Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 29, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;89;80;A t-storm around;89;79;SW;9;80%;65%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;98;81;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;9;33%;13%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;Very warm;91;63;WNW;13;24%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;75;57;High clouds;65;58;ESE;8;71%;62%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler with rain;48;41;A brief shower;53;36;NW;9;72%;44%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;47;35;Mostly cloudy;47;31;N;6;46%;31%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;80;63;Clouds limiting sun;79;65;S;5;56%;35%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;66;40;Partly sunny;62;36;N;9;31%;2%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;ENE;7;59%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;76;60;Mostly sunny;79;63;WSW;6;54%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;61;51;Some sun, a shower;69;59;SW;9;68%;60%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;99;71;Hot, turning breezy;101;74;WNW;13;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SE;4;77%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;91;72;Turning cloudy;93;71;SE;6;41%;13%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;A morning t-storm;86;77;S;4;83%;81%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;66;56;Partly sunny;65;56;ENE;8;77%;74%;6

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;72;46;Partly sunny, cool;64;48;NW;9;21%;7%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer;74;55;Spotty showers;77;57;ESE;4;55%;64%;7

Berlin, Germany;A little a.m. rain;61;44;A shower in spots;50;40;ENE;5;68%;57%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;62;54;Spotty showers;60;53;WNW;5;85%;92%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;78;63;A t-shower in spots;74;61;E;11;83%;57%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;70;54;Spotty showers;68;54;ENE;6;56%;84%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;49;37;Partly sunny;55;36;NNE;4;63%;29%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer with clearing;63;43;Showers around;75;50;WSW;7;64%;61%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers, mainly late;69;49;Spotty showers;70;49;E;6;75%;85%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;76;55;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;NNE;7;67%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;85;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;66;NE;5;53%;68%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;73;62;Breezy in the a.m.;76;53;S;19;36%;65%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy and very hot;99;71;Very hot;102;72;NE;14;14%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;64;55;Sunshine;65;52;SE;12;62%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;70;65;A thunderstorm;76;63;SSW;3;74%;76%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;95;82;Mostly cloudy;95;82;SE;7;62%;27%;9

Chicago, United States;Warmer with a shower;57;49;Sunshine and cool;52;44;SSE;11;55%;19%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;90;80;A shower in the a.m.;89;80;S;6;73%;82%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Afternoon rain;55;39;A stray shower;54;37;NE;6;61%;46%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;76;68;Sunny and nice;76;67;N;15;77%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Rain and a t-storm;73;64;Partly sunny;72;62;E;9;63%;44%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Couple of t-storms;85;76;Couple of t-storms;85;75;S;10;83%;86%;2

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;108;79;Warm with hazy sun;104;80;NNW;8;17%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;69;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;51;SSW;6;28%;2%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;Hot with hazy sun;104;77;ESE;7;45%;14%;12

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;93;73;Afternoon showers;87;74;SE;5;76%;100%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;51;34;An afternoon shower;50;32;N;10;67%;67%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;88;61;Warm with some sun;87;63;NNE;10;26%;12%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;69;57;Partly sunny;67;55;W;11;65%;27%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;83;68;Increasing clouds;84;72;SE;4;71%;44%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;81;61;Mostly sunny;82;60;E;6;45%;55%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, a shower;91;72;A t-storm around;87;74;E;7;60%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;46;29;Periods of sun;48;30;NW;8;49%;8%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;94;79;Partly sunny;94;80;ESE;8;59%;44%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;83;69;Partly sunny, nice;84;69;SSE;6;68%;4%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;72;A shower;84;74;ENE;12;55%;66%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;100;72;Mostly sunny;96;74;S;5;39%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot with some sun;99;72;Mainly cloudy, hot;99;72;NNE;8;23%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;67;46;Clouds and sun;73;54;SSW;6;71%;5%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;78;Cloudy with a shower;92;78;E;7;65%;80%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;94;85;Partly sunny;93;84;S;8;57%;2%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;75;52;Cooler, a.m. showers;63;49;NNE;5;81%;100%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;80;53;Mostly cloudy;81;55;SSW;6;26%;5%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;94;81;Breezy in the p.m.;96;82;W;12;55%;2%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;59;SSE;4;66%;56%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;103;85;Partial sunshine;100;83;NNW;9;15%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;64;51;Spotty showers;65;47;W;9;68%;87%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;85;76;Breezy in the p.m.;87;76;ENE;13;60%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;S;5;74%;78%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;99;81;Mostly sunny;97;82;S;7;50%;6%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;WNW;4;78%;67%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;56;33;Mild with sunshine;59;31;NNE;8;46%;8%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SW;6;73%;57%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;69;63;Plenty of sunshine;68;63;SSE;7;78%;15%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Variable cloudiness;64;50;Sunny intervals;66;52;NNW;9;57%;15%;9

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;53;37;An afternoon shower;54;38;W;5;51%;55%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;88;68;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;S;6;30%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;88;79;Cloudy and humid;87;78;S;6;74%;64%;5

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;60;43;Clouds breaking;62;44;WSW;5;57%;31%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;92;85;Partly sunny;92;85;W;7;59%;27%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;E;3;80%;82%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;93;80;A morning shower;95;77;SE;6;55%;52%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Sunlit and nice;72;52;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;NE;8;55%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;80;55;A shower and t-storm;77;56;NW;6;49%;85%;13

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;Humid, a p.m. shower;86;76;S;9;60%;46%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;56;46;Spotty showers;58;39;WNW;11;90%;68%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;92;80;Partial sunshine;92;80;SE;8;63%;16%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;73;52;Mostly sunny;73;57;NNE;7;71%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;61;49;Cooler with rain;50;35;WNW;6;81%;92%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouding up;53;44;Showers around;57;46;SW;14;66%;89%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;83;Mostly sunny;93;83;NW;9;67%;3%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable cloudiness;77;58;A little a.m. rain;79;60;NE;8;62%;66%;10

New York, United States;Showers around;74;58;Windy;66;43;WNW;25;45%;61%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;Hot, becoming windy;91;63;WNW;15;21%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;62;40;Turning cloudy, mild;57;37;W;11;54%;2%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Downpours, cooler;60;56;Partly sunny, warmer;71;56;W;9;56%;3%;10

Oslo, Norway;Some sun;51;32;Partly sunny;54;34;NE;6;37%;23%;4

Ottawa, Canada;An afternoon shower;63;48;Cooler with rain;53;29;NW;15;83%;85%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;86;79;Mostly sunny, nice;84;77;E;8;79%;71%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;90;74;A thunderstorm;90;75;NNW;6;68%;76%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;82;73;NE;6;89%;100%;5

Paris, France;Cooler;55;42;Partly sunny;60;44;ENE;6;44%;11%;6

Perth, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;77;57;Mostly sunny;67;49;SE;10;57%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;SSE;5;66%;71%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain this afternoon;79;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;72;ENE;9;74%;64%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;90;70;A t-storm around;90;70;SE;7;50%;50%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;66;45;Partly sunny;60;46;NNE;7;40%;30%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;71;48;A little a.m. rain;65;47;NNW;7;56%;73%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;64;52;A touch of rain;62;51;SW;7;76%;89%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;68;53;Cloudy with a shower;66;52;WNW;5;77%;85%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;83;71;A shower or two;80;73;SSE;8;86%;90%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;44;33;Partly sunny;47;33;NNE;11;63%;31%;4

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy;55;42;Rain tapering off;46;34;NNW;12;80%;69%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;76;67;Partly sunny;77;65;ESE;5;66%;27%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;96;70;Sunny and very warm;99;71;N;8;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;66;52;Warmer with some sun;75;55;N;6;68%;7%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Variable clouds;45;28;Turning cloudy;50;33;NW;7;57%;15%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;65;51;Partly sunny;62;54;W;12;64%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;Some sun, a t-storm;81;63;WNW;8;73%;76%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;82;75;A thunderstorm;83;75;SE;11;75%;78%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;71;64;A t-storm in spots;76;65;WSW;6;74%;76%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;71;56;A shower in spots;70;54;S;6;64%;77%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;69;46;Clouds and sun, cool;65;47;SW;4;56%;5%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;72;A shower;87;72;N;8;69%;69%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;63;45;Partly sunny;63;46;NNW;8;58%;8%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;53;Occasional rain;63;47;SSW;9;66%;81%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A few showers;68;49;A little a.m. rain;60;50;WNW;6;66%;87%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;81;64;Rain and drizzle;84;61;ENE;10;51%;80%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;93;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;ENE;4;74%;80%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;Clouds and sun, warm;77;53;S;5;56%;29%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;85;77;Spotty showers;85;77;ENE;12;64%;82%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy;48;25;Partly sunny;51;33;S;8;43%;14%;4

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;72;57;Partly sunny;73;58;NNW;8;69%;58%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray a.m. t-storm;73;61;High clouds, warmer;87;66;SSW;6;60%;0%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine and chilly;45;34;Spotty showers;46;36;WNW;9;61%;63%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with sunshine;95;67;Not as hot;82;61;NNE;9;32%;38%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;72;57;A t-storm around;71;55;NNE;7;71%;80%;8

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;81;65;Mostly sunny;83;68;SSE;6;19%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;83;66;Mostly sunny, nice;83;67;N;7;47%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;79;57;Warm with some sun;86;62;E;5;41%;4%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;64;59;Warmer;72;59;W;11;58%;2%;10

Toronto, Canada;Rain;52;44;Windy;47;36;NW;23;65%;65%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer;90;72;Clouds and sun;84;71;ESE;4;43%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;78;58;Clearing;87;70;SW;7;49%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers of rain/snow;43;27;Rather cloudy;44;26;ENE;9;54%;16%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Some brightening;68;50;Rain and drizzle;61;48;W;5;68%;92%;4

Vienna, Austria;Showers around;69;52;Spotty showers;66;49;ESE;6;56%;85%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and t-storms;84;72;Cloudy and warmer;91;74;SE;4;60%;56%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warmer with a shower;60;48;Spotty showers;59;32;NNW;13;74%;73%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;68;51;Periods of sun;60;42;W;15;52%;22%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;60;54;A shower in the p.m.;65;53;S;12;73%;68%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;SSW;7;73%;75%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;79;52;Increasing clouds;72;52;WSW;4;45%;63%;9

