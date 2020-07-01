Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 1, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A passing shower;83;75;A shower or two;81;75;SW;9;83%;86%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;92;Mostly sunny and hot;109;93;E;9;43%;4%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and warm;99;74;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;NW;6;21%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;83;68;Hazy sunshine;87;68;W;8;45%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;68;59;A shower;67;56;SW;15;72%;63%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;69;52;Mostly sunny;70;55;SSW;5;57%;20%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;99;74;Hazy sunshine;96;71;E;8;17%;9%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;80;60;A p.m. t-storm;85;58;NW;11;50%;85%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;41;Partly sunny;64;39;SSE;8;70%;3%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;95;76;Sunshine;94;75;N;9;36%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;53;45;Mostly sunny;56;43;S;11;63%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;110;79;Hazy sun, seasonable;112;81;NW;7;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;Partly sunny;93;73;S;5;62%;24%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;70;WSW;11;80%;69%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;94;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;WSW;9;68%;60%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;84;73;Sunshine and humid;81;71;E;9;70%;28%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;91;72;A t-storm or two;84;70;NE;5;63%;92%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and hot;91;70;A t-storm in spots;93;70;S;5;48%;76%;10

Berlin, Germany;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;62;A shower or t-storm;77;61;W;8;58%;82%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;67;49;Showers around;63;48;SE;7;73%;73%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;Becoming cloudy;82;56;SSW;4;53%;7%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;More sun than clouds;87;68;Heavy thunderstorms;84;67;NNW;8;70%;88%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and a t-storm;66;57;Some sun, a t-storm;68;55;W;9;67%;59%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;87;65;Partly sunny;88;65;SSE;5;48%;5%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;88;69;Heavy thunderstorms;87;69;N;5;74%;87%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;50;38;Chilly with some sun;50;38;WNW;5;61%;30%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, not as hot;83;66;A morning shower;82;64;ENE;7;37%;50%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;78;66;Clouds and sun;79;67;ENE;7;71%;14%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;73;Sunny and hot;102;74;N;7;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;70;49;Mostly cloudy;63;50;S;7;82%;26%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;83;68;SE;4;62%;62%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;93;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;83;SW;9;64%;65%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;83;70;Clouds and sun;84;69;NE;7;57%;8%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning t-storm;89;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;SW;8;76%;76%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;69;56;Spotty showers;67;51;NW;7;62%;66%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;84;79;Partly sunny, nice;86;79;NW;8;76%;27%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;97;79;Sunshine and warm;98;79;S;7;57%;39%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with some sun;86;70;Nice with some sun;87;69;SSE;11;59%;6%;7

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;100;87;Hazy sun and hot;105;89;ESE;7;45%;10%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;89;59;Partly sunny;94;62;S;7;25%;10%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;83;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;81;SSE;9;73%;73%;5

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;93;68;Sunny and nice;87;72;SSE;5;55%;1%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;59;52;A shower in spots;63;53;SW;7;75%;82%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;94;69;Sunshine;94;70;NNE;8;20%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;85;70;Mostly sunny;86;69;WSW;13;58%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;ESE;5;75%;87%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny;68;46;Sunshine, pleasant;71;44;E;5;50%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;E;6;69%;50%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;64;52;Showers and t-storms;66;54;SSW;10;76%;84%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy shower;90;76;A t-storm or two;89;76;SW;7;80%;81%;8

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;82;Spotty showers;91;81;S;9;76%;93%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;89;74;Sunshine and nice;89;74;ENE;13;54%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;W;10;77%;71%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;100;78;Hazy sun, very warm;103;80;N;9;43%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;85;72;Humid with sunshine;86;72;NE;11;68%;1%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;91;77;A t-storm around;88;74;NNW;7;71%;64%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;103;83;Warm with hazy sun;98;81;N;10;38%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;64;40;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;S;6;43%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;91;66;Hazy sun;94;62;NNW;12;16%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;101;87;Mostly sunny and hot;99;88;WSW;9;53%;22%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy and humid;84;70;Couple of t-storms;81;70;S;4;83%;91%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;107;83;Hazy and very warm;106;83;WSW;10;19%;5%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;81;61;Partly sunny;87;64;S;6;49%;33%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A t-storm in spots;91;80;NNE;13;59%;57%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;84;69;Partly sunny, nice;85;69;WSW;6;64%;15%;8

Kolkata, India;A shower or two;96;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;82;S;8;75%;59%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSE;5;68%;73%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of sunshine;59;26;Sunny and mild;61;24;NNW;7;9%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;75;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SW;7;79%;71%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;64;60;Partly sunny;64;59;S;6;75%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;81;62;Mostly sunny;76;60;NNW;9;54%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;A shower or t-storm;69;54;Spotty showers;70;55;WNW;10;63%;66%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;78;61;Clouds breaking;79;60;SW;6;59%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;69;Mostly sunny, nice;79;68;S;7;76%;8%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;96;67;Mostly sunny, warm;92;63;NNW;7;26%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;81;Brief a.m. showers;89;81;SSW;7;74%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;A morning shower;87;74;E;4;76%;81%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, nice;90;80;A little p.m. rain;96;79;E;6;61%;79%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;65;52;A shower in places;57;43;WNW;11;63%;55%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, a t-storm;77;56;A p.m. t-storm;76;54;NNE;6;47%;75%;14

Miami, United States;Sunshine and warm;92;79;Partly sunny;92;78;SW;7;60%;38%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;76;59;A shower or t-storm;79;62;SW;9;71%;80%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy, not as warm;84;77;Partly sunny;84;78;SSW;15;68%;23%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Windy this morning;50;44;Clouds and sun;50;40;WSW;10;56%;66%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and warmer;84;70;Sun and clouds, warm;88;66;NNW;4;54%;68%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;74;61;A shower in the p.m.;77;65;SW;9;51%;81%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;88;80;A heavy thunderstorm;89;80;SW;9;80%;85%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;71;54;Rather cloudy;73;53;E;7;65%;39%;5

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;80;69;Mostly sunny;88;75;WNW;5;55%;13%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;70;Sunny and hot;98;68;WNW;7;35%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;78;63;A t-storm around;79;61;WNW;6;75%;64%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;82;70;Clouds and sun, nice;83;70;N;8;57%;14%;11

Oslo, Norway;A passing shower;64;49;Periods of sun;65;45;WNW;6;49%;23%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer with some sun;85;66;An afternoon shower;89;66;NW;9;55%;74%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;84;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;78;ESE;11;82%;82%;1

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;83;74;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NW;7;85%;84%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;83;75;A morning shower;87;75;E;5;82%;75%;11

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;74;60;A passing shower;71;54;WNW;8;54%;59%;4

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;62;44;Mostly sunny;63;48;ESE;7;65%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rather cloudy;89;78;Mainly cloudy;93;79;SW;9;67%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy;84;75;Rather cloudy, humid;85;75;SE;14;80%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ESE;4;55%;49%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A gusty thunderstorm;84;66;Showers and t-storms;78;62;S;7;68%;72%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer;86;66;Mostly cloudy;83;65;NW;5;70%;43%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;69;50;A little p.m. rain;67;50;SSW;8;63%;78%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;Decreasing clouds;81;63;NW;8;69%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;85;70;A morning shower;82;72;ESE;6;77%;83%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;56;47;Partly sunny;61;48;SSE;6;60%;29%;5

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;71;55;Showers and t-storms;73;56;WSW;11;76%;65%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;86;67;Not as warm;73;66;SE;7;60%;68%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;111;83;Hazy and hot;113;83;E;7;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;90;67;Mostly sunny, warm;91;67;WNW;7;52%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;65;57;Showers around;69;59;SE;7;76%;94%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;70;55;Partly sunny;68;55;SW;11;57%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;63;Showers and t-storms;77;64;ENE;5;79%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;89;79;A shower in places;90;80;ESE;12;73%;52%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;76;64;E;4;97%;77%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;87;63;Hazy sunshine;86;63;NW;8;22%;11%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;55;40;Hazy sun;60;40;SE;2;51%;4%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;N;5;78%;58%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;57;Partly sunny;72;52;NNW;9;53%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;65;55;Mostly cloudy;67;53;SW;8;66%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rather cloudy;76;67;Hazy sun;86;67;WSW;5;65%;44%;10

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;84;73;Rain and drizzle;79;73;ESE;9;77%;84%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;A t-storm around;88;82;SE;7;79%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;87;61;A t-storm in spots;87;63;S;7;56%;48%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers around;87;81;Mostly sunny;88;80;E;13;68%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;69;55;Showers and t-storms;69;54;WSW;8;67%;64%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;70;55;Mostly sunny, nice;72;52;NW;11;55%;44%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;SSE;5;68%;68%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;63;56;Showers and t-storms;69;56;WSW;7;80%;71%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;Hazy sun, not as hot;92;65;N;11;22%;3%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;90;65;Mostly sunny;88;64;E;10;36%;28%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;100;71;Hazy sun, not as hot;93;71;NW;7;20%;5%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;Sunny and nice;88;72;NNE;7;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;96;74;Sunshine, very hot;101;74;E;5;34%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Strong winds;80;74;Partly sunny;86;73;WSW;19;65%;27%;8

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, humid;79;66;Mostly sunny, warm;85;67;NW;7;60%;15%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;Sunny and nice;92;72;E;5;36%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot with sunshine;102;75;Sunny and hot;99;73;ESE;9;29%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm around;70;50;A p.m. t-storm;71;51;ESE;7;59%;66%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;63;54;A touch of rain;64;53;SE;6;72%;84%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;87;66;Heavy thunderstorms;84;66;W;7;73%;87%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A t-storm or two;92;77;SW;5;73%;84%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;73;59;Showers and t-storms;76;56;NNW;7;79%;82%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;80;65;Showers and t-storms;80;63;W;9;72%;82%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;50;45;Very windy;50;44;S;31;79%;86%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;88;78;A t-storm or two;90;79;WSW;7;78%;80%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;82;59;Nice with sunshine;84;60;NE;5;34%;9%;11

_____

