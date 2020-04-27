Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 27, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;78;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;SW;9;78%;64%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;104;80;Hazy sun and warm;97;80;NE;7;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;74;50;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;NNE;3;45%;2%;10

Algiers, Algeria;A stray t-shower;73;58;Inc. clouds;66;55;WSW;8;59%;28%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, nice;66;48;Cooler with rain;54;46;NNE;13;79%;89%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;49;33;Clouds and sun;50;33;ESE;4;59%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;73;55;Hazy sunshine;73;57;SW;7;61%;56%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;75;57;Rain and drizzle;81;51;W;9;60%;86%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy with sunshine;97;72;Sunshine, summerlike;96;72;ENE;13;37%;3%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;Mostly sunny, nice;72;52;SSE;6;57%;4%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;66;58;Variable cloudiness;66;53;S;11;69%;0%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;87;63;Clearing;90;63;E;10;22%;3%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;SSE;4;83%;79%;3

Bangalore, India;A passing shower;89;71;Hazy sunshine;91;71;SSW;5;50%;44%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;A t-storm in spots;95;80;S;7;56%;55%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;67;58;Mostly cloudy;69;56;W;12;68%;4%;6

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;Partly sunny, warmer;86;61;SSW;9;18%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;73;48;Clouds and sun, warm;81;56;S;5;40%;33%;7

Berlin, Germany;Increasing clouds;73;48;A shower or t-storm;75;53;E;7;39%;83%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A morning t-storm;69;49;A shower or t-storm;70;49;SE;6;66%;81%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Lots of sun, nice;79;60;Sun, some clouds;78;58;E;10;63%;3%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;68;49;Mostly cloudy;75;53;SE;9;51%;67%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy, mild;70;49;A little rain;56;46;N;4;83%;87%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;68;44;Partly sunny;74;47;SSE;5;43%;56%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun;70;50;Clouds and sun;77;55;SSW;7;49%;44%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;69;68;Rain in the morning;71;54;WSW;11;84%;74%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;80;68;A t-storm in spots;80;67;NE;6;57%;80%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;67;44;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;WSW;9;41%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;86;65;Hazy sunshine;89;59;N;9;30%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;52;Hazy sunshine;74;52;ESE;7;55%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;84;64;Partly sunny;83;64;E;3;64%;27%;11

Chennai, India;A thunderstorm;97;84;Mostly sunny, nice;95;83;SSE;10;66%;42%;13

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;62;51;Showers and t-storms;64;51;SSW;8;79%;87%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;76;A thunderstorm;90;78;SSW;7;72%;83%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;55;43;A passing shower;55;40;NNW;8;69%;76%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;79;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;69;N;17;75%;2%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;83;68;A t-storm in spots;87;68;SW;17;74%;89%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SSE;8;83%;82%;3

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;93;72;A stray thunderstorm;92;75;E;8;65%;42%;9

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;50;Partly sunny, breezy;75;42;ENE;12;31%;1%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;88;76;Showers and t-storms;89;76;SSW;6;72%;84%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;96;72;Mostly sunny, nice;90;72;S;5;56%;1%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;55;35;A bit of rain;54;39;SE;8;68%;73%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;86;60;Not as warm;77;55;NNE;9;42%;67%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower in the p.m.;67;58;Clouds and sun;68;57;W;8;77%;26%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warmer with some sun;86;66;Hazy sun;83;67;SSE;4;56%;41%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;More sun than clouds;77;54;NE;6;57%;14%;8

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;85;74;Partly sunny;86;73;ENE;12;61%;30%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;46;32;Cloudy and chilly;44;31;NNE;8;57%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;77;A t-storm around;95;78;SSE;6;55%;51%;11

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;79;65;Nice with some sun;81;69;E;9;56%;13%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;72;Partly sunny, breezy;83;72;ENE;18;59%;17%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;102;75;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SE;6;62%;53%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;83;66;A t-storm around;85;67;NW;8;57%;42%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;65;49;Sunny and pleasant;68;47;ENE;8;53%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. shower;90;75;Cloudy with showers;91;76;E;6;72%;84%;2

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;93;72;Hazy sunshine;94;78;SSE;7;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;67;51;Rain and a t-storm;58;48;N;6;93%;80%;1

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;80;55;A t-storm in spots;77;53;NE;6;40%;72%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;94;80;Sunny and very warm;96;78;WSW;8;52%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;72;57;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;SSE;4;80%;73%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;104;78;Hazy sun and warm;110;79;N;9;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;58;37;Partly sunny;65;45;SSW;8;38%;3%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;A shower or two;88;77;NNE;10;63%;73%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;74;Decreasing clouds;87;74;SSW;5;75%;67%;6

Kolkata, India;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;74;Thunderstorms;84;75;S;7;84%;82%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;76;Overcast, a t-storm;88;78;NW;5;81%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;33;Partly sunny, mild;60;34;NNE;6;54%;44%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;79;A t-storm around;90;80;SW;8;72%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Sunny and nice;72;65;Partly sunny, nice;71;65;WNW;5;76%;26%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;62;51;Periods of sun;66;54;W;6;65%;55%;9

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with a shower;65;46;Cooler with rain;49;45;NE;11;87%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;84;60;Sunny and very warm;89;60;S;5;44%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;87;77;Low clouds breaking;85;77;SSE;6;76%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;A touch of rain;64;49;A shower in the a.m.;65;45;W;7;54%;58%;4

