Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 19, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;76;Clouds and sunshine;83;76;SW;8;78%;61%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;82;Mostly sunny;103;84;WNW;6;55%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, breezy;85;69;Partly sunny;88;71;W;16;42%;14%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;75;62;Hazy sunshine;77;63;E;9;51%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or t-storm;71;56;Periods of sun;68;56;ENE;10;68%;44%;7

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;58;48;Clouds and sunshine;60;49;SSE;6;67%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;103;76;Sunny and hot;104;78;ESE;14;10%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;61;43;Partly sunny;66;47;SSW;8;29%;4%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;92;72;Sunny, breezy, hot;92;70;NNE;14;48%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;90;68;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;ESE;7;38%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty p.m. showers;61;50;A morning shower;62;53;ESE;7;79%;81%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;103;74;Mostly sunny;105;76;NW;8;19%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;93;74;Cloudy and humid;92;74;S;4;70%;57%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Cloudy;86;70;W;12;62%;66%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;95;77;A t-storm around;94;77;SSW;6;68%;55%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;73;64;Showers and t-storms;76;65;SW;9;74%;62%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;75;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;79;SW;9;36%;14%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;79;61;Some sun, a t-storm;72;58;W;9;75%;82%;9

Berlin, Germany;Rain, not as warm;69;59;Cloudy;64;57;NW;10;73%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;66;47;A heavy thunderstorm;62;50;SE;8;77%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;58;Decreasing clouds;79;58;E;10;67%;2%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;70;60;A shower or t-storm;70;60;NW;16;70%;84%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;70;52;Partly sunny, nice;71;57;E;5;60%;44%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;83;62;Showers and t-storms;82;61;WSW;6;65%;72%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;71;61;A shower or t-storm;70;59;NW;11;68%;82%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sunshine;61;44;Sun and some clouds;63;56;ENE;7;74%;81%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;82;65;Partly sunny;82;67;E;7;39%;38%;8

Busan, South Korea;Warmer with some sun;79;64;Decreasing clouds;77;62;ENE;8;69%;4%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;94;70;Hazy sunshine;95;70;NNW;11;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;80;56;An afternoon shower;66;55;WNW;6;73%;80%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;78;67;A shower or t-storm;80;67;SSE;4;68%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;102;86;Periods of sun, warm;102;84;WSW;8;50%;68%;10

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;86;70;A t-storm in spots;86;70;SSW;8;58%;64%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;90;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;81;WSW;8;77%;83%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;72;61;Periods of rain;69;60;NW;8;85%;87%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Windy this morning;85;77;Hazy sunshine;85;77;W;8;72%;8%;12

Dallas, United States;Sun and some clouds;93;74;Partly sunny;93;76;S;8;58%;66%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;71;High clouds;88;71;SSE;11;61%;8%;4

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;106;85;Hazy and very warm;104;86;ESE;9;43%;25%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;70;49;Warmer with sunshine;85;58;NW;6;30%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and a t-storm;88;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;80;SSE;9;83%;74%;7

Dili, East Timor;Nice with some sun;93;75;Mostly cloudy;88;72;SSE;6;65%;19%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;59;49;A little p.m. rain;64;51;SSE;14;68%;82%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;94;65;Mostly sunny;95;68;NNE;6;15%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;Sunny and pleasant;77;65;SW;5;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;92;81;Clouds and sun;95;82;SSE;8;63%;55%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cool with some sun;63;45;Sun and clouds;64;45;ESE;5;56%;30%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ESE;5;81%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;54;E;15;58%;1%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;SSW;4;79%;77%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;91;80;An afternoon shower;91;80;S;8;72%;74%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;75;A morning shower;86;74;ENE;14;54%;57%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;90;73;Periods of sun;88;75;W;10;65%;44%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;104;77;Hazy and very warm;101;78;NNE;10;34%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mainly cloudy, humid;74;67;A t-storm around;81;66;W;6;72%;46%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;NNE;7;71%;58%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;103;79;Hazy sunshine;94;77;N;10;49%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Hazy sunshine;58;34;Hazy sunshine;62;37;SSW;5;49%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and warm;96;64;Sunny and very warm;95;64;N;6;16%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;87;Partly sunny, warm;97;85;SW;12;57%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;79;69;Heavy thunderstorms;79;69;SE;5;85%;86%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;105;83;Hazy sunshine;104;81;NW;9;15%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;85;66;A couple of t-storms;84;66;ENE;8;58%;67%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ENE;15;62%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;87;67;Decreasing clouds;87;68;WSW;6;61%;8%;6

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;91;82;Rain and a t-storm;92;81;SSE;6;81%;85%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;ESE;4;78%;58%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;62;27;Sunny and mild;61;28;NE;6;19%;3%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;Mostly cloudy;85;75;SW;5;76%;58%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;61;Partly sunny;65;60;SSE;7;77%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;76;60;Sunny and pleasant;79;62;NNW;9;59%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;65;53;Partly sunny;69;57;S;11;63%;72%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;Clouds to sun;76;60;SW;6;64%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;69;Mostly sunny;80;70;SSE;7;74%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;88;60;Plenty of sunshine;91;62;W;6;32%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;90;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;83;WSW;8;71%;68%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;87;75;An afternoon shower;89;73;NE;5;73%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;SE;6;68%;75%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;59;54;A t-storm in spots;62;48;NNE;11;71%;73%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;83;56;A p.m. t-storm;83;58;N;6;41%;80%;14

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;85;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;E;7;71%;71%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;81;64;Heavy thunderstorms;82;65;ENE;7;79%;74%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;83;78;Mostly cloudy;85;78;SSW;17;71%;32%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the p.m.;61;49;Turning cloudy;60;52;ENE;5;71%;88%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;90;72;Sunny and hot;91;72;SW;5;44%;7%;10

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;83;65;Afternoon showers;84;58;NE;7;68%;93%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;90;83;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;81;SSW;12;76%;80%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;75;55;Clouds and sun;75;58;WSW;8;68%;44%;8

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;80;68;Fog in the morning;82;70;SSE;7;68%;55%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;88;68;Mostly sunny, warm;92;65;WNW;9;33%;1%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler with a shower;58;40;Showers around;58;41;W;6;70%;74%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;66;Partly sunny, warmer;81;62;NNE;8;59%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, warm;84;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;62;ESE;7;46%;85%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;89;64;Mostly sunny and hot;90;65;SSW;7;51%;8%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, p.m. rain;82;78;A t-storm around;83;80;NNW;12;85%;65%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;76;Showers and t-storms;86;77;NE;4;83%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;87;75;Couple of t-storms;85;74;E;6;83%;78%;4

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;70;54;Nice with some sun;74;57;WSW;5;54%;23%;6

Perth, Australia;Sun, some clouds;64;47;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;ENE;11;57%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;SW;5;70%;64%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;88;74;A t-storm around;87;74;SSE;15;79%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;Mostly sunny;95;75;ESE;6;51%;9%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;66;58;A shower or t-storm;64;57;NW;9;75%;66%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;85;62;Hazy sunshine;90;63;SSE;6;52%;19%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;69;49;A little p.m. rain;68;50;S;8;59%;67%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;Sunny and delightful;78;62;WNW;9;66%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;81;76;A shower or two;83;74;ESE;12;72%;89%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;56;51;A shower or two;59;51;E;12;72%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm or two;83;64;Heavy thunderstorms;79;65;ENE;5;75%;75%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;67;Sunny;83;70;N;4;66%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;76;Mostly sunny, warm;110;79;ESE;5;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Turning cloudy;79;59;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;NNW;7;42%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;81;58;Not as warm;69;55;NE;11;60%;3%;6

San Francisco, United States;Sunny, not as warm;71;55;Sunshine;68;58;SW;13;69%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;64;Showers and t-storms;77;65;SSE;6;82%;90%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;89;79;A t-storm in spots;88;80;ESE;15;70%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;78;64;A shower or t-storm;78;65;NE;5;92%;80%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;85;61;Sun and clouds;83;60;NW;6;27%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;A shower;55;43;A little p.m. rain;55;41;SSW;2;67%;74%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;Mostly sunny;90;74;NE;6;69%;56%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;NNW;8;58%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun, nice;79;61;Occasional rain;69;57;SSW;8;79%;81%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Variable clouds;85;65;Mostly sunny;86;66;W;5;55%;10%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;81;70;Rain and drizzle;79;70;ESE;9;70%;80%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty p.m. showers;88;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;SSW;8;82%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;80;56;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;W;11;58%;31%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;89;78;A shower;89;79;E;14;72%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and nice;77;57;Periods of sun;72;57;ENE;10;66%;8%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;66;51;Mostly sunny;69;55;NNW;8;70%;63%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;93;80;Very hot;97;79;NW;7;56%;48%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;77;61;Winds subsiding;69;54;ENE;16;66%;8%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;92;67;Mostly sunny;96;67;NNE;9;16%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;86;63;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;NNW;8;41%;25%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;106;80;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;WNW;7;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;80;74;Partly sunny;82;73;WSW;11;53%;26%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;85;63;Partly sunny, nice;88;64;NE;5;43%;14%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;69;65;Pleasant and warmer;80;67;S;8;66%;42%;11

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;78;64;Mostly sunny;79;62;S;5;69%;5%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;100;77;Hazy and cooler;83;67;NNW;12;66%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warm;90;70;Plenty of sunshine;86;67;WNW;15;34%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds rolling in;90;55;Not as hot;82;54;N;9;31%;78%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of sun;75;61;A little rain;68;58;SE;4;69%;82%;2

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;75;60;A shower or t-storm;68;59;NW;12;70%;82%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A shower in the a.m.;92;77;NNW;4;65%;83%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of t-storms;82;62;Heavy thunderstorms;82;63;ENE;7;73%;86%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Heavy p.m. t-storms;79;63;Thunderstorms;75;64;NNW;6;84%;86%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with rain;52;51;Windy;55;47;SSE;20;91%;67%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm or two;87;77;S;6;80%;79%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;85;57;A t-storm around;84;56;NE;4;40%;47%;12

