Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 24, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;87;78;A t-storm around;85;78;SSW;10;80%;64%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;97;72;Hazy sun;95;73;NE;8;24%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Turning out cloudy;89;65;Clouds and sun, warm;88;61;NNW;1;18%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;SW;6;51%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower;60;54;Periods of rain;57;47;S;15;83%;73%;1

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;39;34;A little p.m. rain;39;33;NNE;10;83%;86%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;74;48;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;ESE;8;25%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds rolling in;34;29;A snow shower;43;40;SW;18;73%;81%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;97;75;Severe thunderstorms;102;72;NE;12;45%;89%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;80;58;Partly sunny;78;58;WNW;5;50%;25%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;69;60;Nice with some sun;70;58;N;9;70%;10%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;95;59;Hazy and very warm;93;60;SSW;3;22%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;73;SW;5;83%;79%;4

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;79;67;A t-storm around;82;66;NNE;4;69%;56%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;91;73;Hazy sun;91;74;ENE;5;57%;26%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;70;56;Sunny intervals;71;57;WNW;14;56%;25%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;64;45;Partly sunny;68;45;N;5;46%;4%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mainly cloudy;65;55;Spotty showers;61;48;SW;5;84%;71%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;61;50;Clouds and sun, nice;62;50;SSE;8;70%;30%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;66;48;Periods of rain;66;50;ENE;5;63%;86%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;74;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;66;NW;12;83%;67%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;60;47;Partial sunshine;61;48;SE;4;81%;24%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;61;55;Periods of rain;57;46;SSW;11;76%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy, warm;69;50;Showers around;69;54;NNW;7;76%;97%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;59;53;Periods of sun;58;51;S;4;79%;41%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;74;64;Rain and a t-storm;72;58;SSW;9;91%;89%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;86;69;A stray thunderstorm;88;71;ENE;6;41%;65%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;Partly sunny;69;46;NW;5;57%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;84;64;Hazy sun;84;67;NNE;6;45%;4%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;72;57;Low clouds;67;59;SSE;13;73%;15%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;83;68;A thunderstorm;83;68;SE;4;63%;59%;6

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;93;78;Hazy sunshine;91;78;N;6;65%;36%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;47;42;Cloudy and chilly;48;40;NNE;12;58%;62%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;87;78;Cloudy with showers;87;77;SW;6;76%;93%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;56;48;Partly sunny;57;50;SSW;11;76%;100%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, humid;90;82;Hazy, warm and humid;91;81;NNW;6;72%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;64;56;Warmer;80;54;ESE;10;68%;46%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;88;73;Mostly sunny, nice;89;73;SE;10;63%;73%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;88;64;Hazy sun;90;66;ESE;3;38%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, windy;66;18;Colder with snow;21;7;NE;8;79%;91%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;Spotty showers;88;76;NNW;4;73%;72%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;98;75;Brief p.m. showers;90;74;SSE;5;69%;81%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A bit of rain;52;42;Spotty showers;51;44;SW;16;72%;70%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;59;40;Brilliant sunshine;64;40;NE;5;41%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;72;57;Partial sunshine;69;58;WSW;11;73%;48%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;83;66;Cloudy;77;68;N;6;53%;66%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;86;57;Nice with sunshine;87;60;ENE;5;29%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;86;75;A shower and t-storm;84;75;SE;7;83%;90%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;43;36;Some sunshine;47;46;SSE;6;87%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;SSW;4;84%;65%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cooler this morning;80;72;Nice with some sun;81;72;E;12;60%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;74;A shower in the p.m.;86;75;W;5;68%;68%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;90;68;Hazy sunshine;85;66;ENE;5;64%;22%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;87;59;Not as warm;76;55;WNW;10;58%;5%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, warm;73;58;Hazy sun and warm;76;59;ENE;4;78%;7%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;S;6;74%;86%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;100;80;Hazy sun;94;81;ENE;7;58%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;91;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;64;ENE;5;27%;43%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;73;39;Plenty of sunshine;67;34;NW;4;24%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;Hazy sun;90;64;N;6;42%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;79;59;Hazy sun;81;58;SSW;5;64%;11%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;104;76;Hazy and very warm;103;76;NNW;12;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;65;45;Partly sunny;58;47;ESE;4;73%;15%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;84;79;A shower and t-storm;85;79;E;15;77%;86%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;86;74;A t-storm around;87;74;WSW;6;73%;74%;4

Kolkata, India;Heavy a.m. t-storms;91;75;Hazy sun;92;75;NW;5;65%;29%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm around;88;76;NW;5;76%;64%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;61;38;An afternoon shower;62;39;NNW;8;48%;63%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Afternoon showers;89;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;SW;6;80%;77%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;60;Clouds and sun;66;60;SSE;10;78%;24%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;67;61;Periods of rain;66;53;WNW;9;75%;70%;2

London, United Kingdom;Strong winds;61;48;Spotty showers;56;46;SSW;13;77%;68%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy, cool;72;60;Misty in the morning;68;57;SW;6;65%;49%;2

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;82;75;Sun and some clouds;84;77;SW;7;72%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Turning sunny;60;49;Periods of rain;58;45;W;12;70%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;86;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;82;W;10;73%;80%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;A shower or two;88;75;NW;4;74%;71%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;N;4;84%;86%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Showers around;63;44;Becoming cloudy;56;46;SE;15;56%;10%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;75;47;Partly sunny;77;49;NNE;5;24%;0%;6

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;85;78;Heavy thunderstorms;84;78;S;9;83%;88%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Occasional rain;51;46;Some sun;54;44;SSE;6;84%;18%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;85;79;A t-storm in spots;86;78;S;8;76%;73%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;70;62;Severe thunderstorms;75;60;WNW;8;78%;88%;5

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with clearing;51;32;Partly sunny;43;34;ESE;1;51%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;52;45;Clouds and sun, mild;51;41;WNW;7;71%;41%;2

Mumbai, India;A shower, very humid;90;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SSE;4;79%;65%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;61;NNE;8;65%;68%;5

New York, United States;Fog, then some sun;70;42;Cooler;52;51;NE;18;65%;69%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny and hot;92;66;Mostly sunny, warm;90;62;W;6;31%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning snow, cloudy;33;23;Becoming cloudy;34;32;S;13;58%;67%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;66;49;Plenty of sun;66;50;E;6;51%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds breaking;43;42;Breezy with rain;53;42;S;15;88%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing and cooler;45;28;Partly sunny;42;32;ESE;6;58%;51%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Afternoon showers;83;77;Spotty showers;83;76;N;8;80%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;85;76;Rain and a t-storm;83;76;S;6;84%;86%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;94;76;Afternoon showers;90;77;ENE;7;72%;78%;9

Paris, France;A shower;61;54;Periods of rain;56;46;SW;10;66%;71%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;84;64;Sunny and very warm;89;64;NE;11;26%;4%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;89;75;Mostly cloudy;89;74;NNW;4;65%;41%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;84;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;ENE;12;74%;73%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;92;74;A t-storm around;91;74;E;7;55%;44%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;62;45;Partly sunny;61;46;SE;5;72%;13%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;62;30;Hazy sunshine;65;41;ENE;4;66%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;52;Downpours;67;53;SE;8;71%;93%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;74;52;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;S;5;73%;3%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;85;76;Showers around;86;75;ENE;8;68%;84%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rather cloudy;47;42;Mainly cloudy;46;36;NNE;14;70%;34%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain at times;54;45;Some sun;54;46;S;5;90%;25%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;81;70;A stray a.m. t-storm;75;69;SE;10;80%;54%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;Hazy sunshine;89;62;SSE;7;21%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;69;50;Partly sunny;69;54;S;5;75%;11%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;44;38;Rain and drizzle;44;36;SE;4;85%;67%;0

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;65;55;Partly sunny;66;54;NNE;6;63%;8%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;76;64;Rain and a t-storm;77;63;SE;6;82%;87%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;88;78;Winds subsiding;87;78;E;15;71%;75%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;66;Rain and a t-storm;75;66;ENE;4;100%;87%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;82;43;Sunny and nice;77;43;NE;5;13%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;78;50;Rain and drizzle;72;46;SW;6;56%;58%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm around;88;76;N;8;72%;76%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;67;57;Occasional rain;62;48;WNW;9;83%;87%;1

Seattle, United States;Sunny and chilly;49;34;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;34;NNE;6;52%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;58;39;Increasing clouds;65;43;WNW;4;58%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;66;54;Partly sunny;68;59;ESE;7;57%;4%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;86;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;W;6;73%;73%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;67;46;Cooler with showers;56;44;SW;5;82%;86%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;87;77;A shower in spots;87;76;ENE;17;74%;68%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;51;38;Partly sunny;55;51;S;7;93%;75%;1

Sydney, Australia;A stray thunderstorm;78;61;Cooler with rain;61;58;SSE;22;80%;90%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming very windy;75;69;Partly sunny, breezy;80;71;E;15;61%;24%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain this afternoon;47;44;Partly sunny;50;45;S;4;95%;42%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;61;39;Partly sunny;63;42;ENE;5;41%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;72;49;Rather cloudy, warm;76;50;N;3;46%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;75;53;Hazy sun;74;56;SSE;6;25%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;89;72;Hazy sun, less humid;84;68;S;6;51%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;71;58;Spotty showers;71;56;SE;4;71%;87%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partial sunshine;66;52;Plenty of sunshine;67;53;SW;6;50%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clearing and cooler;47;36;Clouds and sun;46;41;E;10;65%;47%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;80;68;Partly sunny;77;64;ENE;6;65%;42%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;75;59;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;SSW;7;52%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;20;Sunny and cooler;45;18;WNW;8;42%;23%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny, but chilly;48;28;Chilly with some sun;46;33;NE;3;41%;12%;1

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;63;47;Partly sunny;60;51;SE;5;79%;9%;2

Vientiane, Laos;High clouds;84;64;Clouds and sun;87;70;ESE;4;58%;62%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;53;46;Partly sunny;55;45;SSE;6;81%;29%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;61;45;Partly sunny;60;48;SE;7;86%;19%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;59;Windy with some sun;65;59;NNW;26;84%;4%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two;88;75;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SW;5;76%;64%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;72;46;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;48;NE;3;40%;0%;4

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather