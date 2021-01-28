Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 28, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;87;78;Partly sunny;87;78;S;8;82%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;77;60;Sunshine;82;61;ENE;5;45%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;53;40;Rain in the morning;48;34;W;10;85%;72%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;69;51;Partly sunny, warm;70;51;WSW;7;55%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;44;39;Rain tapering off;49;30;NE;18;85%;67%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;23;19;A little snow;25;13;NNE;8;73%;52%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cool with hazy sun;56;31;Mostly sunny, cool;59;40;NNW;5;4%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and very cold;21;12;Frigid;19;3;S;9;20%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;NNE;11;78%;62%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;51;36;Clouds and sun;58;48;WNW;7;17%;68%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;75;61;Partly sunny, breezy;69;58;E;15;3%;56%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;70;48;Nice with some sun;71;46;NNW;7;61%;73%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;A downpour;90;73;ESE;5;2%;62%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;82;58;Mostly sunny;83;58;E;6;16%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;93;77;Partly sunny;89;74;SSW;8;4%;36%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;64;51;Breezy in the p.m.;66;50;NE;13;65%;6%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and quite cold;30;16;Sunny, but cold;36;19;WNW;6;3%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cold;42;35;A little rain;54;42;WSW;6;26%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;38;26;A bit of p.m. snow;33;30;E;7;12%;81%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;72;47;A stray thunderstorm;72;46;SE;6;3%;45%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;64;Mostly cloudy;86;65;SE;8;43%;4%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow, then rain;40;35;Periods of rain;44;40;WNW;6;93%;89%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy with showers;54;45;Showers;50;34;W;16;9%;79%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cold;36;21;Variable clouds;37;25;SSW;8;43%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;38;33;A little p.m. rain;45;39;W;5;26%;70%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy, not as hot;83;53;A morning t-storm;84;73;ENE;6;8%;69%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;85;66;A t-storm around;85;66;ESE;6;25%;64%;12

Busan, South Korea;A passing flurry;55;24;Hazy and much colder;34;22;WNW;10;2%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;66;54;A morning shower;65;50;W;12;48%;41%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;71;58;Clouds and sunshine;74;62;SSE;9;29%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;78;60;Partly sunny;79;61;ENE;3;1%;27%;8

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;86;73;Partly sunny, nice;87;73;NNE;8;62%;5%;6

Chicago, United States;Very cold;24;10;Clouds and sun;28;25;SE;8;3%;13%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy, warm;90;75;A t-storm around;86;74;NNE;7;2%;64%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;31;24;Some sunshine;30;23;NE;7;14%;36%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;85;66;Mostly sunny, nice;78;65;NNE;9;52%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;51;37;Partly sunny;61;52;S;9;18%;27%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with some sun;91;78;A t-storm around;89;78;NE;15;71%;64%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;Plenty of sunshine;63;44;WNW;6;67%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;50;32;Mostly sunny;56;32;WSW;6;4%;27%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;76;53;Hazy sun;82;60;WNW;6;50%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;70;Morning showers;83;77;W;6;9%;83%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;51;42;Periods of sun;47;39;E;9;92%;72%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, but cold;50;27;Sunny, but cold;50;28;NNE;7;5%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;66;57;Sun and some clouds;67;58;W;13;79%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;65;59;Low clouds;70;59;SSE;5;52%;13%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;78;62;A thunderstorm;74;63;SW;5;67%;84%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;78;66;Partly sunny;73;63;E;13;2%;2%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;26;23;A little snow;29;22;N;10;87%;78%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Variable cloudiness;91;72;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;NNW;4;52%;11%;5

Hong Kong, China;Abundant sunshine;77;54;Sunny and pleasant;68;57;E;9;2%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;Windy;80;71;A shower or two;80;71;ENE;18;64%;78%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;79;64;Mainly cloudy, warm;84;64;SE;6;0%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;67;38;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;N;6;41%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, cold;39;31;Cold with some sun;46;43;SSW;12;7%;33%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;82;61;Cloudy with showers;83;66;WNW;7;7%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;88;75;Showers around;82;70;N;11;2%;60%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A couple of t-storms;73;54;Cloudy, a t-storm;70;59;NNE;8;50%;78%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, but cold;46;22;Sunny, but cool;52;26;S;6;9%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;80;50;Sunny and beautiful;80;51;NNW;5;26%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;36;Hazy sunshine;64;35;W;5;52%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;93;63;Hazy sun and breezy;87;59;N;18;11%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Chilly with wet snow;34;23;A little snow;35;21;WSW;9;80%;66%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;90;74;A shower or two;88;73;NNE;6;1%;74%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;85;73;A t-storm around;89;62;SSE;5;27%;81%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny;75;52;Mostly sunny;75;59;E;4;20%;6%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;74;Some brightening;92;73;S;4;2%;37%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;60;35;Partly sunny;60;37;WSW;8;33%;18%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;78;Partly sunny;87;77;SW;6;27%;36%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;74;67;Partly sunny, nice;75;67;SSE;7;2%;24%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, mild;60;51;Periods of sun, mild;60;56;WSW;4;18%;28%;1

London, United Kingdom;A shower in spots;54;47;A little a.m. rain;51;39;SSW;11;81%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Afternoon rain;63;46;Couple of t-storms;57;42;N;5;22%;65%;2

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;86;79;Partly sunny;91;77;S;7;20%;42%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mainly cloudy, mild;60;45;Partly sunny, mild;60;50;SW;3;17%;32%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;81;Partly sunny, warm;90;80;NNE;11;0%;67%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;NE;5;84%;72%;3

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;83;74;Mostly sunny, nice;82;71;E;7;2%;19%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;76;60;Downpours;71;61;N;11;52%;96%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Cooler with some sun;67;43;Periods of sun, nice;71;49;NNW;5;2%;8%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;76;61;Partly sunny, mild;70;62;ENE;11;2%;9%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;30;18;A little snow;25;19;WNW;7;91%;61%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;87;75;Sunshine and breezy;87;74;ENE;16;23%;8%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;80;54;Downpours;78;69;ENE;7;13%;80%;7

Montreal, Canada;Breezy and colder;16;2;Cold;10;-1;WNW;6;67%;39%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;37;32;A bit of a.m. snow;35;24;S;12;2%;77%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;84;68;Mostly sunny;86;70;NNW;7;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;84;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;58;NNE;14;49%;12%;12

New York, United States;Breezy and colder;32;16;Very windy, colder;23;15;NW;30;32%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and clouds;57;44;Breezy in the p.m.;54;41;WSW;11;3%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;25;20;Periods of snow;25;16;WSW;14;92%;74%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, cold;54;33;Breezy and colder;40;33;W;15;10%;12%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, cold;15;3;Partly sunny, frigid;15;0;NNW;4;30%;36%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy this morning;9;-2;Sunny and very cold;7;-4;NW;12;67%;31%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;87;61;A p.m. shower or two;87;79;NNE;12;3%;76%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;75;Breezy with a shower;88;74;NNW;14;63%;74%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;84;74;A downpour;80;67;ENE;6;6%;87%;4

Paris, France;Spotty showers;58;49;A few showers;53;44;WSW;14;18%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;66;Plenty of sunshine;91;67;ESE;11;23%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, warm;91;73;Clouds and sun, warm;88;70;NE;10;2%;6%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain;84;76;An afternoon shower;91;74;NW;15;70%;82%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;89;68;A shower or two;88;68;ESE;6;1%;73%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow and rain;38;35;Periods of rain;45;36;WSW;6;35%;88%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and windy;30;4;Sunny and quite cold;20;7;E;6;4%;25%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;53;Times of rain;68;51;NE;8;68%;89%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;69;52;Decreasing clouds;66;50;SSE;3;88%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;84;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;73;ENE;8;2%;66%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;28;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;ENE;5;13%;17%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;28;23;A little snow;30;27;NW;7;83%;81%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;92;76;Clouds and sun, hot;93;77;NNE;7;1%;2%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;79;59;Sunshine and nice;84;61;SW;10;2%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;54;40;Spotty showers;61;40;NNW;7;16%;62%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rather cloudy, cold;33;30;A bit of a.m. snow;36;29;ESE;9;1%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain at times;55;46;Partly sunny;55;46;SW;7;5%;62%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;77;64;Winds subsiding;76;63;ENE;17;2%;41%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;85;70;A shower or two;83;73;NE;6;66%;73%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Not as warm;76;60;Partly sunny;73;59;N;12;2%;0%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sunshine;77;46;Nice with some sun;74;46;NNW;4;2%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;81;60;Mostly cloudy;75;47;SW;5;2%;84%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, pleasant;87;72;A shower or two;89;71;N;13;65%;73%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warm with some sun;64;52;Clouds and sun, warm;62;49;SSW;5;5%;74%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;46;37;A stray p.m. shower;45;39;SSE;6;6%;76%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain to snow;35;12;Sunny, but very cold;26;13;E;7;2%;10%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but cold;48;32;Sunny, but cold;46;34;SSE;9;1%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Morning showers;82;76;An afternoon shower;88;75;NNE;11;71%;61%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, chilly;32;21;Not as cold;43;33;SE;7;67%;74%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;73;Partly sunny;82;73;ENE;2;71%;55%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;30;25;A little snow;27;9;NW;7;15%;63%;0

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;70;68;Cool with rain;74;65;NE;13;34%;80%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;58;55;Breezy in the p.m.;61;55;E;13;1%;3%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and clouds, cold;30;28;A little snow, cold;32;27;N;9;83%;79%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;50;28;Plenty of sunshine;52;30;NE;5;47%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing and mild;54;34;Inc. clouds;52;35;NNE;7;65%;54%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cool with clearing;56;42;An afternoon shower;58;41;NNE;6;5%;92%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brief p.m. showers;63;41;Downpours;60;50;W;16;17%;93%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mild with sunshine;51;37;A shower;59;44;SSE;6;5%;84%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;38;35;Winds subsiding;48;31;NNW;15;1%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds and cold;21;9;Cold;19;9;N;11;66%;28%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with sunshine;64;56;Mostly sunny, nice;70;59;WSW;12;53%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Warmer with some sun;67;56;Warmer;77;55;W;12;52%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-5;-15;Bitterly cold;12;-6;SW;7;4%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;43;34;Considerable clouds;43;40;ESE;4;4%;70%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow to rain;45;37;Occasional rain;50;45;W;7;32%;87%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;88;61;Sunny and very warm;86;58;ESE;6;1%;8%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very cold;28;20;A little snow;25;19;W;6;88%;61%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of p.m. snow;36;25;Variable cloudiness;31;24;WSW;10;80%;62%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;59;54;Partly sunny, windy;62;55;S;23;61%;59%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;95;73;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;WSW;4;32%;44%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and cold;33;21;Mostly cloudy, cold;33;21;NNE;3;9%;66%;2

