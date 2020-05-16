Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 16, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;88;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SW;9;81%;66%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;99;79;Sunny and very warm;103;79;N;9;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, summerlike;104;81;Sunshine, summerlike;102;76;N;10;15%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;68;60;A shower or two;66;57;NNE;10;62%;87%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;59;43;Partial sunshine;62;50;SW;11;61%;42%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;60;45;Clouds and sun;63;44;NW;5;56%;35%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;84;61;Mostly sunny;89;59;NW;7;27%;28%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warmer;76;52;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;56;ENE;10;49%;30%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and beautiful;77;52;Plenty of sunshine;81;56;E;7;50%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Hot with some sun;94;68;Hot with some sun;92;66;W;5;36%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;62;51;Mostly cloudy;64;49;E;8;68%;37%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;107;73;Sunny and hot;109;75;WNW;8;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;94;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SSE;5;79%;77%;4

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;93;73;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;71;WSW;7;63%;90%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Hot with some sun;98;83;Clouds, a t-storm;99;82;SSW;9;58%;81%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;70;59;A t-storm in spots;68;59;W;8;71%;45%;5

Beijing, China;Blowing dust;79;55;Mostly cloudy;75;57;NW;13;12%;25%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as warm;73;58;A shower or two;76;56;ENE;5;66%;79%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;61;47;Partly sunny;65;49;W;10;46%;42%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;66;50;Showers and t-storms;69;48;SE;8;71%;70%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;76;61;A t-storm in spots;77;61;ESE;7;80%;64%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;65;48;Partly sunny;70;46;NNE;6;56%;26%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;61;41;Partly sunny;65;46;WNW;5;54%;39%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;78;55;Clouds and sun, warm;84;58;SW;7;54%;36%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun;66;49;Partly sunny;67;47;NW;4;64%;25%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;Hazy sun and warm;76;56;N;5;68%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;82;68;Rain and a t-storm;80;66;NE;6;55%;79%;4

Busan, South Korea;Warmer;77;62;Decreasing clouds;76;60;SW;7;67%;27%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, hotter;105;74;Hazy sun, summerlike;108;77;NE;9;16%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;67;48;Mostly cloudy;69;55;SSE;5;70%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;84;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;68;SSE;4;69%;58%;12

Chennai, India;Some hazy sun;99;80;Periods of sun;99;82;SSW;7;59%;70%;10

Chicago, United States;More clouds than sun;60;53;Heavy thunderstorms;65;48;W;9;91%;93%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;89;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;82;WSW;10;78%;83%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;55;42;Spotty showers;58;45;W;16;65%;84%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;77;70;Hazy sunshine;77;69;NW;13;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;74;67;Cloudy and warmer;86;64;NNE;8;55%;0%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;88;72;A morning shower;86;71;S;12;65%;45%;8

Delhi, India;Sunshine and warm;104;79;Hazy sun and warm;105;78;NNW;6;22%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;70;46;Mostly sunny;79;52;S;6;42%;12%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;95;81;A thunderstorm;103;80;SSW;10;61%;54%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;92;77;More clouds than sun;88;78;SSE;7;70%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mainly cloudy;58;45;Partly sunny;62;48;SW;13;71%;44%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;63;50;Pleasant and warmer;75;53;NNE;8;36%;14%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;70;57;A shower or t-storm;71;59;S;4;73%;56%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;94;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;ESE;6;78%;69%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;77;49;Sunshine and nice;74;47;ENE;7;43%;7%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;87;73;A shower or t-storm;87;73;SE;6;75%;79%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;44;32;Spotty showers;48;35;W;10;67%;69%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A bit of p.m. rain;97;82;Some brightening;93;82;SW;5;61%;55%;6

Hong Kong, China;Lots of sun, nice;89;77;Clouds and sun;90;75;SSW;8;68%;44%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;72;Partly sunny;87;72;NE;14;52%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;78;A t-storm around;99;79;ESE;6;47%;50%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;93;66;Mostly sunny;94;64;NNW;10;34%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Warm with sunshine;79;62;Some sun, very warm;87;62;NNW;7;60%;1%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;78;A t-storm or two;93;79;NE;7;73%;85%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;85;Sunny and very warm;97;85;SSW;9;42%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;71;43;Hazy sunshine;68;44;NW;6;58%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;77;50;A t-storm in spots;76;48;S;5;40%;44%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;81;Hazy and very warm;96;81;W;12;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;84;62;A t-storm in spots;83;63;S;6;59%;46%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;81;Hazy sunshine;105;84;SSW;11;21%;28%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;63;44;Periods of rain;65;46;WNW;9;52%;86%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, windy;88;78;Windy;89;78;ENE;19;56%;29%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;93;71;Partly sunny;93;71;S;5;65%;34%;8

Kolkata, India;Warm with sunshine;99;80;Hazy and very warm;100;80;SSW;10;64%;8%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;96;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;78;NW;4;78%;74%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;58;29;A shower in places;58;32;N;6;41%;56%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SSW;7;72%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Clearing;69;63;Partly sunny;69;62;S;9;78%;8%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and nice;74;57;Mostly sunny, nice;77;56;NNW;7;59%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;61;46;Some sun;66;50;W;7;50%;31%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;82;60;High clouds;78;61;SW;7;59%;21%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;90;74;Mostly sunny;89;74;S;6;67%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;70;50;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;ENE;6;46%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Spotty p.m. showers;88;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;83;WNW;19;69%;72%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;84;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;73;ENE;4;85%;75%;2

Manila, Philippines;Clouds, a t-storm;90;81;A p.m. t-storm;94;81;SSW;7;67%;74%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;67;45;Mostly sunny;64;46;NE;6;62%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;54;A t-storm around;81;55;N;5;23%;51%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm, warmer;86;74;Mostly sunny;87;75;SW;8;69%;23%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;57;41;A shower in spots;58;42;W;13;55%;55%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;81;Mostly sunny, nice;87;80;SW;12;71%;56%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and delightful;73;59;Sunny and nice;70;53;NE;8;71%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;64;48;Becoming cloudy;66;45;ENE;6;42%;82%;8

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;58;46;A morning shower;58;46;WSW;14;48%;60%;6

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;91;83;Hazy sunshine;93;83;NW;10;69%;11%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;75;57;A t-storm in spots;77;56;ESE;7;65%;55%;10

New York, United States;Turning sunny;78;54;Not as warm;66;54;SE;8;60%;27%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;103;76;Sunshine, summerlike;104;75;WNW;9;20%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun, a shower;66;52;Partly sunny, warmer;79;56;SW;6;50%;7%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;73;62;Warmer;79;62;N;5;65%;6%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, chilly;49;36;Clouds and sun;56;35;NW;7;37%;15%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;64;44;A shower in the p.m.;67;46;NE;8;44%;91%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;88;80;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;ESE;7;77%;78%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;91;79;A shower or t-storm;90;78;NNW;7;77%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;86;75;A t-storm around;87;74;NE;8;73%;51%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;68;44;Mostly sunny;69;46;N;6;49%;22%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;68;53;High clouds;72;50;S;9;66%;1%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;WSW;8;72%;61%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Very windy;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;74;SSE;15;72%;67%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;73;Mostly sunny;93;74;SE;6;49%;33%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;64;44;Partly sunny;66;44;E;6;48%;7%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and warmer;78;58;A t-storm or two;72;60;WNW;8;82%;85%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;72;57;A touch of rain;72;56;SW;10;64%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;68;52;Sunny and nice;72;53;NE;7;68%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;74;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;SSE;7;75%;81%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;51;39;Mostly cloudy;50;39;E;10;49%;14%;3

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;53;40;A touch of rain;53;40;WSW;14;58%;85%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;77;67;Hazy sunshine;78;67;E;5;74%;4%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;97;77;Mostly sunny, warm;103;76;NE;6;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Warmer with some sun;82;66;Clouds and sun;82;63;NNE;6;48%;4%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;50;38;Breezy with some sun;51;38;W;14;57%;74%;5

San Francisco, United States;Rather cloudy;67;59;Spotty showers;65;57;SW;11;79%;83%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;81;65;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;ENE;6;78%;85%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;86;77;Sunshine, a shower;87;78;ESE;12;71%;63%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;76;65;Some sun, a t-storm;78;65;W;4;88%;80%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;80;55;Partly sunny;82;55;ENE;7;18%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;80;47;Hazy sun and warm;80;46;SW;3;36%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;71;A stray shower;88;73;E;6;70%;75%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;74;49;Mostly sunny;80;51;NNW;5;51%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;63;53;Spotty showers;63;50;NNE;5;74%;70%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and warmer;72;58;Clouds and sun, nice;79;59;W;5;60%;26%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;81;72;Cloudy;88;68;S;9;65%;27%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;94;81;Showers around;90;81;NW;6;80%;95%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;81;59;Partly sunny;85;61;SSE;7;50%;55%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;78;Mostly sunny;88;76;E;13;66%;44%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;52;39;A shower or two;54;35;W;10;47%;64%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;69;53;A shower in the p.m.;68;55;E;8;68%;76%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A strong t-storm;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSW;6;66%;60%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Brief showers, windy;50;34;Chilly with rain;49;37;W;9;69%;87%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;70;56;Sunny and warmer;80;60;E;6;42%;8%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;84;60;Very windy;74;51;NNW;26;46%;25%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;86;66;Plenty of sunshine;89;65;NNE;8;18%;50%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Unseasonably hot;98;77;Sunshine, summerlike;99;78;NNE;8;30%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Unseasonably hot;92;69;Some sun, summerlike;98;67;NE;4;33%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;68;62;Warmer with some sun;78;66;S;8;66%;13%;11

Toronto, Canada;Hazy sunshine;58;44;Rain and a t-storm;54;45;ENE;17;76%;95%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and summerlike;102;79;Warm with hazy sun;92;70;E;7;35%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;83;64;Nice with sunshine;76;63;WNW;11;65%;56%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow showers;41;29;Mostly cloudy;59;30;NNE;10;27%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;63;53;Spotty showers;63;48;SE;4;68%;84%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sun and some clouds;65;48;Partly sunny, nice;73;47;ENE;7;48%;8%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;102;76;A t-storm around;99;77;WSW;6;46%;74%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;54;43;Spotty showers;55;43;W;14;61%;86%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, cool;58;43;Partial sunshine;60;47;WSW;13;53%;39%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;55;52;Partly sunny;60;51;NE;9;77%;9%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;102;81;A t-storm around;98;81;S;8;48%;72%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;84;53;Clouds and sun, warm;80;51;NE;4;31%;1%;8

