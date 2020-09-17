Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, September 17, 2020
City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the a.m.;82;74;Some sun, pleasant;83;75;SW;7;82%;41%;5
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;105;81;Sunny and very warm;106;83;NE;8;36%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;96;69;Hazy sun and hot;97;70;W;12;40%;0%;6
Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;81;71;Hazy sunshine;87;70;S;8;49%;10%;6
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;64;46;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;ENE;14;60%;0%;4
Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with showers;56;47;Winds subsiding;56;45;SSE;17;65%;55%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;80;60;Hazy sunshine;82;59;ESE;9;21%;0%;6
Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty showers;51;41;Partly sunny;59;43;WSW;10;66%;35%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing and warmer;81;57;Mostly sunny;86;59;ESE;3;47%;0%;9
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;84;74;Rain and a t-storm;81;73;ESE;14;81%;93%;4
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;62;56;Showers;61;52;SW;17;75%;77%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;110;77;Hot with hazy sun;113;76;NW;5;17%;0%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;91;74;Mostly cloudy;89;74;S;7;73%;96%;8
Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;71;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;W;11;80%;76%;6
Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;WSW;6;76%;73%;4
Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;81;69;Variable clouds;80;68;E;7;76%;71%;4
Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;Sunny and nice;79;54;WSW;7;36%;0%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;88;59;Not as warm;76;48;NNW;7;41%;6%;4
Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;43;Mostly sunny;69;45;E;4;54%;0%;4
Bogota, Colombia;Becoming cloudy;68;49;Partly sunny;68;49;SE;5;67%;84%;14
Brasilia, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;88;65;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;69;NNE;5;28%;0%;7
Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this afternoon;76;48;Plenty of sun;70;46;NNE;9;46%;0%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Not as warm;68;51;Sunny and nice;74;53;E;7;52%;0%;4
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;84;57;Not as warm;76;54;ENE;13;38%;10%;5
Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;84;57;Sunny, not as warm;74;48;E;6;27%;0%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partial sunshine;80;60;Sunny and nice;70;49;SSW;6;45%;2%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;92;69;Clouds and sun;87;69;NNE;6;27%;28%;13
Busan, South Korea;Cloudy with showers;76;63;Rain and drizzle;74;60;NW;5;68%;70%;2
Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and hot;98;75;Sunshine;100;75;NNE;12;36%;0%;8
Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;64;48;Mostly cloudy;66;51;SSE;6;78%;25%;6
Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;84;66;A thunderstorm;83;68;S;3;66%;71%;10
Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;SW;9;68%;73%;6
Chicago, United States;Cooler;67;56;Partly sunny, cool;61;49;NNE;13;53%;4%;5
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;87;78;A couple of t-storms;85;79;SW;12;80%;88%;5
Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sunshine;59;45;Plenty of sunshine;63;50;WNW;7;61%;0%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;88;78;Some sun, pleasant;87;79;W;10;78%;28%;8
Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;87;69;Decreasing clouds;86;64;ENE;7;60%;0%;5
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;69;Mostly sunny, nice;86;69;SE;10;66%;4%;12
Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;97;84;Hazy sun and hot;99;81;W;6;51%;27%;8
Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;86;55;Partly sunny;88;61;SSW;5;24%;3%;6
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;93;79;A morning shower;92;80;SE;4;75%;75%;7
Dili, East Timor;More clouds than sun;95;74;A shower in the p.m.;88;73;SE;6;68%;67%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Sun and some clouds;64;50;Partial sunshine;61;51;ENE;11;78%;0%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;82;53;Cooler;74;50;NNW;5;29%;57%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm around;75;69;Variable cloudiness;76;66;SW;8;84%;55%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;Winds subsiding;88;74;NNE;16;63%;92%;7
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;88;60;Sunny and beautiful;86;56;ENE;9;25%;1%;11
Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;4;72%;65%;9
Helsinki, Finland;Very windy;51;39;Milder with sunshine;58;42;WNW;12;66%;10%;3
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon showers;91;78;A t-storm or two;87;76;SSW;13;86%;81%;4
Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;79;E;11;79%;80%;5
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;90;76;Nice with sunshine;90;75;ENE;13;49%;11%;10
Hyderabad, India;A couple of t-storms;83;73;A couple of t-storms;84;72;NW;7;79%;82%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;98;74;Hazy sun and hot;97;71;NNE;8;43%;0%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;Partial sunshine;82;69;Some sun;80;67;NE;9;65%;15%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;72;Hazy sun;93;74;E;9;59%;44%;11
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;105;87;Warm with hazy sun;99;85;E;8;52%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;80;55;Hazy sunshine;81;56;N;10;40%;2%;9
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;91;50;Hazy sun;86;48;NNE;5;14%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;94;81;Hazy sunshine;94;80;WSW;12;57%;1%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning t-storm;79;69;Showers and t-storms;79;68;SSE;4;86%;79%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;100;82;Hazy sunshine;103;83;SW;8;31%;6%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;84;46;Partly sunny, cooler;58;43;NNW;13;51%;11%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;90;77;A couple of t-storms;89;77;NNE;6;69%;63%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;88;73;Partly sunny;90;73;W;7;58%;100%;12
Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;96;84;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;81;SSW;6;75%;57%;10
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;SE;4;74%;72%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;52;31;Brief a.m. showers;47;31;E;7;78%;87%;5
Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;87;74;Some sun, a t-storm;86;73;SW;7;75%;75%;11
Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;66;58;Clouds and sun;64;58;SSE;7;79%;4%;8
Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and a t-storm;73;64;Showers and t-storms;73;65;WSW;10;78%;77%;2
London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;71;53;Sunny and breezy;68;56;NE;14;57%;1%;4
Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;92;66;Partly sunny;91;67;S;6;36%;1%;6
Luanda, Angola;Low clouds may break;82;71;Sun and clouds;80;69;WSW;7;74%;44%;12
Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;79;63;Thunderstorms;68;59;SSW;7;79%;87%;2
Male, Maldives;A couple of showers;86;79;Showers around;88;81;W;10;73%;95%;7
Manaus, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;91;78;Mostly sunny;94;79;E;6;64%;12%;12
Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;78;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NE;5;73%;74%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;62;48;Mostly cloudy;66;57;N;6;73%;39%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;72;54;A couple of t-storms;70;55;NNE;6;78%;88%;4
Miami, United States;Partly sunny;90;80;Showers around;91;79;WSW;9;66%;74%;8
Minsk, Belarus;Showers this morning;61;41;Clouds and sunshine;56;43;NW;14;56%;5%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun;93;74;Partly sunny;84;76;S;10;69%;44%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;73;56;Fog, then sun;63;48;SSE;7;59%;7%;5
Montreal, Canada;Cooler;60;42;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;40;NNW;3;43%;2%;3
Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;72;46;A shower or two;56;43;NNW;7;75%;80%;2
Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;84;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;80;NW;4;79%;67%;5
Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;83;52;Some sun, pleasant;81;55;NE;8;50%;16%;14
New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;77;61;Cooler with clearing;66;49;N;11;65%;30%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;97;69;Sunshine, very hot;97;73;W;8;43%;0%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;68;48;Cooler;54;45;SW;13;77%;83%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;85;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;68;NNW;12;62%;89%;3
Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;59;41;Pleasant and warmer;70;46;NNW;5;61%;1%;3
Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, cooler;57;36;Partly sunny, cool;56;34;NNW;9;51%;0%;4
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;86;79;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;ENE;11;74%;94%;11
Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;86;74;Showers and t-storms;87;74;SSE;7;78%;82%;10
Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;91;76;Mostly sunny;92;75;E;6;68%;3%;12
Paris, France;Sunshine and breezy;79;58;Mostly sunny, warm;83;67;E;9;40%;17%;4
Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;68;46;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;NW;10;51%;25%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;SW;7;79%;88%;5
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;89;77;A t-storm around;89;73;SSE;11;75%;55%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm or two;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;SE;5;57%;79%;11
Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler;68;45;Partly sunny;67;42;ESE;4;40%;0%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;82;58;Mostly sunny;77;54;SW;6;56%;51%;5
Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;65;50;Afternoon showers;68;50;SSW;8;64%;92%;10
Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;79;64;Mostly sunny;78;59;SSW;12;76%;18%;7
Recife, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;85;72;A shower in the a.m.;83;74;SE;9;68%;69%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;52;46;A few showers;50;46;S;13;70%;90%;1
Riga, Latvia;Very windy;56;50;Partly sunny;61;51;W;14;62%;5%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;88;71;Mostly sunny, humid;84;72;ENE;8;70%;10%;9
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;104;77;Hazy and very warm;106;77;NE;6;9%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;87;63;Mostly sunny and hot;91;64;N;6;46%;3%;5
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;52;44;Decreasing clouds;55;47;WNW;11;68%;23%;2
San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;74;62;Low clouds breaking;71;61;W;10;77%;9%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;80;62;Showers and t-storms;80;62;NE;5;74%;81%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;88;79;A t-storm in spots;87;78;ENE;7;70%;55%;11
San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;76;63;A couple of t-storms;76;64;SW;4;100%;85%;10
Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;83;52;Sunny and nice;81;53;NE;9;14%;0%;13
Santiago, Chile;Sunny;80;45;Plenty of sunshine;76;45;SSW;5;40%;0%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;92;75;A thunderstorm;91;75;N;9;70%;78%;11
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;75;57;Showers and t-storms;72;61;SSW;10;84%;80%;3
Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;73;60;Afternoon showers;66;58;S;6;85%;88%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;79;63;Decreasing clouds;76;60;W;7;58%;25%;6
Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;73;64;Rain and drizzle;66;63;WNW;5;83%;81%;3
Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;93;81;A shower or two;86;76;SSE;7;77%;73%;7
Sofia, Bulgaria;Abundant sunshine;84;55;Partly sunny;80;53;SE;7;49%;29%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More clouds than sun;86;79;Partly sunny;89;79;SW;2;67%;66%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;Winds subsiding;56;45;Partly sunny, warmer;65;46;N;8;64%;2%;3
Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;87;58;Spotty showers;65;61;ENE;9;77%;85%;2
Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;93;79;Showers around;95;80;ESE;7;61%;78%;6
Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;52;47;Partly sunny;59;51;WNW;12;64%;8%;3
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Windy this afternoon;75;50;A shower in the p.m.;68;49;SE;6;48%;57%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy, not as warm;73;62;Warmer;82;63;NNW;4;57%;28%;5
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;89;68;Hazy sunshine;86;67;SSE;6;20%;0%;7
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;93;78;Sunny and very warm;92;78;N;7;53%;0%;7
Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;92;68;Very hot;95;67;ENE;15;36%;3%;4
Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;81;75;Clouds and sun, hot;91;73;W;18;60%;55%;6
Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;64;47;Partly sunny;58;44;NNW;14;47%;0%;5
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;E;3;58%;2%;7
Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;90;66;Partly sunny, nice;88;68;SSW;6;48%;2%;6
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;61;27;Hazy sunshine;64;33;E;5;52%;2%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;72;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;57;E;4;76%;84%;1
Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;75;50;Mostly sunny;67;46;N;6;44%;0%;4
Vientiane, Laos;An a.m. thunderstorm;94;79;Mainly cloudy, warm;91;76;NNW;5;75%;80%;6
Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;56;46;Partly sunny;60;44;WNW;13;55%;3%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Cooler with clearing;64;41;Partial sunshine;64;41;WNW;9;59%;1%;4
Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;60;42;A.M. rain, clearing;53;46;NNW;13;75%;72%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;Afternoon showers;88;77;WNW;5;82%;100%;6
Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;87;60;Brilliant sunshine;87;59;NE;3;36%;4%;6