Male, Maldives;More clouds than sun;88;83;A morning t-storm;90;84;WSW;7;68%;61%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;NE;4;81%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;92;77;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;E;8;50%;6%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;63;49;Increasing clouds;69;60;N;13;56%;65%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;55;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;54;E;6;44%;65%;14

Miami, United States;Sun and some clouds;84;70;Mostly sunny, nice;82;73;ENE;11;52%;6%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;54;35;Cloudy;65;49;SW;9;47%;66%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;89;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;82;SSE;8;72%;65%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little p.m. rain;69;61;Rain and a t-storm;68;59;W;15;80%;75%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;36;Partial sunshine;52;37;E;8;42%;18%;5

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;55;33;Increasing clouds;52;42;SW;8;49%;81%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;81;Humid with hazy sun;92;84;WNW;9;70%;3%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;76;59;A stray t-shower;77;61;N;8;74%;82%;12

New York, United States;A shower or two;49;42;Partly sunny;65;46;WSW;7;43%;11%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;Sunny and nice;77;53;WNW;7;52%;2%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;69;43;Cloudy and warm;64;51;SSE;7;50%;89%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;67;46;Mostly sunny;67;47;E;6;42%;4%;10

Oslo, Norway;Cooler with rain;44;34;A shower or two;45;29;NNW;7;73%;60%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;51;32;Partly sunny;55;34;ESE;6;41%;0%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, p.m. showers;86;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;E;11;77%;81%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;89;76;Showers and t-storms;91;76;NNW;9;73%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;83;73;An afternoon shower;86;74;ENE;7;68%;55%;9

Paris, France;Overcast;75;55;A touch of rain;66;49;W;11;69%;86%;3

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;75;58;Mostly sunny;69;48;SE;11;52%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;Partly sunny, warm;98;79;S;6;50%;55%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;NNE;11;80%;56%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;94;72;Clouds and sun, nice;91;72;SE;7;53%;32%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;72;46;Showers and t-storms;76;54;WSW;4;42%;85%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;65;35;Mostly sunny;72;48;SSE;11;42%;15%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;55;Afternoon rain;71;55;WNW;10;64%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;71;55;A morning shower;69;53;SW;9;75%;47%;7

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;SE;9;67%;66%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;49;40;A morning shower;47;36;NNW;7;72%;41%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cool;51;38;Periods of rain;57;39;NW;4;57%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;Partly sunny;80;68;ENE;6;69%;21%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;Hazy sun and warm;97;73;SSE;11;15%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;Periods of rain;69;55;S;8;79%;87%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain/snow showers;44;30;Mostly cloudy;49;35;ENE;4;57%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;High clouds;68;55;Sunny;68;53;WSW;10;73%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;66;Showers and t-storms;81;65;ENE;9;70%;84%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;74;A shower in places;86;75;E;10;67%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;Periods of sun;79;67;NNW;5;67%;44%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;A few showers;76;56;Mostly cloudy;77;57;ESE;6;49%;36%;14

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;68;45;Sunshine, pleasant;72;42;SSW;4;54%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;70;A morning shower;86;69;NNE;5;68%;69%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;63;47;A little a.m. rain;65;46;W;6;69%;74%;7

Seattle, United States;A little rain;61;46;An afternoon shower;60;50;N;6;64%;69%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;64;41;Mostly sunny;67;45;SW;8;43%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;68;54;Sunny and delightful;72;57;SSE;9;45%;0%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Downpours;88;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;N;4;76%;65%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;69;41;A t-storm in spots;74;48;SSE;5;48%;75%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;74;Sunshine, a shower;86;74;E;10;65%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;49;36;Brief a.m. showers;43;29;N;10;63%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;70;64;Showers around;73;64;NNW;12;76%;77%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;77;68;Clouds and sun;80;69;ESE;15;55%;3%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;45;30;Cloudy and chilly;44;34;NE;8;66%;69%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and hot;95;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;57;SE;9;65%;81%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;70;43;Showers around;62;42;NNW;18;53%;70%;6

Tehran, Iran;Very windy;71;56;A morning shower;71;56;WNW;10;27%;43%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;72;58;Sun, some clouds;75;58;N;10;45%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;77;52;Mostly cloudy;78;56;SE;5;48%;61%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler, p.m. showers;58;48;An afternoon shower;63;50;ESE;6;65%;45%;9

Toronto, Canada;Clouds breaking;48;38;Partly sunny;49;41;E;11;75%;55%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and cooler;73;61;Hazy sunshine;78;65;ESE;7;53%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;74;59;A t-storm in spots;73;59;NNE;6;73%;91%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and very warm;81;41;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;40;N;9;24%;2%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;58;44;An afternoon shower;54;48;ENE;5;61%;72%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sun and some clouds;71;48;Spotty showers;75;55;S;7;58%;84%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;85;70;Clouds and sun, warm;94;70;E;4;32%;28%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Considerable clouds;56;40;Cloudy;65;41;WSW;8;43%;72%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;64;46;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;51;SW;10;32%;61%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;64;55;Plenty of sunshine;64;51;NE;6;63%;0%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. thunderstorm;99;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;77;W;6;60%;66%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;68;44;A stray t-shower;62;43;NNE;3;54%;77%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather