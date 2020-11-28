Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 28, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;84;76;A t-storm in spots;86;78;WSW;8;82%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;86;67;Hazy sun;85;67;NNE;6;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;58;43;Plenty of sunshine;61;43;WNW;2;68%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Periods of rain;57;53;Showers around;62;51;SW;9;82%;90%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog, then some sun;46;35;Fog to sun;40;28;SE;7;85%;1%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;27;18;A bit of snow;23;18;E;2;86%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;51;34;Clouds and sunshine;52;38;E;9;58%;47%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;20;9;Morning snow, cloudy;11;2;N;10;80%;75%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning out cloudy;98;77;Very hot;100;78;E;7;43%;13%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;62;55;A little rain;62;56;SSE;7;76%;88%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;64;58;Showers;69;61;SW;15;78%;87%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Heavy p.m. showers;66;56;A shower in the a.m.;67;49;NW;8;72%;55%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;73;Showers, mainly late;87;72;SE;4;80%;75%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;77;66;An afternoon shower;77;65;E;8;77%;66%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;77;Rather cloudy;86;76;NE;7;55%;44%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Rain;60;52;Periods of sun;65;48;WNW;9;70%;22%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;39;23;Partly sunny, chilly;43;25;NNW;8;39%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;38;33;Mostly cloudy;36;27;NE;4;78%;28%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;41;31;A snow shower;40;29;NW;6;81%;80%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;66;48;Spotty showers;68;46;SE;5;70%;84%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;64;Mostly cloudy;83;63;E;11;52%;5%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog early in the day;38;27;Mostly cloudy;38;28;NW;7;82%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog to sun;53;37;Fog to sun;44;30;ENE;5;77%;0%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog;36;31;Mostly cloudy;41;32;NE;5;85%;81%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;37;28;Mostly cloudy;38;24;WNW;3;80%;28%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;69;Partly sunny, warm;90;62;SE;6;59%;31%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;81;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;67;E;5;50%;76%;6

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;46;31;Sunny and chilly;49;34;NW;8;53%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;70;54;Hazy sun;71;54;N;4;49%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;72;56;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;SSE;16;53%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Afternoon showers;83;70;Spotty showers;83;71;SE;3;63%;70%;6

Chennai, India;Morning showers;90;76;Spotty showers;85;77;NE;8;87%;83%;6

Chicago, United States;Plenty of sunshine;51;37;Clouding up;50;32;NNW;10;60%;47%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;NE;6;74%;56%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;37;28;Chilly with some sun;34;28;N;5;75%;45%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;83;73;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;N;11;65%;9%;4

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;44;Turning sunny;54;34;NNW;12;78%;12%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable cloudiness;86;75;A morning shower;88;75;E;5;76%;62%;11

Delhi, India;Sunshine;77;49;Hazy sun;75;48;WSW;4;55%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cool;56;30;Sunny and cooler;42;29;S;6;46%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;87;65;Hazy sunshine;87;65;NNW;5;50%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;75;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;S;4;65%;72%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;50;43;Mostly sunny;51;44;W;5;94%;44%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with clearing;46;28;Not as cool;55;30;NNE;6;38%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;63;58;Periods of rain;63;61;E;8;79%;87%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;73;62;Hazy sunshine;73;62;NNE;6;49%;22%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;81;59;A p.m. t-storm;84;62;E;5;63%;79%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;Sunny and nice;82;63;S;5;65%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;35;32;Partly sunny;33;28;NE;11;87%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;77;Cloudy with showers;86;76;NNW;6;76%;90%;2

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;NE;8;53%;20%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;83;70;A shower;83;70;NE;12;56%;82%;4

Hyderabad, India;A shower or two;73;65;Partly sunny, warmer;78;63;SE;6;71%;29%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;73;47;Hazy sun;71;47;NW;4;55%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;56;48;High clouds;57;51;E;6;64%;1%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;78;Cloudy;93;77;SSW;9;62%;44%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clearing;82;70;Sunny and nice;82;70;N;11;54%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Low clouds breaking;77;58;A t-storm in spots;75;57;SE;6;68%;72%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;64;31;Hazy sunshine;63;32;S;5;23%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;82;54;Hazy sun;85;55;NE;6;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;72;44;Hazy sun;73;45;SSE;4;49%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;87;62;Hazy sun;88;65;NNW;12;21%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;37;31;P.M. snow showers;34;26;SW;5;82%;71%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;75;Partly sunny;86;75;N;8;60%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;88;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;E;6;75%;68%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;84;64;Hazy sun;84;62;N;6;52%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;88;76;Showers around;90;76;S;4;72%;73%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Becoming cloudy;62;36;A morning shower;64;35;ENE;11;46%;55%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;87;75;Hazy sunshine;90;76;SSW;5;74%;11%;8

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;73;65;Clouds and sun, nice;73;65;S;9;71%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Afternoon rain;60;49;Spotty showers;56;51;E;9;80%;74%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;50;43;Fog to sun;49;42;WSW;4;89%;17%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;71;46;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;NNE;4;29%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;83;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;SSW;5;73%;67%;8

Madrid, Spain;Fog, then some sun;55;40;Mostly cloudy;56;42;NE;3;77%;18%;1

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;88;82;Increasing clouds;88;81;ENE;5;67%;13%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;NE;5;77%;71%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A t-storm around;87;76;NE;7;71%;65%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;79;61;Not as warm;70;55;SSE;15;56%;64%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Mild with sunshine;79;49;Mostly sunny;79;50;N;4;32%;27%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;69;A shower or two;82;71;SSE;7;68%;60%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;32;25;Chilly with snow;28;26;SSE;7;88%;81%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;92;77;Plenty of sun;92;78;E;11;61%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. thunderstorm;78;64;Sunshine, pleasant;72;56;SSE;8;72%;9%;11

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;41;34;Partly sunny;43;36;SE;1;74%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;34;32;Bit of rain, snow;36;35;SE;12;92%;82%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;88;79;Hazy sun;93;79;N;7;49%;14%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;74;60;A stray thunderstorm;76;60;NE;12;69%;65%;10

New York, United States;Sun and some clouds;57;39;Plenty of sun;54;47;SSW;7;44%;7%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower;61;51;Mostly sunny;67;51;SE;6;68%;39%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, colder;16;1;Sunny;12;4;NNE;4;83%;12%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;54;40;Partly sunny;56;42;W;7;60%;7%;3

Oslo, Norway;Fog;30;21;Fog, then some sun;28;26;NE;2;91%;30%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;41;30;Partial sunshine;43;31;ESE;7;78%;38%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;86;80;Mostly cloudy;87;78;SSE;5;72%;59%;10

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;83;76;A shower and t-storm;84;76;NW;4;84%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;Downpours;88;77;E;7;80%;83%;8

Paris, France;Fog, then sun;53;35;Clouds, then sun;45;30;NE;6;85%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;75;56;An afternoon shower;72;56;W;11;49%;77%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;90;78;Showers around;86;75;NNE;10;67%;85%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;ENE;11;70%;57%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sun;89;67;Hazy sun, a shower;89;68;SE;6;53%;43%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog;34;25;P.M. snow showers;36;27;NW;6;88%;82%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;16;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;14;NNW;6;47%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;67;52;A few showers;68;53;W;8;64%;84%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;66;54;A touch of rain;64;51;ESE;5;77%;74%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;78;Showers around;85;78;SE;10;66%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;37;36;A little wintry mix;37;28;NNE;9;80%;57%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;38;33;Afternoon snow;35;29;NNE;5;83%;87%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;Partly sunny;87;76;NNE;6;60%;5%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;79;64;Hazy sunshine;77;60;NNE;10;45%;29%;4

Rome, Italy;Cloudy;61;48;Cloudy;61;44;NNE;5;80%;28%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;36;24;Low clouds breaking;31;28;ENE;7;72%;39%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;60;43;Partly sunny;62;43;W;6;51%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;76;63;A shower and t-storm;76;65;ENE;6;78%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;73;Partly sunny;83;72;ENE;6;69%;44%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. shower or two;81;66;A little a.m. rain;82;66;N;5;84%;58%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;75;49;Partly sunny;74;51;ENE;4;48%;43%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;89;53;Hazy sunshine;90;55;SSW;6;31%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;85;72;Sunshine, a shower;86;71;N;10;70%;41%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog, then some sun;60;47;Spotty showers;58;49;ESE;7;80%;78%;2

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;51;40;Partly sunny;51;42;SSE;5;76%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, colder;37;25;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;26;NW;6;50%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast and cool;54;45;Partly sunny, cool;54;46;N;9;55%;3%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;86;79;A shower or two;86;77;NNE;4;79%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog, then some sun;50;28;Mostly cloudy;45;33;NW;3;69%;74%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;84;76;Partly sunny, nice;83;76;ENE;8;68%;28%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds and fog;35;29;Partly sunny;39;31;WNW;5;79%;62%;0

Sydney, Australia;Very hot;108;81;Very hot;101;63;SSE;24;28%;11%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;70;63;A little p.m. rain;70;63;E;12;72%;79%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;39;29;Snow showers;33;27;E;7;80%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;39;22;Sunny, but cold;38;23;E;5;61%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;48;31;Clouding up;49;37;E;4;62%;55%;2

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;48;43;Chilly with rain;46;43;WNW;5;73%;85%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sunshine;68;48;Mostly sunny;69;47;NNE;5;75%;27%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;65;48;Occasional rain;62;49;ENE;3;61%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;40;Clearing;52;42;NNE;6;59%;26%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine;44;36;Rather cloudy;48;40;SSW;10;71%;14%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;73;58;Windy with hazy sun;69;62;WSW;17;44%;26%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Winds subsiding;71;52;A shower in the a.m.;65;54;W;11;60%;59%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and frigid;4;-9;Mostly sunny, cold;9;-10;NNW;6;85%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;46;38;Rain and drizzle;47;43;E;5;63%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog early in the day;37;27;Mostly cloudy;37;28;WNW;7;68%;20%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunlit and very warm;90;64;Partly sunny;80;64;ESE;5;50%;33%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;33;23;Chilly with snow;28;25;N;7;83%;81%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;37;31;Mostly cloudy;34;27;WNW;5;87%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;60;56;A morning shower;63;52;SSE;17;77%;65%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny intervals;93;75;Hazy sun and warm;94;74;N;6;49%;6%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;44;28;Mostly cloudy;45;28;ESE;2;50%;39%;1

