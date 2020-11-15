Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 15, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;87;78;A shower;87;77;S;6;80%;80%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;85;69;Hazy sunshine;86;71;NE;4;51%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;63;47;Mostly sunny;64;46;SE;2;61%;10%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;69;56;Sunshine, pleasant;72;57;WSW;7;63%;34%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain this afternoon;59;48;A stray shower;54;49;SW;17;80%;80%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;20;10;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;NNE;4;86%;0%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;59;34;Partly sunny;56;31;ENE;6;51%;9%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with snow;19;16;Cloudy and cold;21;4;NNW;10;66%;88%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;85;71;A strong t-storm;85;68;S;8;69%;49%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;68;50;Mostly sunny;66;52;ESE;4;71%;34%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;70;56;Showers around;72;58;SW;8;67%;66%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;75;52;Hazy sun;74;51;ESE;5;47%;10%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;87;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;ESE;6;74%;56%;8

Bangalore, India;Showers;75;70;Couple of t-storms;79;68;ESE;8;80%;72%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;94;76;Hazy sunshine;93;77;ENE;6;57%;34%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;68;58;Partial sunshine;65;54;ESE;8;79%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;61;41;Cloudy and mild;55;45;NE;4;46%;35%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny intervals;54;41;Mostly cloudy;60;45;N;5;80%;64%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, mild;58;48;Partly sunny;54;46;WSW;11;66%;70%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;52;Cloudy with a shower;66;51;SE;5;76%;77%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;WNW;5;74%;96%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;49;44;Spotty showers;49;43;NW;5;91%;70%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Afternoon rain;59;48;A shower or two;53;48;SW;12;66%;87%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;56;35;Partly sunny;54;36;ENE;2;77%;16%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;51;41;Showers around;47;42;NNW;4;91%;68%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;Sunlit and pleasant;78;58;ENE;6;47%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;81;67;A t-storm around;82;68;NE;5;49%;83%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;67;47;Partly sunny, nice;68;56;NE;7;58%;5%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;76;60;Increasing clouds;75;60;NNW;7;52%;9%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;67;57;Sunny intervals;69;60;SSE;17;60%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy with a shower;81;67;A shower and t-storm;81;68;E;3;75%;81%;5

Chennai, India;Showers;84;78;Showers;83;76;ENE;7;93%;96%;2

Chicago, United States;Very windy;48;32;Clouds and sun;50;32;WNW;16;50%;11%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;78;A heavy thunderstorm;87;78;NNW;6;79%;84%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;54;47;Spotty showers;51;45;WSW;12;85%;85%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;91;77;Hazy and very warm;91;77;NNE;6;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;43;Plenty of sun;70;43;SSE;6;32%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;85;75;A t-storm around;86;75;NNE;7;72%;74%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;82;60;Hazy with a t-storm;74;57;NNW;5;94%;52%;3

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;Mostly sunny, mild;64;35;SW;6;35%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;Hazy sunshine;90;66;NW;5;59%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;97;73;Sunshine;92;75;SE;6;59%;9%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;48;43;Milder, p.m. rain;55;53;SW;13;85%;88%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and chilly;43;27;Chilly with sunshine;50;31;NNE;5;37%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;68;61;Partly sunny;75;62;W;6;73%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;72;68;Tropical rainstorm;72;70;NW;7;80%;91%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;87;59;Mostly sunny;87;62;NE;6;31%;5%;14

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;85;74;An afternoon shower;83;75;E;12;66%;74%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;39;36;Spotty showers;41;40;SSE;15;89%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;E;4;67%;51%;7

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;80;70;Sunny and humid;82;72;E;8;67%;38%;5

Honolulu, United States;Nice with sunshine;85;73;Spotty showers;84;74;ENE;12;61%;67%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;88;69;Hazy sun;84;68;ESE;7;66%;30%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with rain;64;51;A shower in the a.m.;66;46;NNW;4;80%;56%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;54;46;Partly sunny;59;45;ENE;5;77%;19%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;91;76;Showers, some heavy;92;76;E;7;73%;94%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;89;78;Sunny and less humid;91;77;N;9;46%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;84;60;Hazy sunshine;85;64;NE;8;31%;20%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing and chilly;48;22;Sunshine, but chilly;47;22;SSW;4;24%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;89;63;Hazy sun;88;61;NE;10;19%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;75;49;Increasing clouds;73;46;SSE;4;55%;25%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;Hazy sunshine;94;72;NNW;13;26%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;43;37;Partial sunshine;39;25;ESE;8;76%;22%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some wind and rain;88;78;Spotty showers;87;76;ENE;15;65%;62%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;90;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;72;ESE;5;76%;74%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;88;66;Hazy sun;90;66;NNW;6;48%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SSE;3;70%;72%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;63;38;Sunshine, pleasant;66;35;NE;8;34%;5%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;90;77;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;SW;6;75%;75%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;62;Variable cloudiness;68;62;SSE;9;75%;8%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;More clouds than sun;70;58;Sun and some clouds;68;55;ESE;4;84%;2%;3

London, United Kingdom;Very windy, rain;55;46;Partly sunny;52;51;SW;12;73%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;82;58;Plenty of sun;86;56;ESE;5;28%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;85;76;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;SW;7;72%;68%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;63;51;Partly sunny;65;48;SW;3;75%;32%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;78;W;6;79%;92%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;Clearing, a t-storm;87;76;W;4;76%;77%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray t-shower;91;76;Mostly sunny;92;77;E;5;64%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;88;66;Sunny, not as warm;75;51;WSW;15;44%;25%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;76;48;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;NNE;7;38%;27%;6

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;84;74;Periods of sun;83;75;NE;9;65%;35%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;38;33;Partly sunny;38;29;SE;10;86%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;85;79;Partly sunny;86;78;E;10;71%;33%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;69;57;Mostly sunny;68;54;ESE;9;53%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Windy;44;39;Spotty showers;44;30;WSW;19;64%;82%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;35;28;Partly sunny;31;19;SSE;8;50%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;93;80;Hazy sun;95;80;N;7;48%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;81;60;A stray a.m. t-storm;75;60;NNE;12;66%;69%;7

New York, United States;Rain this afternoon;63;44;Very windy, cooler;52;42;W;30;44%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;68;53;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;SE;6;59%;15%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;26;20;A little a.m. snow;23;14;NE;5;85%;87%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and some clouds;70;55;Rather cloudy;70;50;N;6;69%;25%;2

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;49;46;Some sun, a shower;49;38;S;6;80%;82%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Windy;43;36;Spotty showers;43;27;WSW;19;70%;71%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;85;77;A t-storm around;85;78;NNW;8;76%;86%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;83;77;A shower and t-storm;84;77;SSW;13;81%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm or two;88;75;E;7;80%;73%;9

Paris, France;Windy with rain;59;48;Rather cloudy;55;46;SW;9;52%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;68;53;Mostly sunny;73;56;S;9;52%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;91;77;Some sunshine;90;77;NNE;6;69%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;76;A t-storm around;90;76;E;12;69%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;88;72;Hazy sunshine;88;70;SE;5;55%;21%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;46;40;Spotty showers;51;44;WSW;9;70%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun, mild;62;41;Mild with hazy sun;64;44;E;3;80%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;67;52;Cloudy, p.m. rain;66;53;NE;8;68%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;59;Sunshine and warm;81;58;ESE;4;54%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;A shower in the a.m.;88;78;E;8;66%;68%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;39;33;Mostly cloudy;36;27;E;9;57%;30%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;41;39;A little p.m. rain;44;41;SSE;12;90%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;84;72;Mostly sunny, humid;85;74;ENE;8;72%;8%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;81;65;Warmer with hazy sun;88;61;SSE;8;29%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;70;57;Spotty showers;65;51;ESE;6;78%;92%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;34;28;Low clouds;36;32;SSE;7;83%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;63;51;Partly sunny;66;53;S;7;70%;27%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;76;62;A shower and t-storm;76;64;WSW;6;79%;85%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;76;A passing shower;84;75;ESE;10;74%;81%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;64;Spotty showers;76;64;N;6;93%;71%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;80;41;Sunny and pleasant;76;40;ENE;6;20%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;78;48;Hazy sunshine;81;51;SSW;6;32%;3%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly cloudy;85;72;Spotty showers;86;73;N;9;70%;77%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;More clouds than sun;69;55;Some sun;69;52;ESE;3;73%;2%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;53;45;Heavy rain;51;48;ESE;6;79%;82%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, mild;63;43;Mild with clearing;65;47;E;3;66%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;70;61;Rain and drizzle;72;64;WNW;7;77%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;83;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;NE;6;79%;90%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;53;33;Mostly sunny;54;36;SSE;3;74%;15%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;77;Spotty showers;84;78;E;9;75%;89%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;50;48;A shower;52;45;S;11;77%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;83;68;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;S;12;37%;8%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;84;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;74;E;13;70%;19%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;36;34;Spotty showers;41;39;SSE;11;90%;83%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but chilly;47;29;Lots of sun, chilly;45;26;N;6;54%;29%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Inc. clouds;52;39;Cloudy;51;38;N;4;68%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Rather cloudy;56;41;Sun and some clouds;55;42;S;5;44%;44%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;70;61;A morning shower;74;60;ENE;6;61%;43%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sun and some clouds;66;50;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;E;3;58%;74%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;63;52;Sunny and beautiful;71;55;N;5;65%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Very windy, rain;53;37;Cloudy and cooler;42;34;WSW;21;62%;34%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;74;61;Nice with sunshine;74;59;S;4;47%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;Increasing clouds;76;60;WSW;6;62%;66%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, mild;42;17;Inc. clouds;36;11;NNW;6;68%;32%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;49;41;Afternoon rain;47;44;ENE;6;74%;95%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;48;41;Spotty showers;51;46;WNW;9;83%;64%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A shower in the p.m.;86;71;Occasional rain;81;69;NNW;5;73%;69%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rather cloudy;42;37;Mainly cloudy;42;37;SSE;11;81%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;52;40;A little p.m. rain;48;42;W;8;89%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;66;60;Winds subsiding;66;57;N;23;82%;28%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;94;73;Hazy sunshine;92;72;NNW;5;62%;3%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and clouds;52;29;Partly sunny;50;29;ENE;2;66%;44%;2

