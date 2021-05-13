Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 13, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;Mostly sunny;89;78;SW;8;77%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with hazy sun;100;80;Plenty of sunshine;99;81;WNW;10;44%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, warm;92;62;Very warm;92;61;W;13;24%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;73;60;Breezy in the p.m.;72;57;ESE;11;50%;25%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;63;48;Partly sunny;59;43;NNE;7;78%;41%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;56;41;Breezy in the p.m.;58;42;SSE;8;47%;35%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;89;64;Sunny and nice;84;64;SW;7;14%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny intervals;70;49;Sunny and nice;72;42;E;11;46%;1%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;75;59;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;ESE;4;76%;55%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;80;59;Partly sunny;79;60;S;7;41%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this morning;57;44;Clouds and sunshine;60;57;NNE;7;67%;64%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and hot;106;76;Hazy sun and hot;108;76;NNW;10;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;94;76;A morning t-storm;90;75;S;5;78%;72%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;87;71;High clouds;87;73;SSE;8;61%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;96;82;Partial sunshine;95;83;S;8;63%;55%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;65;56;Spotty showers;65;54;NNE;11;69%;60%;9

Beijing, China;Cloudy;72;61;Partly sunny;82;66;ESE;9;54%;36%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;67;54;Spotty showers;69;52;SSW;5;61%;73%;7

Berlin, Germany;Cool with rain;53;49;A shower or two;52;43;W;8;95%;68%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;70;52;Some brightening;72;52;SE;6;59%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;58;Increasing clouds;79;57;ESE;8;46%;4%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler with rain;58;50;Spotty showers;61;48;NNE;11;75%;81%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;61;45;Spotty showers;60;46;SSW;5;74%;71%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Couple of t-storms;69;50;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;WSW;10;63%;14%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;60;49;Partly sunny, cool;62;45;WNW;9;64%;41%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;67;42;Mostly cloudy;66;44;NE;5;77%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;83;66;A little a.m. rain;82;67;E;5;49%;79%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;80;59;High clouds;76;64;NE;9;64%;77%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;94;66;Sunny and hot;96;67;NE;10;22%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;66;54;Partial sunshine;69;59;N;9;66%;100%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun, nice;82;64;Nice with some sun;82;63;SSE;5;61%;9%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;82;High clouds;96;83;SSE;10;60%;23%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;63;47;Partly sunny;65;52;NW;6;41%;31%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;80;W;4;81%;81%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;60;45;Spotty showers;58;46;WSW;6;77%;76%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;79;70;Breezy in the p.m.;80;69;N;13;69%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;74;55;Clouds and sun;76;66;SSE;8;59%;6%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;88;72;Partly sunny;88;73;SSE;12;66%;33%;9

Delhi, India;Turning out cloudy;91;75;Mostly sunny;96;78;WNW;9;42%;7%;12

Denver, United States;Warmer;74;47;A t-storm around;73;50;NNW;7;44%;50%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;89;75;Clouds and sun;91;76;SSW;6;68%;37%;5

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and less humid;95;74;Plenty of sun;91;73;SSE;5;62%;3%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;55;39;A passing shower;58;43;S;9;71%;83%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;75;57;A t-storm around;80;58;NNE;6;29%;41%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;76;62;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;W;13;59%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. t-storms;91;80;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;SSE;11;67%;41%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;75;50;Mostly sunny;74;50;NE;6;49%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;A t-storm around;88;77;NE;10;57%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Sun, some clouds;76;48;Cooler;59;48;E;10;63%;69%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;97;82;Showers around;93;82;SE;7;70%;88%;6

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;80;SE;9;72%;73%;12

Honolulu, United States;Brief p.m. showers;85;73;Brief a.m. showers;85;72;NE;17;55%;89%;10

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, less humid;100;75;A p.m. t-storm;94;73;SE;5;54%;59%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;85;68;Some sun, pleasant;86;68;N;9;44%;26%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with sunshine;71;56;Sunny, nice and warm;78;57;SW;8;54%;2%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;79;An afternoon shower;94;79;ESE;7;62%;69%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;83;Sunny and very warm;98;80;N;13;32%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;42;Sunny and nice;73;48;W;4;32%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;83;55;Sunny and nice;80;51;NNE;7;17%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;98;81;Warm, turning breezy;98;82;WSW;12;50%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray a.m. t-storm;72;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;58;S;6;71%;45%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;102;82;Mostly sunny;102;81;N;6;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;63;53;Spotty showers;69;51;SW;7;55%;69%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;N;10;67%;70%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;94;74;Partly sunny;94;74;WNW;5;63%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;SE;8;78%;80%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;91;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;WSW;4;79%;74%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;31;Mostly sunny, mild;61;35;NNW;7;31%;56%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;90;78;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SW;6;68%;56%;10

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;67;61;Some sun;66;61;SSE;8;83%;8%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;67;56;Inc. clouds;74;57;NNW;8;51%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;Cooler with showers;55;47;A passing shower;58;47;S;6;69%;82%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;75;60;Partly sunny;73;59;S;6;61%;4%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;86;75;Clouds and sun, nice;88;75;SSW;6;73%;31%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;Periods of sun;73;51;WNW;6;40%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;83;WSW;20;76%;87%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;85;75;A t-storm around;86;75;ENE;4;78%;73%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;94;81;Mostly sunny, warm;98;83;E;7;47%;28%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler, p.m. rain;57;46;Clouds and sun;57;45;W;13;65%;73%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;64;54;A p.m. t-storm;71;55;NNE;7;57%;76%;12

Miami, United States;Humid with a t-storm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;74;NNE;11;68%;58%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with showers;54;49;Spotty showers;66;47;SSE;10;78%;85%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;80;Breezy in the p.m.;90;80;SW;14;67%;47%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and clouds;63;44;Partly sunny;63;42;NNE;5;81%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;67;49;Mostly sunny;70;51;WSW;3;42%;18%;8

Moscow, Russia;A t-storm around;67;49;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;58;SSE;8;69%;86%;4

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;91;82;Partly sunny;92;84;WNW;8;63%;9%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;76;58;An afternoon shower;74;56;SE;6;73%;69%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;70;52;Partly sunny;72;54;SW;5;37%;34%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;87;59;Mostly sunny;87;58;WNW;7;44%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;68;45;Partial sunshine;63;46;NW;12;49%;5%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy this morning;78;62;Mostly cloudy;81;65;WSW;6;58%;2%;10

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;67;48;Spotty showers;65;48;ENE;5;70%;84%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;68;46;Some sun, pleasant;70;48;SSW;9;43%;4%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;A morning shower;86;78;E;10;77%;75%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;A shower and t-storm;89;78;NW;8;78%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers this morning;82;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;ENE;7;89%;73%;6

Paris, France;Spotty showers;60;46;Spotty showers;56;47;WSW;9;88%;88%;4

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;68;58;Cloudy;71;63;ENE;12;52%;44%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;96;82;A couple of t-storms;97;82;S;6;69%;86%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;89;77;A t-storm around;89;77;N;9;78%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;72;A t-storm around;92;72;SE;7;51%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler with rain;50;46;Spotty showers;58;44;SSW;7;73%;72%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sunshine;82;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;58;NNW;4;55%;8%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;50;Afternoon rain;69;52;WSW;8;62%;87%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;Turning sunny;74;55;NE;9;68%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;76;71;Downpours;76;71;SSE;6;98%;92%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;46;36;A shower in the p.m.;43;34;E;6;79%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;67;49;Spotty showers;63;52;SE;9;67%;77%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little rain;73;67;Partly sunny, nice;75;65;ENE;5;67%;35%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;106;82;Partly sunny and hot;107;80;N;6;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Some sun returning;68;51;A shower and t-storm;65;51;ESE;9;68%;86%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;76;58;Not as warm;69;56;ESE;9;52%;24%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;60;52;Low clouds breaking;61;52;WSW;14;62%;43%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;69;A shower and t-storm;79;68;ENE;11;80%;86%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;85;75;A shower in places;86;75;SE;13;72%;76%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;N;6;84%;78%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;79;59;Sun, some clouds;82;62;NE;6;23%;11%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;69;41;Clouds and sun, nice;70;44;SW;2;41%;4%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, a shower;88;73;Mostly sunny;87;73;E;8;71%;44%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers;63;51;Warmer;69;52;NNW;7;55%;4%;10

Seattle, United States;Nice with some sun;68;50;Mostly sunny;70;48;NNE;7;54%;2%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;High clouds and warm;86;62;SW;4;61%;22%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;75;70;Rain and drizzle;82;73;W;7;78%;85%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;80;Cloudy with showers;88;79;S;6;78%;86%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;69;46;Partly sunny;70;47;W;10;49%;34%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;85;76;Sunshine, a shower;86;77;E;10;67%;74%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and nice;73;43;Spotty showers;62;43;NE;8;62%;88%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;74;55;Winds subsiding;67;50;W;16;47%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, hot;93;80;A strong t-storm;96;80;SE;6;58%;48%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;75;53;Partly sunny;64;52;SE;7;54%;66%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Brilliant sunshine;88;57;Abundant sunshine;86;58;ENE;7;29%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, pleasant;79;57;Mostly sunny, warm;82;59;NE;8;51%;32%;9

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm around;86;65;A t-storm around;78;63;E;8;32%;64%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;77;64;Partly sunny;78;65;NNW;8;54%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;70;54;Mostly sunny;72;56;E;6;57%;79%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A passing shower;63;61;Sunny and warmer;80;66;SE;9;53%;15%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny;61;44;Mostly sunny;62;46;NNW;8;51%;3%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Turning sunny, nice;72;63;Partly sunny;82;66;SSE;8;35%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;83;57;Partly sunny;85;60;WNW;6;42%;25%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;63;26;Clearing and colder;46;23;N;11;40%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;68;49;Mostly sunny, nice;68;49;S;5;55%;1%;7

Vienna, Austria;Rain;57;50;Warmer with showers;63;48;S;8;65%;77%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;97;76;Very hot;101;77;NNW;4;50%;66%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler with showers;56;50;Cloudy with showers;65;49;S;9;77%;92%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;70;50;Spotty showers;70;52;W;6;55%;71%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;52;43;Mostly sunny, warmer;59;53;N;10;63%;98%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray a.m. t-storm;102;79;Mostly sunny and hot;100;80;SW;6;53%;33%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;83;54;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;NE;5;38%;3%;10

