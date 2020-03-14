Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 14, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;Clouds and sun;89;79;WSW;9;79%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;90;71;Clearing;88;69;SE;9;27%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Variable cloudiness;65;50;Mostly cloudy;69;49;W;9;67%;21%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;66;51;Hazy sun;66;53;ESE;11;75%;46%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;50;45;Rather cloudy;55;43;SW;19;76%;34%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;25;11;Partly sunny, chilly;26;15;ENE;1;64%;15%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mainly cloudy, warm;78;59;Cloudy and warm;78;56;ENE;8;35%;61%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;41;27;Turning cloudy;37;32;SSW;11;96%;43%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, very hot;104;79;Very hot;104;80;ENE;7;29%;9%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, warm;73;50;Showers around;66;47;NNE;9;68%;87%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;76;59;Nice with sunshine;75;59;SSW;9;59%;2%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;72;55;A morning shower;72;55;NW;4;68%;55%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, nice;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;ESE;7;70%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;93;63;Mostly cloudy;92;62;ESE;7;42%;3%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;97;81;Heavy a.m. t-storms;85;77;SSW;8;86%;98%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;63;49;Partly sunny;60;53;SE;10;79%;78%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;59;37;Sunny and mild;61;32;SE;7;29%;4%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;56;37;Mostly cloudy;51;33;ESE;9;50%;25%;2

Berlin, Germany;Increasing clouds;45;31;Partly sunny;51;37;S;12;56%;8%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;68;53;Spotty showers;66;52;NW;5;77%;84%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;E;10;74%;59%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;51;28;Mostly sunny;49;30;SE;9;44%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;50;45;Mostly cloudy;55;43;SW;12;68%;19%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;55;38;Winds subsiding;45;24;ENE;16;45%;19%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;55;30;Mostly sunny;50;28;ESE;6;41%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers and t-storms;85;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;62;E;9;73%;57%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;82;69;A t-storm around;84;66;N;5;45%;77%;13

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;54;38;Sun, some clouds;57;33;NW;14;48%;25%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;72;57;Hazy sun;75;57;NNE;6;65%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds;72;61;Increasingly windy;70;61;SE;26;61%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;82;63;Some sun;80;65;N;4;54%;4%;12

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;90;74;Mostly cloudy;91;76;ESE;8;62%;3%;11

Chicago, United States;Snow and rain;38;32;Sun, some clouds;41;30;ENE;11;58%;6%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partial sunshine;92;78;An afternoon shower;89;79;NNE;6;68%;68%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;41;36;Periods of rain;46;42;SSW;14;67%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;81;68;Hazy sun and breezy;78;68;N;17;79%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A few showers;70;55;Showers around;67;59;E;8;90%;92%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;92;77;A t-storm in spots;90;79;E;9;76%;69%;8

Delhi, India;A little p.m. rain;72;57;Hazy sunshine;73;57;NNW;4;67%;25%;7

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;56;32;Partly sunny, nice;61;33;WSW;6;55%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;90;68;Partly sunny;91;68;WNW;8;45%;8%;8

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;88;73;Showers around;88;73;SSE;4;72%;73%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;52;40;Spotty showers;48;32;W;14;75%;62%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;62;40;Increasing clouds;69;46;NE;8;28%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun, pleasant;66;59;Partly sunny, nice;66;51;NW;11;79%;15%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, not as warm;72;65;Low clouds;71;69;SE;5;76%;66%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;82;62;Clouds and sun, nice;83;60;ENE;4;51%;9%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;86;69;Lots of sun, nice;85;67;E;11;53%;3%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;32;20;Increasingly windy;38;34;SW;19;66%;69%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Variable clouds;93;77;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;SE;10;45%;3%;11

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;75;61;Sunshine, pleasant;73;64;E;8;60%;10%;9

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;82;70;Spotty showers;82;72;SE;8;68%;96%;3

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, less humid;93;68;Hazy sun;92;67;SE;6;51%;2%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;70;47;Hazy sunshine;74;49;NNW;7;56%;2%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;57;46;Afternoon showers;52;39;NE;17;76%;95%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;75;Some sun, a t-storm;91;76;ESE;7;75%;77%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;81;67;Hazy sunshine;82;67;N;11;47%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;78;57;Mostly sunny;82;60;WSW;6;41%;8%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;59;34;Hazy sun;63;38;WNW;4;21%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;86;64;Partly sunny;89;71;NNW;5;24%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;70;50;A t-storm in spots;69;44;S;5;61%;40%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;Hazy sunshine;91;63;N;12;13%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, windy;46;26;Mostly sunny;39;23;NW;13;41%;2%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;88;72;Mostly sunny, nice;87;70;NNE;6;56%;27%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;WSW;6;71%;78%;7

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;89;67;Partly sunny;88;69;N;6;55%;10%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;ENE;5;73%;80%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;41;A t-storm in spots;61;41;SSE;7;62%;73%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Thundershower;89;79;A t-storm around;93;80;SW;8;69%;45%;11

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;78;72;Sun and clouds;78;72;SSE;8;75%;43%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;72;51;Partly sunny;64;49;N;11;66%;25%;5

London, United Kingdom;A shower;55;46;A little p.m. rain;51;38;NW;14;82%;57%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Showers around;62;54;A shower or two;63;51;SE;6;70%;81%;3

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;A morning shower;88;78;SW;7;73%;75%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and warm;74;46;Showers and t-storms;69;40;W;9;59%;87%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;82;A t-storm around;90;82;E;7;69%;65%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;86;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;74;E;6;86%;81%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;92;75;Showers around;88;75;SE;7;64%;70%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;63;49;Partly sunny;67;51;SSE;11;60%;5%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;81;54;A p.m. t-storm;80;53;NNE;5;42%;73%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;73;A morning shower;81;70;ENE;9;66%;42%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Rain/snow showers;38;23;Mostly sunny;36;23;WSW;11;42%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy, not as warm;89;81;Partly sunny;89;82;E;12;72%;30%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;81;63;Rain and a t-storm;67;58;ESE;10;79%;68%;1

Montreal, Canada;Windy with clearing;39;16;Sunny;30;14;NNE;4;44%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;Rain/snow showers;46;20;A bit of a.m. snow;29;19;NNW;13;50%;57%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;75;Hazy sun;93;79;NNW;8;30%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;80;59;Sun and clouds;83;62;NNE;9;54%;55%;14

New York, United States;Cooler;56;40;Clearing;50;32;NNE;8;27%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;68;51;A shower in the p.m.;68;49;E;5;78%;56%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;34;29;Cloudy;36;32;S;13;89%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain tapering off;51;36;A shower or two;53;38;W;12;47%;66%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;37;32;Periods of rain;43;35;SSW;13;87%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;38;15;Sunshine;29;13;NNE;10;45%;0%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;87;80;Turning cloudy;87;79;ESE;7;75%;66%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;93;73;Partly sunny;93;74;NNW;12;56%;27%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Periods of sun;90;74;Decreasing clouds;89;75;ENE;8;65%;34%;7

Paris, France;A shower;53;43;Partly sunny;61;44;WSW;9;68%;30%;2

Perth, Australia;Showers and t-storms;88;68;A t-storm in spots;77;67;W;11;77%;55%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, hot;101;75;Clouds and sun, warm;98;76;S;5;49%;3%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Winds subsiding;90;71;Heavy p.m. showers;86;71;NNE;13;84%;92%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;87;68;Mostly sunny;87;65;E;6;48%;44%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;45;26;Partly sunny;51;31;SSE;9;37%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;50;29;Partly sunny, chilly;44;20;NNW;15;40%;3%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;68;56;Downpours;70;53;E;9;69%;96%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;68;51;Decreasing clouds;68;53;W;8;80%;65%;5

Recife, Brazil;Rather cloudy;86;78;Heavy showers;85;78;ESE;6;79%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and chilly;30;17;Becoming cloudy;37;34;ESE;12;52%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;34;24;Milder;40;31;SSW;9;59%;8%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;75;Lots of sun, nice;86;75;NE;5;72%;31%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;79;61;Hazy sunshine;83;61;N;7;27%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;Clearing;63;46;Sunshine and nice;66;42;N;7;61%;3%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny intervals;31;19;Sunshine;37;31;SW;8;30%;51%;2

San Francisco, United States;Downpours;54;48;Heavy showers;55;44;W;10;73%;88%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;A passing shower;83;62;ENE;13;59%;56%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;82;74;A stray shower;81;73;N;11;67%;43%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;64;Partly sunny;80;65;NNW;7;57%;8%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;83;51;Hazy sunshine;77;51;SE;7;39%;44%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;86;58;Sunny and pleasant;88;56;SSW;5;29%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;84;67;Mostly sunny;84;66;N;11;63%;26%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;73;47;Cooler;58;39;NNW;9;78%;25%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;44;30;Chilly with some sun;45;32;NNE;9;48%;5%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;48;35;Partly sunny;47;26;NW;10;46%;2%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;57;46;Sunny and mild;66;48;NE;13;47%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;95;80;Showers and t-storms;91;81;NE;10;76%;86%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler, p.m. rain;58;42;Cooler with rain;45;29;E;9;76%;75%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Periods of sun;83;71;A shower in spots;82;70;NE;1;68%;77%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny;36;28;Inc. clouds;44;41;SW;12;60%;75%;2

Sydney, Australia;Windy;66;61;A couple of showers;69;64;S;16;67%;87%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;64;55;Sunny;70;55;E;10;49%;0%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A little icy mix;33;24;Partly sunny, milder;41;33;SSW;12;51%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;68;47;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;49;ENE;7;30%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little rain;60;48;Sunny intervals;64;44;ENE;14;50%;92%;5

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and warm;74;54;Cloudy, not as warm;66;51;SW;8;36%;35%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower or two;66;58;Hazy sunshine;69;56;ENE;7;69%;7%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;73;56;Morning rain, cooler;63;44;ENE;5;60%;74%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;42;38;Sun and clouds;50;39;SSW;8;54%;60%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partial sunshine;43;24;Mostly sunny;36;29;NE;9;50%;1%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;73;56;Mostly sunny;66;54;N;5;69%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;71;54;Mostly sunny;69;51;ESE;9;60%;7%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;37;10;Partly sunny;38;13;W;8;50%;3%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, chilly;42;26;Clouds and sun;48;32;NNE;6;33%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;53;26;Mostly sunny;50;36;SSE;10;47%;0%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;Partly sunny and hot;94;73;ESE;6;46%;14%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;35;23;Mostly sunny;39;26;SSW;7;42%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;43;20;Mostly sunny;42;27;SSE;7;45%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;72;56;Mostly sunny;68;59;N;8;69%;0%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;102;69;Partly sunny and hot;103;72;WSW;5;40%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;60;44;Clouds and sun;63;42;E;3;54%;56%;5

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather