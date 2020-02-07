Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 7, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;90;78;Clouds and sun;91;79;SSW;7;77%;30%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;76;60;Hazy sun;83;65;ENE;4;50%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cooler, a.m. showers;52;42;A shower or two;48;27;NW;15;57%;60%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;64;49;Partly sunny;61;46;SE;6;69%;22%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Plenty of sunshine;46;39;Spotty showers;49;40;SSW;13;90%;72%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;38;27;Showers of rain/snow;44;34;SSE;15;66%;69%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer with hazy sun;75;50;Hazy and very warm;78;48;SW;6;24%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Heavy snow, windy;25;24;Winds subsiding;37;32;SSW;19;73%;71%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, humid;95;76;Humid with some sun;95;75;E;5;64%;44%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;36;A passing shower;46;34;NNE;9;62%;56%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;74;63;A shower;76;61;SSW;9;56%;56%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with hazy sun;75;52;Hazy sunshine;68;44;W;11;48%;3%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;92;74;High clouds;89;70;SE;7;65%;30%;5

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;86;64;Hazy sunshine;88;62;SE;5;50%;9%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;95;73;Hazy sun;95;72;S;6;60%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;57;43;Periods of sun;58;45;NNW;7;74%;18%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;37;19;Partly sunny;43;21;SW;5;29%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;44;22;Mostly sunny;40;24;ESE;4;47%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;45;34;More clouds than sun;47;39;SSW;8;74%;26%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Nice with some sun;71;46;Showers around;70;47;SSW;5;64%;85%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;75;66;Showers and t-storms;73;66;NNE;10;83%;100%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;47;28;Mostly sunny;40;27;ESE;10;66%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;50;41;Spotty showers;50;42;SW;8;75%;73%;2

Bucharest, Romania;P.M. snow showers;36;14;Lots of sun, chilly;31;14;SW;7;66%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and milder;47;23;Mostly sunny;39;23;SSE;4;50%;2%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Couple of t-storms;87;72;A morning t-storm;76;60;SE;11;74%;66%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;A t-storm around;85;68;E;6;43%;67%;12

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;50;30;Sunshine;47;28;NW;9;57%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;49;Partly sunny;61;48;NNW;12;49%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;79;61;Mostly sunny;82;66;SSE;9;56%;1%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;82;64;Sunshine and nice;82;63;ENE;4;53%;7%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;88;73;Hazy sun;89;76;SE;8;63%;5%;8

Chicago, United States;Morning snow showers;35;26;Morning snow showers;35;26;SW;7;70%;72%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;89;74;Hazy sunshine;88;73;NNE;7;66%;8%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;41;37;More clouds than sun;42;40;SW;9;80%;62%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;84;70;Hazy sun;83;69;NNE;13;50%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;59;37;Sunny;62;53;SSE;9;50%;60%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;92;77;Showers around;89;76;NE;12;70%;71%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;66;45;Hazy sun;69;45;NNW;7;64%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A little snow;33;21;Partly sunny, milder;50;22;SSE;7;48%;31%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy;80;62;Rather cloudy;80;58;NW;6;43%;8%;2

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;SSW;5;79%;76%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;50;38;Periods of rain;50;45;SW;23;75%;92%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;58;37;Sunny, nice and warm;63;41;NNE;9;25%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;62;54;Clouds and sun;64;52;W;9;81%;30%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;68;61;A couple of showers;64;55;NNE;7;88%;87%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Inc. clouds;76;64;A t-storm in spots;77;64;NE;8;73%;65%;9

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;76;68;A shower or two;77;70;ENE;10;76%;80%;3

Helsinki, Finland;P.M. snow showers;33;30;Mostly cloudy;37;34;SW;7;94%;20%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning sunny;95;72;Clouds and sun;94;77;SSE;7;48%;19%;8

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;73;58;Mostly sunny;71;57;ENE;7;65%;30%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;75;62;Nice with some sun;77;65;N;11;55%;28%;5

Hyderabad, India;More sun than clouds;90;65;Hazy sunshine;85;63;ESE;6;58%;66%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;67;37;Hazy sun;69;39;N;3;48%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and snow shower;39;29;A snow shower;34;26;N;11;68%;68%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;81;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;WNW;7;81%;87%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;84;71;Hazy sun;83;66;N;13;38%;4%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;81;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;61;NNE;8;86%;72%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;49;21;Hazy sunshine;48;23;S;6;15%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;81;58;Hazy sunshine;82;56;NE;10;20%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;40;Partly sunny;61;39;S;5;60%;25%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;97;69;Breezy with hazy sun;93;62;N;18;11%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Windy this morning;26;20;Mostly cloudy;32;24;W;7;44%;40%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Winds subsiding;87;76;A stray shower;89;76;NE;8;53%;43%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;A thunderstorm;88;75;SSW;6;71%;78%;4

Kolkata, India;Becoming cloudy;73;63;Cloudy;74;59;NW;6;60%;38%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;92;75;Mostly cloudy;94;75;SW;4;63%;29%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;42;A shower in the a.m.;57;41;ESE;9;73%;95%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunshine;93;75;Hazy sunshine;91;78;SW;5;71%;6%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;77;70;Partly sunny;76;70;SSE;6;72%;37%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;63;52;A passing shower;60;46;NNW;7;82%;55%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;48;44;A shower in the a.m.;49;45;SSW;12;72%;89%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;Mostly sunny, nice;69;52;SSE;5;72%;26%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;89;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;78;S;6;76%;66%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;59;39;A passing shower;56;41;WSW;5;77%;60%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;89;81;Partly sunny;89;82;NE;8;66%;44%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and clouds;88;75;Nice with some sun;90;74;NE;4;63%;44%;5

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;86;77;Showers around;89;76;ESE;6;72%;85%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;81;65;Mostly sunny;84;65;ESE;13;50%;14%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;78;48;Partly sunny;78;49;SSW;5;22%;1%;7

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;73;57;Some sun;75;69;NE;11;60%;19%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;29;20;A snow shower;33;28;WNW;9;77%;69%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;76;Mostly sunny, nice;86;75;E;12;66%;5%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;86;70;Thunderstorm;73;64;SE;12;76%;60%;2

Montreal, Canada;Snow, heavy at times;24;5;Turning sunny, cold;10;-3;WSW;6;58%;5%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;18;5;Hazy sunshine;19;12;WSW;6;60%;27%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;81;68;Hazy sunshine;86;74;NNE;7;47%;1%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Windy this afternoon;82;56;Partly sunny;79;56;NNE;14;56%;15%;10

New York, United States;Becoming very windy;55;28;Sunny and cooler;40;30;NNE;15;32%;55%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;57;45;Mostly sunny;52;33;NNE;13;48%;7%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;26;19;Breezy with snow;35;30;SSW;18;95%;90%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as cold;44;33;A shower in the p.m.;50;33;NW;7;64%;73%;3

Oslo, Norway;Freezing fog;37;36;Mostly cloudy;39;37;SSW;8;65%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy with snow;21;-3;Sunny and very cold;6;-11;S;10;65%;3%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A downpour;85;79;Cloudy with showers;86;80;ENE;11;82%;100%;5

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny;91;76;Mostly sunny;90;75;NNW;13;62%;5%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;86;71;A morning shower;86;73;ENE;8;68%;78%;9

Paris, France;Sun, some clouds;54;41;Spotty showers;51;42;SSW;7;76%;61%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;86;67;Mostly sunny;79;60;S;12;64%;8%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;94;69;Clouds and sun;93;73;NE;5;54%;8%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Variable cloudiness;89;76;Cloudy, downpours;87;74;N;15;87%;95%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;68;A shower in places;91;70;SE;6;49%;43%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Plenty of clouds;42;29;Mostly sunny;43;30;S;6;65%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A bit of p.m. snow;30;12;Hazy sun;34;2;NW;5;54%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;73;53;Afternoon rain;70;55;ENE;10;66%;98%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Not as warm;67;49;Rather cloudy;65;46;ESE;6;85%;58%;2

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;89;76;Clouds and sun, nice;89;76;ESE;8;60%;29%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and windy;46;36;P.M. snow showers;38;31;SSE;16;71%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;34;32;Mainly cloudy;39;31;SW;6;91%;22%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;72;Mostly sunny;85;73;NNE;7;70%;31%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;83;64;Hazy sunshine;84;58;NE;11;21%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;57;31;Partly sunny;58;35;NE;4;64%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;25;21;Low clouds;32;27;SW;5;83%;58%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;60;47;Mostly sunny;59;47;N;6;69%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;83;61;A shower or two;80;63;ENE;11;65%;80%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;75;Winds subsiding;83;74;E;17;68%;66%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;64;Partly sunny, humid;78;63;N;6;78%;44%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;80;49;Mostly sunny;78;50;SSE;4;32%;20%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;Plenty of sunshine;94;61;SSW;6;21%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Variable clouds;85;69;A shower or two;85;69;N;6;72%;76%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;63;51;Spotty showers;58;41;NNW;6;78%;59%;3

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;52;42;A little rain;47;37;NNE;6;70%;65%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Morning flurries;35;24;Hazy sunshine;40;17;NW;6;50%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;46;41;Remaining cloudy;48;37;WNW;7;61%;5%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;91;78;Mostly cloudy, warm;92;78;N;10;62%;44%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy;35;22;Partly sunny, chilly;34;15;WSW;6;74%;4%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;74;A shower in spots;82;74;E;17;74%;75%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;38;34;Mostly cloudy;40;35;SSW;8;89%;27%;0

Sydney, Australia;Heavy rain, breezy;73;68;Rain and a t-storm;72;69;ESE;20;86%;95%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;61;58;Low clouds;63;56;ENE;8;72%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;34;31;Mostly cloudy;38;35;SW;8;91%;19%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Some sun, pleasant;64;40;Sunny, nice and warm;67;47;E;6;36%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;56;34;Windy;41;23;NW;21;62%;78%;1

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sun and mild;64;45;A shower in the p.m.;61;38;W;11;41%;82%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler;62;49;Morning showers;58;49;WNW;17;54%;89%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;56;29;Mostly sunny;58;32;ESE;4;41%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Clouding up, chilly;44;32;Partly sunny;54;35;N;9;49%;66%;4

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;26;9;Turning sunny, cold;18;15;ESE;7;70%;17%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;59;44;Hazy sun;62;48;ESE;4;51%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;61;42;Hazy sunshine;66;44;SSE;5;53%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;19;-12;Hazy sun;21;-6;S;6;78%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;45;37;Afternoon rain;47;31;NE;4;59%;74%;2

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;45;32;Mostly sunny;44;29;SE;10;70%;1%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;93;68;Mostly sunny and hot;91;66;E;6;47%;4%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;32;21;Mostly cloudy;35;25;WSW;7;72%;31%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;36;22;Mostly sunny;40;28;SSW;4;56%;1%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;72;61;Winds subsiding;68;55;SSE;17;65%;44%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Abundant sunshine;95;61;Mostly sunny;96;66;W;4;43%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A few p.m. showers;55;35;Snow and rain;44;17;SSE;3;63%;91%;1

