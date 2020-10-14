Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 14, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;76;A stray thunderstorm;83;76;SW;10;84%;64%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;97;75;Sunny and very warm;97;75;NNE;11;24%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;86;63;Plenty of sun;86;61;W;9;52%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;76;57;Partial sunshine;67;52;SE;7;53%;27%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;55;44;Mostly cloudy;53;41;NNE;10;73%;42%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;46;31;Partly sunny;42;26;NNW;9;70%;16%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;80;47;Plenty of sun;77;47;SE;5;19%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, mild;62;35;Clouds and sun, mild;61;31;WSW;11;47%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;91;68;A thunderstorm;79;69;ESE;8;74%;68%;4

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;SSW;6;52%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;61;52;A shower in the a.m.;62;46;SE;11;66%;55%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;100;64;Hazy and very warm;98;65;WNW;8;23%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;92;74;Cloudy;94;73;S;7;67%;84%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;77;66;A t-storm around;82;67;WSW;11;73%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;90;77;Periods of rain;92;79;SSW;6;71%;92%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, cool;63;47;Partly sunny;65;49;ENE;8;53%;27%;4

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, cool;59;41;Partly sunny;64;46;N;5;55%;30%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;More sun than clouds;66;52;Showers and t-storms;64;48;SSE;11;77%;86%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy with rain;52;50;A shower;54;45;NNE;10;73%;67%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;67;44;Clouds and sun;68;45;SE;6;61%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;65;More sun than clouds;91;65;SW;4;50%;24%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;48;42;Showers;54;45;NNE;6;80%;87%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;53;43;Mostly cloudy;52;40;NE;8;63%;37%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Turning sunny;65;43;Partial sunshine;69;50;E;5;81%;12%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;53;42;Spotty showers;51;49;NE;4;78%;88%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;81;55;Not as warm;72;61;ESE;9;68%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;82;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;69;S;6;42%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;70;50;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;NNE;8;43%;41%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, breezy;92;70;Sunny and very warm;93;68;NNE;13;42%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;74;55;Mostly cloudy;70;55;SSE;14;70%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;85;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;67;SSE;4;55%;57%;8

Chennai, India;High clouds;93;79;Hazy sun;92;80;S;8;57%;39%;8

Chicago, United States;Windy;72;50;Clearing and cooler;55;37;NW;20;53%;18%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;87;80;Showery;85;79;WSW;10;82%;99%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;51;40;Mostly cloudy;50;40;NE;10;67%;11%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;WNW;5;79%;4%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;91;70;Mostly sunny, cooler;77;53;NNE;19;55%;29%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;91;73;Downpours;84;73;S;9;88%;96%;3

Delhi, India;Sunshine, less humid;93;74;Hazy sunshine;94;73;N;3;55%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Increasingly windy;81;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;33;ENE;6;31%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;94;80;A t-storm around;94;78;NW;4;70%;64%;7

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;99;72;Mostly cloudy;90;72;E;6;55%;5%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;56;45;Partial sunshine;53;43;ENE;9;77%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;Plenty of sun;72;44;NE;5;35%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with sunshine;70;58;Sunshine, pleasant;72;57;WNW;11;57%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Wind and rain;76;73;Tropical rainstorm;76;72;NNE;11;82%;94%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sunshine;77;55;Sun and some clouds;77;52;E;8;54%;8%;10

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;86;74;A thunderstorm;87;74;ESE;6;72%;71%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;49;37;Periods of sun;47;31;NNW;11;75%;32%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;82;77;Showers around;86;77;WSW;9;90%;88%;4

Hong Kong, China;Wind and rain;83;74;High clouds;86;73;ENE;14;64%;10%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;86;71;Sunshine and nice;87;73;ESE;8;56%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;70;A t-storm around;81;70;SSW;6;82%;78%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;Hazy sunshine;91;62;N;7;33%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;71;59;Sunny and warm;77;59;ESE;5;65%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;93;76;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;NW;7;65%;74%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;101;81;Hazy and hot;100;80;N;8;24%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;79;50;Mostly sunny;81;56;NW;7;50%;4%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;81;43;Plenty of sun;77;43;NNW;4;17%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;Hazy sun and hot;103;82;NNE;8;15%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;82;62;Hazy sunshine;85;62;SSE;5;63%;16%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;103;78;Plenty of sunshine;103;77;NNE;5;19%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;64;44;Partly sunny, mild;66;50;SSW;9;56%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;89;78;Some sun, a t-storm;89;79;N;11;68%;79%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;WSW;5;72%;66%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;96;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;80;S;6;75%;58%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;SSE;4;78%;79%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A downpour;57;36;An afternoon shower;58;35;ESE;11;55%;60%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;83;75;A thunderstorm;84;75;SW;6;81%;65%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;60;Partly sunny;66;60;S;8;77%;27%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;69;54;Mostly sunny;70;51;N;7;56%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;A brief shower;57;46;Partly sunny;55;44;N;11;74%;30%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and hot;95;67;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;SE;5;40%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;84;72;Clouds and sun;82;74;SSW;6;71%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;64;40;Mostly sunny;63;39;NNE;4;53%;2%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;81;Spotty showers;88;81;W;16;75%;100%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;WSW;5;74%;56%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;82;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;ESE;6;70%;79%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer with clearing;78;61;Cloudy, p.m. rain;77;48;S;19;58%;89%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;75;54;Partly sunny;77;51;N;7;41%;35%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;88;80;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;E;10;72%;65%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;58;40;Spotty showers;51;40;SSW;6;75%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable cloudiness;85;78;Partly sunny;85;78;SSW;10;73%;64%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;71;55;Clouds and sun;70;59;ENE;9;70%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, milder;59;47;An afternoon shower;65;47;WSW;9;58%;78%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;65;52;Mild with some sun;57;43;WSW;10;76%;69%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;91;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;81;N;7;86%;93%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;79;56;Partly sunny, nice;83;59;NNE;9;41%;10%;13

New York, United States;Sunny and beautiful;70;56;Mostly sunny;74;60;SSW;12;55%;17%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;88;66;Abundant sunshine;86;63;W;8;50%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;53;43;Cloudy with a shower;50;34;W;16;69%;80%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;77;58;Sunshine, pleasant;73;55;NNW;10;50%;12%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;48;36;Mostly sunny;53;36;N;5;66%;14%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;60;44;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;43;SW;15;71%;88%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;85;79;Showers around;85;80;ENE;12;78%;94%;12

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;84;76;A thunderstorm;86;76;NE;5;79%;74%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun;92;75;A shower in the p.m.;94;76;E;6;66%;56%;11

Paris, France;A shower or two;55;45;Mostly cloudy;53;40;NNE;10;51%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;75;56;Mostly sunny;73;56;SSE;13;49%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;86;77;Afternoon showers;87;76;SSW;6;81%;92%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;89;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SSE;15;76%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;A t-storm around;89;73;SSE;5;62%;64%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain;47;45;Spotty showers;53;41;NNE;6;79%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing;61;30;Mostly cloudy;62;37;E;4;49%;41%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;49;A little p.m. rain;71;48;S;8;49%;67%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;73;56;Partly sunny;70;54;WNW;7;66%;6%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;A shower or two;85;75;ESE;10;69%;82%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy, rain;51;45;Partly sunny;51;40;E;12;64%;8%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy with rain;49;44;Spotty showers;48;39;NE;9;86%;89%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;84;73;A p.m. t-storm;77;70;SW;9;75%;66%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;Hazy sun;94;63;NE;6;14%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;67;57;Showers and t-storms;63;51;SSW;9;72%;84%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;52;39;Increasing clouds;48;34;NNW;7;77%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;80;60;Sunny and very warm;88;65;NNE;6;33%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;61;Showers and t-storms;79;63;ENE;5;79%;83%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;88;78;Showers and t-storms;88;78;E;10;76%;87%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;64;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;ENE;5;96%;66%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;82;47;Plenty of sunshine;77;46;NE;6;18%;1%;10

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;76;52;Hazy sun;86;55;SSW;5;40%;1%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;A t-storm around;89;75;N;6;75%;82%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;65;45;Mostly sunny;67;40;NNW;6;60%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;59;47;Mostly sunny;57;47;NE;5;70%;26%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;65;36;High clouds;65;43;N;4;41%;5%;3

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy;73;64;Rain and drizzle;70;61;ENE;10;55%;90%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;81;A morning shower;89;81;S;8;75%;62%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;67;44;Partial sunshine;67;50;S;5;65%;62%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;85;75;Showers and t-storms;84;75;SE;12;83%;87%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;48;40;Partly sunny;50;39;N;8;65%;36%;1

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;72;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;65;NNW;13;56%;7%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;80;75;A t-storm around;84;75;ENE;15;71%;67%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;51;44;Spotty showers;47;39;NNE;11;66%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;73;48;Plenty of sunshine;75;48;E;6;32%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;74;51;Partly sunny, warm;74;52;NE;3;59%;13%;4

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;76;53;Plenty of sunshine;75;54;S;5;22%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;86;72;Mostly sunny;85;73;N;7;58%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;72;57;Thunderstorms;75;61;SE;5;71%;87%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Not as warm;69;61;Cool with rain;63;54;NNE;11;78%;85%;1

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;61;53;Clouds, a shower;62;43;WSW;19;74%;66%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;81;69;Warmer with sunshine;89;70;N;4;39%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warmer;82;61;Sunshine and nice;75;58;WSW;12;45%;14%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Chilly with some sun;41;12;Lots of sun, chilly;41;16;SW;7;51%;5%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;57;42;Thickening clouds;54;47;ESE;3;63%;81%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain;48;43;Showers;55;45;WNW;6;65%;88%;2

Vientiane, Laos;High clouds;92;74;A little a.m. rain;86;74;NE;5;72%;69%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;55;38;Spotty showers;52;38;W;4;80%;86%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;48;41;A passing shower;51;39;NNW;4;90%;61%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler;52;47;A shower in places;53;42;SE;21;58%;55%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy showers;88;75;Afternoon showers;90;76;SSW;4;76%;87%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;76;49;Partly sunny;73;48;NE;3;42%;1%;4

