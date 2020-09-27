Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 27, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;84;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;WSW;9;83%;65%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;105;82;Hazy and very warm;104;82;NE;7;43%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;94;68;Sunny and hot;98;68;WNW;5;42%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Showers this morning;76;56;Mostly sunny, nice;75;59;E;8;47%;1%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A bit of rain;63;55;Cloudy with a shower;66;56;NW;10;91%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partial sunshine;56;45;Mainly cloudy;54;45;S;6;78%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;82;54;Hazy sun;69;48;NW;6;29%;26%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouding up;53;31;Turning out cloudy;58;39;WNW;6;63%;60%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;92;64;Turning sunny, nice;83;64;SE;10;36%;7%;10

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;79;65;Thunderstorms;83;69;S;8;75%;86%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy, morning rain;66;53;A shower in places;60;53;WNW;15;58%;74%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;102;74;Hazy and hot;107;74;NW;12;22%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;90;71;High clouds;92;73;S;5;63%;40%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;80;68;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;NW;7;71%;64%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;SSW;5;79%;85%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Inc. clouds;68;56;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;NE;10;52%;7%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;Rather cloudy;79;57;E;6;65%;85%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;67;59;Spotty showers;73;54;NNW;6;58%;86%;2

Berlin, Germany;Occasional rain;54;46;A bit of rain;64;47;ESE;7;66%;66%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;67;47;A p.m. t-storm;67;48;SE;6;63%;63%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;Sunny and very warm;93;64;ENE;6;28%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;62;46;Spotty showers;59;47;WNW;10;88%;92%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of rain;60;50;Cloudy with showers;61;51;WNW;6;92%;93%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine and nice;72;52;Variable clouds;82;61;ESE;10;47%;44%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;63;50;Spotty showers;64;49;ESE;9;77%;85%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;64;46;Plenty of sunshine;69;52;NE;7;53%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;87;69;A couple of t-storms;87;68;NNE;7;47%;84%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;75;60;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;NNE;11;59%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;97;75;Increasingly windy;102;75;NNE;17;34%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;59;40;Partly sunny;61;49;S;8;65%;27%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;84;66;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;SE;4;64%;63%;10

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;90;77;A t-storm around;93;77;SW;5;65%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;A shower in the p.m.;77;56;A shower or two;64;48;WNW;13;69%;63%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Variable cloudiness;89;79;Spotty showers;86;79;SSW;8;77%;93%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;69;56;A passing shower;61;51;SE;8;71%;60%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;88;79;Nice with some sun;88;79;WNW;6;79%;20%;11

Dallas, United States;Windy this afternoon;90;61;Cooler;76;54;N;10;47%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;88;72;Humid with some sun;86;71;SE;11;74%;44%;6

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;95;77;Hazy and very warm;98;77;WNW;7;42%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Sun and clouds;59;39;Sunshine, but cool;63;42;SSW;6;26%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;80;S;5;73%;57%;8

Dili, East Timor;Decreasing clouds;89;73;An afternoon shower;91;73;SSE;6;60%;61%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;55;44;Spotty showers;62;40;WNW;11;82%;62%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;81;50;Partly sunny;76;54;NW;5;25%;11%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;80;66;Partly sunny;76;68;ENE;8;69%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, p.m. showers;84;76;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;SE;6;70%;65%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny and hot;93;65;Partly sunny, warm;92;65;E;8;21%;9%;12

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;Spotty showers;88;74;E;6;75%;74%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and pleasant;70;52;Mostly sunny, nice;60;48;E;12;77%;12%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SSW;7;83%;80%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;87;78;A t-storm or two;84;78;E;7;80%;94%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;89;73;Some sun, a shower;88;71;NE;10;57%;47%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;86;68;A t-storm or two;84;70;NNW;6;78%;86%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;94;67;Hazy sun;94;69;N;8;40%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;Warm with sunshine;83;66;SSE;5;57%;16%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;N;7;67%;61%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;104;85;Warm with hazy sun;98;84;N;8;51%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;79;46;Hazy sun;78;48;S;7;9%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;81;55;Hazy sunshine;78;50;NNE;5;34%;16%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;91;79;Hazy sunshine;92;79;WSW;10;58%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning t-storm;82;63;Partly sunny, humid;84;64;WSW;5;73%;44%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;101;80;Hazy sun, less humid;105;81;SE;6;26%;1%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler with rain;66;46;Clouds and sun;67;52;ESE;5;65%;8%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A thunderstorm;89;78;NE;9;68%;58%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;87;73;Low clouds;89;73;W;7;58%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Spotty showers;94;81;A stray thunderstorm;93;82;SSW;5;72%;55%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;89;75;A t-storm around;91;76;SE;5;67%;77%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;61;33;A few showers;57;34;E;10;53%;82%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Clearing, a t-storm;83;75;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SW;6;81%;67%;6

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;65;58;Mostly sunny;65;58;S;7;78%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;Partly sunny;80;59;NNW;5;62%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;58;50;Partly sunny;63;55;SW;8;61%;55%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Hazy sun, seasonable;83;64;Sizzling sunshine;96;66;WSW;5;52%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;81;72;Partial sunshine;80;72;WSW;7;72%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds, nice;73;45;Mostly sunny;73;51;WSW;3;49%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;80;A t-storm around;88;81;WSW;7;70%;80%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;75;A t-storm around;89;76;ENE;5;73%;71%;13

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;WSW;6;68%;83%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;55;39;Turning sunny;60;42;ESE;7;58%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;73;54;A couple of t-storms;73;56;NNE;6;57%;91%;9

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;SSE;8;74%;56%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Occasional rain;68;48;Partly sunny;61;44;S;9;74%;12%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;84;77;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;S;9;74%;31%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;62;51;Mostly sunny;61;48;NNW;11;63%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;81;65;A couple of showers;78;64;S;6;74%;70%;3

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;66;50;Cloudy;58;52;SSE;11;49%;37%;1

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;88;74;A morning shower;87;77;W;3;80%;76%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;80;57;Mostly cloudy;79;58;NE;9;57%;40%;9

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;78;68;Clearing, a shower;78;68;SSE;8;75%;55%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;94;71;Sunshine, very hot;98;74;W;10;38%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;50;35;Partly sunny;54;41;SW;6;69%;64%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and nice;77;64;Nice with some sun;79;62;N;10;62%;5%;6

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;57;51;Mostly cloudy;59;52;NNE;6;72%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;78;60;A shower in places;78;60;S;10;78%;79%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;80;Showers around;86;80;E;14;75%;90%;12

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a t-storm;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;NW;4;84%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;91;75;Partly sunny;92;75;E;6;66%;6%;12

Paris, France;Rain at times;60;54;Spotty showers;61;50;WNW;9;78%;73%;1

Perth, Australia;A passing shower;68;54;A shower or two;69;53;SW;10;71%;61%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;87;75;A thunderstorm;89;77;SSW;5;81%;65%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;SSE;14;78%;74%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;A thunderstorm;91;74;SE;4;55%;58%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Occasional rain;56;40;A bit of rain;52;45;NNE;5;87%;69%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;79;53;Hazy sunshine;77;52;NNW;4;71%;26%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;70;51;A shower in the p.m.;69;50;WSW;8;61%;74%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;76;56;Partly sunny;79;61;WSW;7;68%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;86;76;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;ESE;11;68%;67%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Periods of rain;46;41;Rather cloudy;46;40;SE;6;80%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and warm;72;55;Spotty showers;60;48;SW;5;82%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;90;75;Hot with hazy sun;95;74;WSW;6;47%;40%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;104;78;Warm with hazy sun;103;76;NNW;8;14%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;61;53;Showers and t-storms;65;51;S;8;77%;63%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine, pleasant;70;48;Sunny and mild;63;50;ESE;6;71%;22%;2

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sunshine;92;66;Very hot;97;60;WSW;7;35%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;A p.m. t-storm;79;62;ENE;5;74%;72%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;87;79;A thunderstorm;87;79;SE;12;77%;65%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;63;A p.m. t-storm;76;63;WNW;5;97%;71%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;83;54;Clouds and sun;81;52;NNE;8;14%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;72;42;Hazy sunshine;74;43;SSW;4;34%;26%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;A thunderstorm;89;75;ENE;8;75%;77%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;74;51;Mostly sunny;78;51;N;4;66%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;66;52;Mostly sunny, nice;69;53;NNE;6;71%;2%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;78;55;Hazy sunshine;78;56;WNW;4;62%;1%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;79;68;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;ESE;9;62%;32%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;86;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SE;9;73%;87%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm, warmer;73;47;Spotty showers;74;53;SW;5;63%;84%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers and t-storms;87;77;A thunderstorm;89;78;ESE;13;72%;83%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;65;51;Mostly cloudy;65;51;E;6;78%;37%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;63;47;Mostly sunny;67;51;ENE;10;50%;4%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain tapering off;77;72;Showers around;77;74;E;7;81%;76%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and mild;72;51;Mostly sunny, nice;64;49;ESE;7;74%;27%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;76;50;Increasing clouds;74;52;SSE;7;33%;7%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Nice with some sun;79;55;Partly sunny;73;55;E;6;53%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;89;64;Hazy sun;81;60;ESE;6;29%;68%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;91;75;Sunny and very warm;91;75;NNE;7;56%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;79;62;Thunderstorms;76;60;SE;6;71%;88%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;72;63;Mostly sunny;79;63;NE;8;64%;8%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;74;63;Partly sunny;73;57;E;10;79%;48%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;89;71;Hazy sun;84;73;ENE;5;57%;7%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy and warmer;84;61;Nice with some sun;80;61;SW;10;42%;33%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;54;27;Hazy sun;52;25;E;6;41%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;63;51;Sunshine and nice;70;56;N;3;63%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;63;47;Spotty showers;57;50;W;8;81%;92%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;SE;5;73%;68%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy, warm;72;47;Cooler with some sun;58;42;S;7;75%;10%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler with rain;54;42;Clouds and sun;63;51;ESE;8;72%;44%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;63;48;Windy;57;46;WNW;29;60%;65%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SW;4;76%;82%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;83;57;Partial sunshine;79;53;NE;3;38%;16%;5

