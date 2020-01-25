Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 25, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;92;78;Mostly sunny;90;77;SSE;7;71%;2%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;73;61;Mostly sunny, windy;68;63;NW;19;50%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;50;34;Sunny;57;39;WSW;11;71%;6%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;66;47;Partly sunny;59;49;W;10;68%;30%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;39;34;Cloudy;45;42;S;12;90%;73%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;7;-4;A bit of snow;3;-6;N;9;69%;74%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Colder with clouds;35;26;Mostly sunny;47;31;SE;5;58%;6%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;14;8;Windy;22;20;SSW;24;37%;89%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;91;69;Mostly sunny;94;73;SE;5;46%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;57;45;More clouds than sun;59;48;NNE;4;73%;61%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;76;65;Mostly sunny, nice;78;65;SSW;11;63%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Some sun;55;41;Plenty of sunshine;57;36;WNW;11;62%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Turning cloudy, warm;90;72;Partial sunshine;91;71;ESE;6;63%;24%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;87;55;Hazy sunshine;89;59;ESE;5;37%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;High clouds;91;75;High clouds;90;73;SSW;5;53%;25%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Inc. clouds;57;46;Partly sunny;58;44;W;8;72%;28%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;41;23;Cloudy and mild;43;25;SSE;5;47%;3%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;40;30;A thick cloud cover;50;37;ESE;4;77%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;39;27;Cloudy;40;32;SSW;5;85%;37%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;68;52;A t-storm in spots;67;50;SSE;5;74%;79%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;77;69;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;68;NNW;11;79%;78%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog;33;28;Freezing fog;34;30;N;5;87%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;41;34;Cloudy;47;43;SSW;8;85%;74%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;46;25;Mostly sunny, mild;48;28;NE;5;63%;13%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog;33;27;A little a.m. rain;34;30;NE;4;95%;80%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;90;74;Sunny and very warm;94;66;SE;6;40%;14%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;85;67;A t-storm around;84;70;S;5;51%;71%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;52;44;Low clouds;54;48;NE;11;65%;86%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;63;44;Mostly sunny;65;48;NE;8;44%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;73;58;Clouds and sun;68;58;SSE;14;52%;26%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;82;63;Mostly sunny;81;63;NNW;3;61%;31%;8

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;88;69;Hazy sun;89;70;SSE;6;64%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;A little snow;36;31;Mostly cloudy;34;28;WNW;10;81%;44%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;91;74;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;NNE;8;64%;2%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;44;36;A thick cloud cover;40;36;SSW;7;82%;32%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;82;70;Partly sunny;79;70;NNE;15;61%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Clouding up;65;52;A brief a.m. shower;64;43;NNE;8;69%;41%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Considerable clouds;86;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;ENE;10;75%;69%;4

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;66;49;Hazy sunshine;69;51;SE;4;70%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;54;27;Mostly sunny;54;30;SSW;6;39%;13%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;75;53;Mostly sunny;76;51;W;5;53%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;87;76;Some sun, a t-storm;88;77;WSW;5;76%;71%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds;48;41;Decreasing clouds;48;35;SSW;10;82%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partial sunshine;46;36;A bit of a.m. snow;44;27;NE;4;47%;57%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of rain;59;51;Sun and some clouds;61;49;WNW;10;77%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Occasional rain;64;53;Mostly sunny;63;51;NE;7;64%;15%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;82;58;Some sun;83;60;NNE;5;56%;21%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;77;66;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;E;8;56%;3%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;35;28;Cloudy;41;31;ENE;13;94%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;92;73;Clearing;93;73;SSE;7;59%;2%;5

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;60;Cooler;64;51;NNE;10;76%;58%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;82;68;Mostly sunny, nice;82;68;ENE;6;59%;14%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;87;62;Hazy sunshine;90;64;E;4;49%;4%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;63;40;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;N;4;61%;6%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;50;42;Low clouds;53;44;S;7;71%;33%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Thunderstorm;84;76;A couple of t-storms;87;77;NW;7;80%;85%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;75;63;Sunny and nice;84;63;NNE;11;26%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing, a t-storm;74;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;59;NNW;8;67%;75%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;43;17;Brilliant sunshine;39;19;SSW;5;27%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;80;63;Plenty of sunshine;83;63;W;10;46%;17%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;61;38;Hazy sunshine;59;38;SW;4;76%;30%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;N;14;25%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;38;35;Partly sunny;40;32;WSW;6;76%;28%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;84;69;Sunshine, pleasant;84;69;N;6;55%;6%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;90;76;A t-storm around;91;75;WSW;6;69%;64%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;74;50;Hazy sunshine;77;51;WNW;5;56%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;94;76;A t-storm in spots;95;80;NNW;3;66%;68%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;64;39;A t-storm in spots;61;41;NNW;7;57%;55%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;92;67;Mostly sunny;91;67;SW;5;54%;0%;9

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;77;71;Sunshine and nice;76;71;SSE;8;76%;42%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;58;46;An afternoon shower;59;54;SSW;5;78%;73%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;46;43;Afternoon rain;49;42;SW;13;85%;90%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Dense fog will lift;75;52;Partly sunny;69;51;N;5;65%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds limiting sun;89;79;Partly sunny;87;78;SW;6;73%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Periods of rain;51;36;Sun and some clouds;52;38;WSW;5;74%;31%;2

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;88;82;Partly sunny, nice;88;81;E;10;66%;1%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;88;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;NNE;4;80%;65%;3

Manila, Philippines;Variable cloudiness;84;75;Clouds and sun;90;76;SSW;4;69%;69%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;81;59;Clouds and sun, nice;78;58;SSE;10;65%;5%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;71;46;Mostly sunny;71;45;WSW;5;40%;33%;6

Miami, United States;Periods of sun;79;55;Partly sunny;74;61;E;7;57%;28%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy with a shower;38;31;Continued cloudy;39;33;WSW;8;80%;60%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;79;Clouds and sun;87;79;ENE;13;72%;40%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;81;68;Mostly sunny;85;67;SE;8;54%;9%;11

Montreal, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;36;33;A bit of snow;36;31;SW;3;88%;76%;0

Moscow, Russia;A few flurries;36;28;Low clouds;32;28;W;12;64%;62%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;72;Hazy sunshine;89;72;N;7;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;75;62;A t-storm in spots;73;62;NNE;11;81%;66%;7

New York, United States;Heavy afternoon rain;51;37;Clouds and sunshine;46;35;WSW;20;55%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;57;37;Turning cloudy;61;45;WSW;6;72%;8%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;32;13;Low clouds;15;10;S;13;91%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Damp this afternoon;49;40;A little p.m. rain;54;44;NNE;5;65%;83%;1

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;39;36;Cloudy;41;38;SSW;6;78%;72%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little icy mix;34;30;A bit of a.m. snow;36;28;SW;9;92%;67%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sunshine;85;78;A shower in the p.m.;85;79;SE;4;80%;84%;12

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;87;73;Partly sunny, breezy;88;73;NNW;13;61%;14%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and clouds;85;75;Downpours;86;74;E;7;81%;89%;7

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;41;33;Low clouds and fog;50;44;SSW;6;80%;74%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;93;69;Partly sunny;87;72;SSE;12;46%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;97;74;Clouds and sun;93;74;SSW;5;55%;6%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;An afternoon shower;91;76;NE;11;71%;76%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;84;68;Some sun, a shower;83;69;SE;5;61%;60%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds breaking;33;24;Fog;36;29;S;3;84%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;47;17;Hazy sun;42;27;NE;4;75%;2%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;56;Downpours;67;52;ENE;9;74%;93%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Winds subsiding;60;47;More sun than clouds;61;42;E;7;84%;26%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;79;ENE;8;73%;80%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Bit of rain, snow;39;31;A little a.m. snow;35;30;ESE;6;67%;52%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;42;34;Cloudy with a shower;43;35;WSW;10;88%;69%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;80;69;Hazy sunshine;83;70;E;7;65%;1%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;62;39;Sunny, but cool;59;41;NNW;13;41%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;60;43;A shower in places;59;39;NNE;4;75%;56%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;35;28;A bit of p.m. snow;39;26;WNW;11;61%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;60;54;A shower in the a.m.;58;47;WNW;9;82%;55%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;80;62;Partly sunny;79;62;ENE;6;68%;42%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;82;73;Some sun, a shower;83;73;ESE;5;77%;84%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;76;61;Sunny and humid;73;61;WNW;5;90%;37%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;72;46;Partly sunny;70;41;ENE;6;57%;21%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;93;63;Mostly sunny;93;63;SW;6;23%;1%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;82;68;A passing shower;82;67;NNE;4;76%;80%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;58;40;Fog, then some sun;57;49;SSE;5;81%;73%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;53;47;Spotty showers;52;44;S;11;76%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mild with some sun;50;28;Cloudy and mild;52;39;ENE;4;67%;22%;1

Shanghai, China;Morning rain, cloudy;50;45;Morning rain, cloudy;50;45;ENE;20;96%;100%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly sunny, warm;91;79;A shower in the p.m.;92;79;NNE;9;64%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Lots of sun, mild;49;30;Partly sunny;48;34;SSW;4;76%;67%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;Spotty showers;83;72;NE;2;68%;84%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;39;34;Cloudy;45;39;WSW;11;69%;55%;0

Sydney, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;80;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;NE;12;73%;85%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief p.m. showers;74;61;A little rain;73;59;WNW;7;87%;84%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;37;33;Cloudy with a shower;42;38;WSW;14;87%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;46;27;Chilly with clearing;39;27;ENE;4;85%;18%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, breezy;44;29;Increasingly windy;48;29;NW;18;37%;3%;3

Tehran, Iran;Periods of sun;45;30;Plenty of sunshine;45;29;E;6;26%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;61;42;Sunshine;61;44;ESE;4;65%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;57;48;Periods of rain;64;49;ESE;4;65%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;47;39;A touch of rain;46;37;N;8;60%;59%;1

Toronto, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;39;32;A snow shower;39;30;WSW;15;87%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with some sun;69;58;Clearing;69;54;WSW;5;53%;27%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;68;50;Partly sunny;64;50;W;8;61%;16%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;18;-12;Plenty of sunshine;20;-10;SE;5;78%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;49;43;Rain;47;41;E;6;73%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Fog;36;27;Freezing fog;35;29;SSE;4;84%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;90;66;Partly sunny;80;60;ESE;7;58%;11%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;40;33;Cloudy with a shower;40;33;SW;9;77%;73%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds;37;31;Cloudy;39;30;S;4;84%;66%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;75;63;Nice with some sun;74;64;N;8;76%;7%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;90;53;Clouds and sunshine;86;56;WSW;4;47%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Abundant sunshine;32;12;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;ENE;2;46%;1%;3

