Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 18, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;91;78;A thunderstorm;89;78;WSW;11;77%;71%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning out cloudy;89;77;Warm with some sun;97;80;ENE;7;34%;5%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sun, some clouds;80;58;Hazy sun;83;57;NW;8;31%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;75;61;A little p.m. rain;66;57;SE;10;89%;91%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;57;47;Partly sunny;63;43;ENE;15;42%;0%;5

Anchorage, United States;Fog this morning;45;36;A little rain, fog;44;38;SE;3;80%;80%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;79;57;Hazy sun;82;59;ESE;8;35%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warm with some sun;71;44;Mostly sunny, warm;73;45;NE;6;42%;5%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;84;59;Plenty of sunshine;88;61;E;7;47%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;Mostly sunny;72;51;S;5;57%;1%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;67;60;Mostly cloudy;70;60;NW;10;73%;28%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;87;62;Hazy sun;91;64;E;8;29%;1%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;SE;5;76%;72%;7

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;92;70;Mostly sunny;95;68;ESE;7;43%;3%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;An a.m. thunderstorm;94;80;Hazy and very warm;97;80;S;9;59%;29%;13

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;65;59;Rain and a t-storm;64;58;ENE;12;85%;88%;2

Beijing, China;Some sun, pleasant;72;52;Cloudy and warm;75;52;NNW;9;33%;61%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;83;51;A shower in the p.m.;79;47;NNW;7;46%;82%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;63;39;Mostly sunny;57;36;NE;9;34%;0%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;66;48;Showers and t-storms;66;48;SE;5;78%;84%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;67;A t-storm in spots;77;66;E;10;79%;78%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower in the p.m.;74;54;Spotty showers;62;42;N;9;56%;66%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;60;46;Nice with some sun;65;44;E;8;71%;7%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;76;45;A shower in the p.m.;79;46;NE;6;50%;82%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the p.m.;74;53;Spotty showers;64;43;ENE;5;74%;71%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;77;61;Sunny and pleasant;79;60;NNE;8;67%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;78;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;68;NNE;5;56%;79%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;67;50;A little p.m. rain;58;49;NE;11;72%;96%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;85;58;Hazy sun;85;58;N;11;34%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;55;Clearing;70;57;NNW;10;75%;40%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;79;65;A shower;79;66;SE;3;71%;77%;13

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;95;80;Mostly sunny, nice;95;79;SSE;10;67%;1%;13

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;45;A morning shower;51;34;ENE;9;62%;41%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSE;6;73%;62%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;54;36;Mostly sunny;55;37;NNW;6;54%;1%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Increasingly windy;75;66;Hazy sun and breezy;75;66;N;17;79%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;66;60;Cloudy and warmer;79;56;N;9;65%;27%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy with showers;81;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;SSW;9;84%;89%;2

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy;97;73;Hazy sunshine;96;72;N;6;37%;1%;9

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;59;32;Partial sunshine;59;33;WNW;6;51%;22%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;93;75;A strong t-storm;96;76;SSE;9;59%;68%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;96;74;Some sun;90;73;S;4;58%;6%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;51;43;Partly sunny;55;42;E;10;77%;36%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;70;49;Clouds and sun;71;49;NNE;7;39%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;67;60;A shower in the p.m.;71;58;WSW;13;74%;56%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;85;74;Partly sunny;86;75;SE;5;74%;26%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;A shower in the a.m.;76;50;SSE;8;55%;57%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, warm;91;73;Mostly sunny, warm;92;75;S;7;54%;26%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;48;32;Mostly cloudy;46;36;NNW;11;58%;25%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;95;80;Clouds and sun, warm;96;81;SE;9;58%;10%;9

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;84;71;A morning shower;83;72;SSW;7;76%;49%;7

Honolulu, United States;Nice with sunshine;84;69;Mostly sunny;83;69;NE;7;58%;17%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;100;75;Hazy sun;96;76;SE;6;34%;10%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;75;59;Warmer with sunshine;83;62;N;7;51%;5%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, mild;67;49;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;54;SW;6;62%;2%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A thunderstorm;93;77;SE;6;71%;64%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;91;77;Hazy sunshine;86;77;ENE;8;57%;42%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;73;52;Hazy sunshine;73;52;S;5;67%;32%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;70;43;Hazy sun;71;48;NNE;4;37%;19%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;95;78;Hazy sun;94;77;W;13;46%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A thunderstorm;79;57;A t-storm in spots;79;57;SW;7;63%;41%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;101;75;Hazy sunshine;100;72;NNW;13;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;53;34;Mostly cloudy;56;32;NNW;8;36%;19%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;76;Partly sunny;88;78;ENE;12;57%;11%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;73;E;5;78%;60%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;Variable cloudiness;96;79;S;10;61%;16%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;Hazy sunshine;96;79;NNW;4;62%;57%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;54;32;An afternoon shower;55;34;NE;6;57%;66%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SSW;9;71%;49%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;73;67;Mostly sunny, nice;73;67;SSE;7;76%;31%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun;68;53;Mostly sunny;65;54;NW;8;71%;44%;8

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;56;44;Partly sunny;60;48;NE;10;65%;17%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Misty this morning;66;52;Low clouds breaking;66;53;SW;6;63%;25%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;83;77;A morning t-storm;87;77;WSW;5;77%;81%;4

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy, a t-storm;70;52;A little p.m. rain;67;47;NE;3;70%;72%;4

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;88;85;A t-storm around;93;85;E;8;63%;64%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;85;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;NE;4;84%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;91;80;Partly sunny, warm;96;79;E;10;49%;36%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Considerable clouds;65;51;Clouds and sun;66;55;N;6;61%;57%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;83;57;A t-storm around;84;58;SSE;5;34%;64%;13

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;Clouds and sun;88;80;SSE;11;68%;22%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;49;30;A passing shower;47;28;N;10;61%;59%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;SE;7;75%;69%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;73;58;Sunshine and nice;76;59;N;8;69%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;50;37;Afternoon rain;48;27;WNW;14;71%;84%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and snow shower;46;32;Rain and drizzle;44;33;NE;5;69%;68%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny;94;83;Hazy sun;96;83;NNW;9;61%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Thunderstorms;79;61;A t-storm in spots;73;62;S;7;77%;71%;6

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;50;41;Inc. clouds;63;48;WSW;11;43%;56%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;81;55;Plenty of sunshine;80;53;W;9;37%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and mild;60;35;Partly sunny, mild;61;36;ENE;7;51%;0%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler, morning rain;62;53;Mostly cloudy;64;52;ENE;9;62%;94%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;51;34;Mostly sunny;59;40;NE;4;53%;2%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;51;36;Rain and drizzle;47;22;NW;15;75%;75%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm or two;85;80;Cloudy with showers;86;79;E;11;79%;98%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;92;77;A shower or t-storm;91;76;NW;8;69%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;T-storms possible;87;75;Couple of t-storms;87;74;E;6;84%;84%;4

Paris, France;Spotty showers;74;52;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;53;ENE;7;57%;6%;4

Perth, Australia;Afternoon showers;73;62;A little a.m. rain;70;57;WSW;13;63%;56%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;97;79;Clouds and sun;96;80;ESE;6;58%;31%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;89;75;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;ESE;10;77%;64%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;90;71;An afternoon shower;91;73;SE;6;50%;45%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;69;46;Partly sunny, cooler;60;37;ENE;7;43%;8%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;70;45;Brief p.m. showers;64;47;NE;7;65%;93%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;66;54;Downpours;70;54;SSW;10;66%;93%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sunshine;70;56;Partly sunny;67;54;WNW;11;76%;72%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;89;76;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;ESE;6;76%;94%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;46;37;A little a.m. rain;49;46;SE;13;85%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;48;35;Clouds and sun;47;35;NNW;11;52%;35%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rather cloudy;77;68;A shower in spots;77;67;ENE;5;70%;46%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;90;69;Hazy sunshine;88;71;E;6;34%;42%;6

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;69;56;Mostly cloudy;72;57;NE;6;71%;70%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;43;34;Mostly cloudy;44;31;N;9;67%;57%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds limiting sun;61;52;Mostly cloudy;60;52;W;9;72%;36%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;83;63;A shower or t-storm;83;63;ENE;5;66%;74%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;An afternoon shower;86;76;Mostly sunny;87;76;E;12;68%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;64;Partly sunny, humid;76;63;WSW;6;88%;29%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;Showers around;75;55;E;6;49%;78%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;Partly sunny;82;55;SSW;4;42%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;68;Sunshine, pleasant;86;70;E;5;72%;58%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;69;48;Sunny intervals;65;50;NNW;8;70%;44%;8

Seattle, United States;Cooler;59;47;Periods of sun;63;45;NNE;6;66%;15%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;67;46;Cloudy, p.m. rain;64;46;E;5;63%;93%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;64;55;Morning rain, cloudy;61;54;SSW;11;91%;91%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;95;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;82;ENE;6;67%;73%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, warm;75;45;Periods of sun, warm;76;49;WSW;6;44%;64%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;86;75;Sunshine, a shower;86;76;E;11;72%;71%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;49;36;Sun and some clouds;54;37;NNE;8;51%;25%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;Spotty showers;67;57;WNW;6;75%;66%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;84;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;72;NNW;7;69%;31%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;46;34;Mostly cloudy;45;35;WNW;9;66%;29%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;Mostly sunny;77;55;SE;6;42%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasing clouds;79;49;Clouds and sun, nice;71;47;NNW;10;45%;12%;8

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;70;56;Hazy sunshine;73;58;S;6;37%;8%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;76;61;Hazy sunshine;77;61;N;8;63%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;74;51;Periods of sun;78;54;SE;4;46%;14%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;64;48;Mostly sunny;68;49;NE;13;48%;74%;9

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;49;41;Rain and drizzle;49;30;NW;17;71%;63%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;77;63;Hazy sunshine;85;69;ESE;11;37%;2%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouding up, warm;80;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;63;ESE;10;48%;29%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;54;26;Partly sunny, colder;35;12;NNW;15;44%;50%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;61;48;Partly sunny;61;45;N;5;59%;36%;5

Vienna, Austria;A shower in the p.m.;74;52;Spotty showers;61;38;NNE;6;62%;64%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, less humid;94;76;Unseasonably hot;101;76;SW;5;40%;12%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;50;28;Chilly with some sun;48;29;N;10;65%;44%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;57;32;Sun and some clouds;55;33;N;10;32%;4%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;63;58;Windy;64;55;NW;27;63%;4%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;102;72;Sunny and hot;102;74;W;7;47%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;75;48;A t-storm in spots;64;45;NNE;4;49%;54%;8

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather