;WSW;6;71%;75%;5

Chicago, United States;Cooler with a shower;59;45;Mostly cloudy;56;46;NW;7;54%;15%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;88;77;A thunderstorm;85;77;NNE;6;78%;79%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain tapering off;53;42;A little a.m. rain;48;42;WNW;11;68%;74%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;92;80;Mostly sunny;90;80;NNW;4;65%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;82;57;Brilliant sunshine;83;68;SSE;5;55%;7%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this afternoon;88;71;Breezy in the p.m.;90;70;ESE;11;60%;27%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;90;68;Plenty of sunshine;89;67;SSW;9;48%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sun and some clouds;67;40;Nice with some sun;73;44;SSW;5;22%;3%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sun and some clouds;89;72;Mostly sunny;88;71;NNE;5;65%;27%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, hot;101;75;Cloudy, p.m. showers;93;75;ESE;5;66%;96%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;54;44;Variable cloudiness;53;46;SW;10;79%;19%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;68;48;Morning rain, cloudy;54;37;NNE;6;46%;69%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;79;60;Mostly sunny, nice;71;61;W;13;62%;25%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler, morning rain;70;65;Mostly cloudy;68;63;N;9;71%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;76;56;Clouds and sun;81;63;NE;7;43%;7%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;ENE;8;72%;75%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Rain;54;43;Windy;44;36;WNW;24;80%;81%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;77;A t-storm or two;88;76;E;5;83%;81%;3

Hong Kong, China;A little a.m. rain;81;63;Cloudy;70;63;NNE;9;75%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Nice with some sun;86;75;A shower in the p.m.;86;75;ENE;16;54%;60%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;90;65;Sunny;91;67;N;5;44%;13%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;90;66;Clouds and sun, nice;84;61;NNE;10;42%;55%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;61;53;Sunny;66;54;SSW;7;76%;2%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. shower;88;76;A couple of t-storms;88;76;WNW;6;75%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;96;80;Abundant sunshine;92;81;N;9;53%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;77;59;Partly sunny, breezy;76;55;SW;12;35%;25%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;83;50;Not as warm;72;40;NE;12;22%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;89;78;Partly sunny, breezy;89;74;WSW;17;54%;1%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;77;62;A stray t-shower;77;63;SSE;5;79%;57%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with hazy sun;102;81;Sunny and very warm;102;80;N;11;21%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy in the p.m.;66;53;Breezy in the a.m.;63;43;WSW;12;50%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;89;79;A shower and t-storm;89;79;E;15;69%;82%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;84;73;Thunderstorms;83;72;NNE;6;82%;87%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, less humid;89;75;Hazy sun;91;73;WSW;5;61%;4%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;90;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;NE;4;74%;67%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine, pleasant;68;35;Sunny, nice and warm;67;38;NNE;9;29%;4%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;74;SW;5;81%;90%;2

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;64;58;Clouds and sunshine;63;58;SSE;9;80%;33%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;N;10;56%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;53;43;Clouds and sun;55;42;W;11;71%;21%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;78;53;Mostly sunny;71;59;S;6;64%;27%;4

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;84;75;Cloudy;81;76;S;7;74%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;Mostly sunny;70;44;ENE;8;43%;1%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;87;82;Partly sunny, nice;88;82;WSW;6;59%;36%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;NE;4;77%;61%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;A t-storm in spots;91;79;E;5;66%;52%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;78;56;Rain and drizzle;78;58;SW;9;57%;86%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;74;57;A t-storm around;72;54;NNE;6;55%;64%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;85;78;A shower and t-storm;84;76;ENE;9;75%;82%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;43;Winds subsiding;48;38;SW;17;65%;73%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;87;77;Sun and clouds, nice;88;78;S;9;67%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;Afternoon rain;78;59;SE;6;48%;97%;5

Montreal, Canada;Rain, mainly early;57;48;Mostly cloudy;51;38;WNW;5;69%;12%;3

Moscow, Russia;Breezy this morning;55;51;Sunshine and breezy;55;42;WSW;15;61%;34%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny;93;76;Hazy sun;92;76;NNW;7;62%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;75;58;Clouds and sun, nice;80;58;NNE;10;52%;26%;13

New York, United States;Breezy with sunshine;74;61;Partly sunny;70;52;NNW;7;52%;16%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;82;58;Sunny and nice;81;60;W;9;43%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;57;40;Breezy in the p.m.;45;34;SW;13;68%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy, cool;61;54;Showers around;64;54;N;5;60%;71%;2

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;47;36;Variable cloudiness;48;33;NW;6;52%;32%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;58;40;Cooler;48;32;WNW;10;68%;12%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;85;76;Clouds and sun, nice;85;76;SE;14;68%;44%;13

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;86;75;A shower and t-storm;86;75;NW;5;84%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;87;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;ENE;6;82%;74%;5

Paris, France;A few showers;58;38;More clouds than sun;57;45;NW;6;56%;11%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy with a shower;66;53;Mostly sunny;69;52;S;10;61%;4%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;88;78;A thunderstorm;89;76;SSW;5;76%;72%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;90;75;Clouding up;91;75;NNE;11;68%;8%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;92;70;E;5;64%;61%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;60;42;Breezy and cooler;52;42;W;14;52%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;59;33;Mostly sunny;60;31;NNW;5;59%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;67;53;Periods of rain;65;53;NNW;8;78%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing and humid;78;58;Decreasing clouds;71;50;NE;6;78%;25%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;87;77;A shower or two;87;78;ENE;8;66%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and milder;45;34;P.M. rain, breezy;47;44;SE;14;89%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;60;43;Periods of rain;51;40;SW;16;69%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;71;63;Lots of sun, nice;75;65;E;7;66%;14%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;94;69;Plenty of sun;93;70;E;6;21%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunny intervals;71;60;A shower and t-storm;74;55;E;8;66%;70%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A couple of showers;54;42;A little p.m. rain;46;41;WSW;15;76%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;A couple of showers;67;58;Heavy morning rain;64;56;W;12;76%;82%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;80;61;A shower and t-storm;81;63;E;6;73%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Couple of t-storms;88;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;78;ESE;12;65%;44%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;75;64;A shower and t-storm;75;63;WNW;4;99%;82%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;74;56;Sun and clouds;70;53;NE;10;27%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;71;49;Afternoon showers;68;46;SSW;8;65%;100%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;87;74;A t-storm around;87;74;NE;7;78%;65%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;66;47;Mostly sunny;71;45;NNE;5;60%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Showers around;66;53;Heavy morning rain;56;51;S;7;82%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;60;37;Hazy sunshine;62;40;NNW;4;62%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;61;54;Cloudy;66;57;NNW;9;62%;1%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;92;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;N;4;71%;63%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;65;42;Clouds and sun;65;47;SSW;5;72%;22%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;88;78;A stray shower;88;77;E;15;63%;57%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain;53;37;More clouds than sun;45;34;NNW;12;58%;62%;1

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;72;63;Partly sunny, nice;71;61;N;9;66%;27%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;74;68;Occasional rain;72;69;ENE;10;80%;87%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;55;41;Rain, windy, cooler;47;38;W;21;76%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;60;39;Mostly cloudy, cold;51;36;NE;7;52%;5%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;62;42;Plenty of sun;62;43;N;5;61%;1%;3

Tehran, Iran;Showers around;69;52;Mostly sunny;66;49;SSE;6;34%;3%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;79;68;Mostly sunny, nice;79;70;NNW;8;53%;6%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;More clouds than sun;81;61;NE;4;52%;70%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;61;53;Rain and drizzle;56;50;N;12;75%;96%;1

Toronto, Canada;A couple of showers;61;45;Cloudy and cooler;51;43;N;9;60%;28%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;81;69;Hazy sun;85;72;SSE;5;53%;9%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy this morning;85;63;Clouds and sun;81;65;SE;5;58%;64%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;48;17;Increasing clouds;49;14;E;8;43%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;61;52;Cloudy with showers;56;48;SE;5;73%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;65;50;Mostly sunny;58;45;WNW;10;56%;7%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A little a.m. rain;94;73;A t-storm around;87;68;ENE;6;66%;73%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;57;42;A bit of rain;48;39;SW;18;66%;80%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;59;43;Breezy and cooler;50;40;WSW;18;63%;44%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;57;49;Clearing;61;47;ESE;14;60%;0%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;88;77;A couple of t-storms;88;75;S;5;75%;87%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;62;38;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;NE;2;43%;0%;4

