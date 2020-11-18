Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 18, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;86;78;A shower;86;77;S;7;80%;74%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine;87;76;Mostly sunny;84;70;NNW;10;52%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;64;46;Inc. clouds;64;51;ENE;9;55%;37%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;70;51;Partly sunny;66;53;ENE;5;72%;57%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;58;48;Spotty showers;51;40;WNW;20;74%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;17;9;Partly sunny, cold;20;16;NNE;8;83%;10%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and colder;34;20;Cold with some sun;38;19;E;8;42%;13%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and frigid;8;3;Cloudy and frigid;15;4;SW;8;83%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;82;62;Sunny and nice;88;63;SSE;11;34%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Showers;65;54;Rain;60;52;N;12;68%;75%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;65;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;56;SW;15;60%;27%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine, pleasant;72;48;Mostly sunny;72;52;ESE;4;56%;26%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;91;75;A couple of t-storms;85;74;S;4;83%;89%;2

Bangalore, India;Mainly cloudy;81;66;Mostly cloudy;82;63;ESE;8;66%;30%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with hazy sun;94;78;Hazy and very warm;95;79;ENE;5;57%;19%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;64;50;Mostly sunny;66;49;NNE;8;75%;12%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;50;39;Partly sunny;50;30;E;9;45%;21%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds breaking;50;39;Mostly sunny;54;38;ESE;11;76%;26%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;56;49;Spotty showers;52;34;WNW;16;66%;62%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;64;48;Afternoon rain;66;49;SE;4;76%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;81;69;A t-storm in spots;80;68;NW;11;76%;72%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;49;41;Low clouds breaking;48;41;NW;10;84%;72%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mild with sunshine;61;46;Winds subsiding;49;35;NNW;16;68%;67%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;48;34;Partly sunny;48;36;SSE;4;74%;5%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;50;36;Low clouds breaking;49;42;WNW;5;86%;64%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;77;56;Mostly sunny;75;53;E;9;57%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;68;Remaining cloudy;82;64;NNE;5;48%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;61;Rain, heavy at times;68;43;WSW;13;81%;87%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;79;61;Mostly sunny, nice;76;60;NW;7;52%;6%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and breezy;74;57;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;SE;18;56%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy with showers;85;71;A shower in places;85;71;ESE;4;58%;59%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;88;77;A passing shower;87;76;NE;8;82%;55%;2

Chicago, United States;Windy this afternoon;49;42;Partly sunny, windy;62;52;SW;25;49%;9%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;89;74;Showers around;86;75;S;5;82%;89%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;51;46;A little rain;47;33;WNW;16;63%;66%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and very warm;92;77;Hazy sunshine;90;76;NNE;8;46%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;74;54;Sunshine and warm;74;59;S;9;64%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;75;Brief a.m. showers;86;76;NE;8;76%;84%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;73;53;Hazy sunshine;76;50;N;3;65%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;74;49;Mild with sunshine;64;37;SE;7;35%;6%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;86;67;Hazy sun;85;69;SE;3;62%;12%;5

Dili, East Timor;Spotty p.m. showers;96;73;Mostly sunny;93;74;WNW;5;58%;31%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Winds subsiding;57;40;Cooler;45;41;SW;11;75%;75%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;44;26;Snow;31;11;NNE;5;65%;77%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;68;63;Mostly sunny;67;62;ENE;17;80%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;84;74;Clearing;84;74;SSE;4;69%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;88;64;More sun than clouds;90;64;E;5;33%;28%;14

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy with a shower;77;68;A passing shower;78;66;ENE;16;69%;66%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mild with rain;50;48;Windy;49;30;SW;26;87%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;92;78;Showers around;92;78;SE;4;68%;75%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;86;75;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;E;6;70%;60%;5

Honolulu, United States;A couple of t-storms;85;74;Partly sunny, breezy;85;74;ENE;15;60%;36%;5

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;86;67;Partly sunny, nice;83;65;SE;6;66%;6%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;70;49;An afternoon shower;65;43;NNE;4;66%;43%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;56;51;A shower in places;54;49;NE;15;72%;41%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;88;79;A thunderstorm;91;78;NNE;6;73%;75%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;92;78;Sunny;91;79;NE;6;52%;5%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;85;61;Mostly sunny;85;58;N;8;38%;57%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;55;24;Sunny, but chilly;50;18;N;5;37%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;83;58;Hazy sunshine;85;59;NW;3;46%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;72;43;Hazy sunshine;72;43;SW;5;50%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;95;71;Hazy sun;96;71;N;11;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;33;33;Partly sunny;35;29;S;10;85%;25%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;87;78;Spotty showers;87;77;NNE;7;69%;76%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;74;A morning shower;89;75;SSW;6;69%;73%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;89;73;Humid with hazy sun;88;73;SW;4;67%;30%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;76;A couple of t-storms;88;77;NNW;4;79%;89%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine, pleasant;70;35;Clouds and sun;66;34;ESE;9;34%;8%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;A shower in places;88;75;SSW;5;75%;75%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;71;61;Mostly cloudy;71;63;SSE;9;70%;10%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Fog, then some sun;70;59;Sunny and warm;76;57;NE;9;66%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;59;45;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;37;WSW;12;67%;38%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;68;54;Partly sunny;69;53;SSW;4;67%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;85;76;Decreasing clouds;85;76;SW;7;68%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;61;49;Patchy fog, then sun;68;41;ENE;5;63%;5%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;81;Nice with some sun;87;80;S;8;70%;36%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;E;4;81%;74%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;E;5;68%;43%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;85;66;Partly sunny, warm;88;73;N;12;37%;1%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;67;51;Mostly sunny;72;47;NNE;5;40%;24%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;78;68;A shower in places;78;70;ENE;17;57%;73%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;40;40;Partly sunny;42;39;SW;15;89%;67%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny;91;78;E;10;64%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;69;56;Partly sunny;67;54;ESE;11;60%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with clearing;30;23;Not as cold;41;38;S;6;52%;36%;1

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;30;30;A morning shower;35;27;SSW;12;88%;57%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;80;Mostly cloudy;92;79;N;7;49%;12%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Windy this afternoon;81;60;Nice with some sun;79;61;NNE;12;58%;55%;11

New York, United States;Winds subsiding;40;30;Mostly sunny;48;42;SW;12;45%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;70;56;Clouds and sun;69;55;SE;7;55%;75%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow, cold;11;8;Low clouds may break;13;12;SW;11;87%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouding up;75;57;Some sun, pleasant;72;61;SE;9;71%;72%;3

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;53;43;A little a.m. rain;44;27;WNW;10;54%;65%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds breaking;28;18;Milder;46;40;SSW;15;59%;42%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;84;78;A t-storm or two;84;78;ESE;9;82%;83%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;84;76;A shower and t-storm;83;75;S;5;83%;85%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;87;76;Afternoon showers;86;77;ESE;6;81%;100%;8

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, mild;60;43;Cooler with a shower;48;34;N;11;64%;63%;2

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;75;56;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;S;12;55%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;93;80;Hazy sunshine;93;80;ESE;5;61%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;77;ESE;12;74%;69%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a shower;87;73;Spotty showers;88;72;SE;5;62%;71%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;52;40;Spotty showers;50;35;WNW;10;75%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with rain;65;58;A little a.m. rain;63;27;WNW;9;79%;60%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;65;53;Occasional rain;65;53;SE;8;73%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warm;86;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;58;ENE;8;52%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;87;80;Mostly cloudy;88;80;ENE;8;63%;66%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny, but cold;27;23;Turning out cloudy;38;36;SE;11;48%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of rain;53;47;Spotty showers;50;35;WSW;17;82%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;72;Morning rain;77;68;SSE;7;90%;93%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, not as warm;79;56;Hazy sun;80;59;SSE;9;39%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunlit and nice;68;48;Mostly sunny;64;48;SE;3;77%;65%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;46;45;A little p.m. rain;50;37;SW;11;81%;86%;0

San Francisco, United States;A couple of showers;62;50;Clouds and sun;60;46;N;6;67%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;72;65;A shower and t-storm;73;66;NNE;5;85%;89%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;84;75;A shower;85;76;E;9;77%;84%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;73;65;A shower and t-storm;79;66;N;4;91%;70%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;76;46;Sunny and beautiful;78;45;E;6;24%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;51;Mostly sunny;81;49;SW;7;45%;14%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;85;74;Spotty showers;85;74;N;8;80%;86%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Inc. clouds;70;54;Mostly sunny, warm;76;50;ENE;5;62%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Showers;51;43;Spotty showers;49;43;S;9;75%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;68;62;Morning rain, cloudy;65;39;W;9;83%;93%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;79;63;Rain and drizzle;72;57;N;9;64%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;WNW;4;76%;71%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little rain;50;38;Low clouds breaking;50;31;SSE;6;78%;6%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;84;78;A shower;85;78;E;11;74%;90%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;56;49;A bit of rain;50;27;WNW;16;67%;69%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;Partly sunny;83;69;NNE;16;50%;2%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, warm;88;72;Plenty of sunshine;86;75;SE;6;61%;23%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of rain;53;48;Rain and drizzle;50;34;W;20;89%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very cold, p.m. snow;27;9;Mostly sunny;24;7;ENE;4;77%;7%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Occasional rain;46;37;Showers of rain/snow;38;35;SE;6;89%;79%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;55;42;Cloudy and chilly;49;44;SSW;5;53%;44%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;80;56;Partly sunny;79;52;S;7;56%;57%;3

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;69;48;Mostly sunny;70;45;E;3;46%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;66;56;High clouds;71;61;SSW;10;77%;26%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;38;34;High clouds, windy;53;49;SW;22;58%;24%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;68;59;Mostly sunny;69;62;WNW;5;70%;78%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Variable clouds;70;61;Clouds and sun;70;60;W;9;71%;29%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;30;7;Mainly cloudy;30;9;N;6;69%;80%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;46;39;Spotty showers;43;38;ESE;4;70%;90%;2

Vienna, Austria;Fog to sun;54;43;A shower in the p.m.;53;39;WNW;6;78%;82%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warm;92;73;Sunny and very warm;89;74;NW;4;59%;6%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;46;40;Winds subsiding;45;35;WSW;16;82%;76%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;52;44;A shower in the p.m.;51;36;W;14;76%;69%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler with rain;56;53;Winds subsiding;59;51;S;22;72%;27%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;95;74;Sunny and hot;96;73;NNW;5;55%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;52;34;Mostly cloudy;49;34;NNE;2;58%;44%;1

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather