Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 24, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;92;80;Showers around;90;79;S;7;82%;65%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;High clouds;88;70;Hazy and hot;94;73;E;4;44%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;More sun than clouds;62;44;Hazy sun;63;39;NNW;6;57%;25%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;66;47;Hazy sun;67;50;WSW;10;64%;8%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;51;41;A few showers;47;37;SW;22;74%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;16;6;Rather cloudy, cold;22;14;NNE;14;60%;58%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;68;53;Cloudy and warmer;80;45;SW;6;41%;76%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;19;6;Cloudy;26;22;SSE;8;70%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thickening clouds;92;75;A couple of t-storms;88;72;S;7;80%;88%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and warmer;63;48;Mostly sunny, nice;63;48;S;7;60%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunlit and nice;73;59;Sunny and nice;77;62;SSW;6;56%;9%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;75;61;A little p.m. rain;69;50;W;8;88%;95%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and drizzle;94;75;A shower or two;93;75;ESE;8;67%;67%;10

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;86;61;Hazy sun;90;63;ESE;5;46%;3%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;95;73;Hazy sunshine;94;76;S;7;54%;0%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;62;48;Partly sunny;63;48;NNW;7;68%;2%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;50;37;Partial sunshine;48;28;S;6;53%;14%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;55;36;Partly sunny;64;46;SSW;5;47%;16%;3

Berlin, Germany;An afternoon shower;46;38;A shower in spots;49;35;WSW;17;61%;66%;2

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;68;52;Spotty showers;68;52;ESE;5;77%;81%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;70;Couple of t-storms;82;70;SW;6;76%;82%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very windy;51;40;Periods of sun, mild;59;43;W;9;63%;69%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain this afternoon;54;41;Spotty showers;48;34;WSW;13;67%;86%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, breezy;65;31;Partly sunny, mild;60;38;W;7;42%;1%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and some clouds;52;37;Partly sunny;60;45;SW;7;55%;69%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;84;67;Clearing;76;59;ENE;7;54%;3%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;70;A t-storm around;82;70;NNE;6;53%;73%;6

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;59;48;Rain, heavy at times;58;47;NNE;6;83%;95%;1

Cairo, Egypt;A shower in the p.m.;63;50;Hazy sun;67;49;NNW;9;54%;7%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;Hazy sun and warm;89;64;S;6;34%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;82;67;Mostly sunny;84;66;E;4;60%;66%;10

Chennai, India;High clouds;88;74;Hazy sunshine;92;76;SE;8;64%;1%;9

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. rain;39;35;Snow and rain;37;28;NNE;19;94%;90%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;93;75;Hazy sunshine;89;77;SSW;6;66%;30%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;43;37;Rain at times;42;32;W;18;78%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;79;72;Hazy sunshine;83;73;NE;15;61%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;43;Partial sunshine;59;33;NNW;9;44%;14%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;80;A t-storm around;93;78;NNE;13;70%;64%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;75;55;Hazy sun;78;55;NNW;5;61%;2%;6

Denver, United States;Increasing clouds;38;18;Colder with some sun;27;10;SE;11;46%;26%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;84;68;An afternoon shower;83;64;NNE;5;65%;76%;2

Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;SSW;5;76%;62%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Morning rain;52;34;Spotty showers;42;33;W;17;79%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;53;43;Partly sunny;64;46;NNE;8;42%;5%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;64;56;Partly sunny, nice;66;55;WSW;17;72%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;79;65;Clearing;78;65;SSE;8;67%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and cooler;72;59;A stray t-shower;75;55;ESE;6;70%;56%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;84;66;Partly sunny;86;70;SSE;9;66%;11%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;38;23;Mainly cloudy;34;26;ENE;7;68%;25%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;95;75;Clouds and sun;95;78;SE;7;45%;9%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;75;64;A shower in spots;75;65;E;7;82%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;68;Breezy with sunshine;82;71;NE;16;59%;60%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;93;67;Hazy sun;91;63;SE;5;42%;28%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;76;48;Hazy sun;77;50;N;6;41%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;54;38;Plenty of sunshine;55;45;S;7;62%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers;88;77;Showers around;85;76;N;6;79%;95%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;83;70;Cooler;73;61;N;15;54%;40%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;77;53;Partly sunny;79;55;NW;5;48%;4%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;54;33;Hazy sun and mild;57;35;SSW;5;33%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;Hazy sun;87;63;WNW;8;53%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;68;48;A p.m. t-storm;62;46;SE;5;74%;82%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Cooler;77;58;Breezy with hazy sun;78;57;NNE;17;17%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;39;31;Partly sunny;43;40;SW;9;62%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;85;76;A shower in spots;86;77;ENE;15;68%;66%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;76;SW;6;63%;85%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;83;66;Couple of t-storms;77;62;SW;5;70%;72%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;93;77;Partly sunny, warm;96;77;E;4;60%;40%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;57;43;A little rain;58;43;N;7;73%;84%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;More sun than clouds;95;81;A morning shower;89;79;SSW;5;70%;60%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;80;72;Partly sunny;79;72;SSE;7;73%;36%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;Partly sunny;62;49;N;8;71%;13%;4

London, United Kingdom;Very windy, rain;53;37;Spotty showers;46;36;WSW;15;74%;77%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;72;53;Sunny and warmer;82;55;NNE;4;39%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;90;78;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;SSW;6;68%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and mild;70;37;Some sun;62;39;WNW;7;44%;10%;4

Male, Maldives;Episodes of sunshine;88;83;An afternoon shower;91;83;NE;12;65%;68%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;88;77;A morning t-storm;85;75;NE;6;82%;85%;6

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;88;74;Increasing clouds;90;71;E;9;56%;3%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;79;63;Partly sunny;87;59;S;11;53%;44%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;84;54;Partly sunny;81;50;SW;8;21%;0%;9

Miami, United States;A passing shower;78;71;Partly sunny;82;74;SSE;13;63%;34%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;40;27;Afternoon rain;38;35;SW;9;70%;88%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;High clouds;89;80;Increasing clouds;89;81;ENE;13;70%;44%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;83;66;Variable clouds;74;57;ESE;10;55%;5%;4

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;41;30;Cloudy;38;27;NNE;2;73%;61%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;38;27;Sunshine;35;24;SW;9;61%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Abundant sunshine;88;76;Hazy sun;92;76;N;9;32%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, breezy;81;56;Mostly cloudy;84;61;NNE;10;48%;55%;8

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;58;44;A bit of rain;50;43;NE;7;75%;72%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A couple of showers;61;48;Sunny;65;44;W;8;61%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;30;10;Clouds and sun;21;8;SSE;4;90%;34%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;55;39;Mainly cloudy, mild;61;49;E;4;65%;83%;2

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;40;28;Snow, then rain;35;24;NNE;10;56%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;41;26;Cloudy;36;25;NE;8;72%;68%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;85;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;E;7;79%;72%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;90;71;Partly sunny;89;72;NW;8;63%;7%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;85;74;Partly sunny;88;72;NE;9;69%;18%;7

Paris, France;Variable clouds;57;44;Cooler with a shower;50;35;W;11;66%;82%;2

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;90;69;A t-storm or two;91;71;E;11;62%;83%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine and warm;97;71;Mostly cloudy;95;75;S;4;47%;4%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds limiting sun;93;75;A stray thunderstorm;93;74;ESE;10;69%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;86;70;A shower in the p.m.;89;69;S;6;53%;62%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds;45;41;Spotty showers;51;38;W;13;69%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;59;38;Mild with clearing;52;31;NE;9;60%;35%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Morning showers;68;57;Downpours;69;58;SSE;10;73%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;75;52;Fog to sun;67;48;N;6;78%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;80;A morning shower;91;80;ESE;9;65%;62%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little wintry mix;37;27;Some sun;34;24;NNE;6;67%;32%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;41;27;Afternoon rain;37;34;SSW;8;82%;88%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;73;A t-storm in spots;88;76;NE;6;71%;55%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;87;69;Increasingly windy;92;56;WNW;15;17%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Fog to sun;66;49;Partial sunshine;65;51;SSE;9;54%;41%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds breaking;36;29;Mostly sunny;34;22;ENE;9;51%;3%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;63;48;Plenty of sunshine;65;49;SSW;7;59%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;84;64;Periods of sun;80;64;E;8;65%;38%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;78;75;A shower or two;80;75;ENE;13;81%;82%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;76;61;Partly sunny, humid;74;61;W;6;86%;6%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;85;45;Partly sunny;76;47;WSW;7;22%;1%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, pleasant;82;55;Sunny and nice;88;59;SW;6;34%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;82;66;A shower in places;83;68;NNE;7;72%;48%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and mild;69;46;Showers around;58;45;NNW;6;81%;60%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;47;36;Mainly cloudy;50;42;SW;4;72%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;55;41;Cooler, morning rain;48;36;ENE;7;78%;78%;2

Shanghai, China;Some sun, pleasant;70;57;Rain and drizzle;70;48;N;10;66%;66%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;86;78;Clouds and sun;90;77;NNE;11;73%;44%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy this afternoon;54;28;Clouds and sun, mild;59;37;S;5;53%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;81;71;A shower or two;82;72;ENE;6;74%;80%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;41;24;Snow and rain;39;30;NE;11;74%;88%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rather cloudy;81;68;Nice with sunshine;82;71;N;11;64%;23%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;81;63;Warm with hazy sun;83;64;S;6;64%;6%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;38;27;Mostly cloudy;37;28;E;7;63%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;58;45;Mostly sunny;67;50;ENE;7;50%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;62;39;Very windy, cooler;46;30;NW;25;50%;52%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and mild;65;49;Cooler with rain;53;45;NNW;8;75%;100%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;64;55;Showers around;64;56;WNW;9;60%;63%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and beautiful;67;45;Clouds and sun, mild;71;48;ESE;5;52%;6%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;60;44;Mostly cloudy;60;47;NE;8;49%;86%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy;42;32;Bit of rain, snow;39;34;NE;13;77%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;65;51;Plenty of sunshine;69;55;S;6;52%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;74;46;Clouds and sun, warm;75;53;WSW;5;44%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;25;4;Cloudy and colder;20;-2;SE;8;75%;58%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;43;33;Mostly cloudy;43;38;ENE;5;71%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cooler with some sun;51;39;Partly sunny;60;44;W;6;54%;39%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny;82;61;Partly sunny and hot;94;62;ESE;4;46%;0%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;41;28;Occasional rain;39;31;SW;10;83%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;44;35;Rain in the morning;52;34;WSW;10;82%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;66;57;Mostly sunny, nice;73;62;ENE;9;63%;2%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;96;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;66;W;5;32%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;53;36;Rain and snow shower;43;21;NE;5;57%;54%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather