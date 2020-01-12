Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 12, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;S;6;79%;64%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Windy;67;61;Some sun, pleasant;71;57;WNW;9;56%;3%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;55;40;Mostly sunny;56;33;NE;4;62%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;55;46;A shower;55;41;SE;5;75%;55%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;49;41;Partly sunny;48;45;S;18;89%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;14;9;Sunshine, very cold;14;-2;N;3;75%;10%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;39;25;Increasing clouds;43;28;E;6;44%;26%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;10;-5;Cloudy and cold;8;1;SW;9;66%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;96;78;Couple of t-storms;88;77;NE;7;86%;73%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;59;45;Partly sunny;56;42;NNE;6;73%;25%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunlit and pleasant;74;57;Partly sunny;75;58;SSW;7;60%;33%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;High clouds;62;39;Showers around;62;38;NW;7;59%;67%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;93;72;A passing shower;91;73;ESE;7;65%;64%;5

Bangalore, India;Nice with sunshine;81;61;Hazy sun;85;60;ESE;5;54%;4%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;95;76;A morning shower;92;74;S;6;60%;48%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;55;38;Mostly cloudy;54;38;W;11;64%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;37;21;Plenty of sun;36;19;N;10;27%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;37;27;Fog, then some sun;39;27;SE;3;82%;3%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;45;41;Decreasing clouds;46;39;S;7;75%;29%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Nice with some sun;70;46;Variable cloudiness;71;45;ESE;8;58%;37%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;88;66;Clouds and sun;86;67;WSW;7;59%;15%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;41;28;Low clouds;37;29;SE;6;87%;9%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;49;41;Some sun, a shower;49;46;SSW;10;76%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;47;30;Mostly sunny;46;27;WSW;7;80%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;40;25;Low clouds;36;27;E;4;90%;3%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;86;67;Not as warm;78;74;E;12;57%;19%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;67;Clouds and sun;85;68;NE;5;44%;57%;9

Busan, South Korea;Abundant sunshine;46;29;Partly sunny;44;28;NW;8;57%;4%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;67;47;Partly sunny;68;52;NE;6;47%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;77;66;Sunshine, pleasant;80;68;SSE;14;67%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A passing shower;79;67;Partial sunshine;79;67;ESE;5;60%;67%;7

Chennai, India;A shower;86;70;Hazy sunshine;86;68;E;7;70%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;33;31;Partly sunny;39;35;SSE;7;80%;42%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;92;74;Sunshine, pleasant;88;70;NNE;11;59%;1%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;43;37;Clouds and sun;42;37;S;7;79%;67%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and some clouds;75;66;Sunny and pleasant;76;66;NNE;11;49%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, milder;57;43;Clouds and sun;63;52;S;9;75%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;Showers around;90;79;N;11;73%;95%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;70;50;A p.m. t-storm;68;49;NW;9;72%;84%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;44;21;Mostly sunny;45;24;SE;7;34%;15%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;81;54;Hazy sunshine;77;56;WNW;6;66%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;91;75;Showers around;86;75;SSW;5;78%;90%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;43;37;Windy with rain;47;36;SW;28;79%;78%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;42;31;A little a.m. snow;35;24;SE;5;56%;63%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;60;52;Some sun;60;50;N;10;68%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Not as warm;66;58;Areas of low clouds;70;65;ESE;4;77%;62%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;78;62;A t-storm in spots;78;62;ENE;7;73%;76%;14

Havana, Cuba;Brilliant sunshine;85;71;Sunny and pleasant;84;70;E;11;61%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Windy this morning;42;31;Turning cloudy;35;32;WSW;11;92%;2%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;72;Sunny and pleasant;93;70;SSE;6;55%;5%;7

Hong Kong, China;Not as warm;70;60;More sun than clouds;69;61;E;8;65%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;81;73;Spotty showers;81;74;ENE;16;73%;74%;1

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;84;54;Hazy sunshine;86;58;SE;3;48%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;59;43;Cooler with rain;52;40;ENE;10;94%;95%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;47;41;Areas of low clouds;48;35;ENE;7;75%;2%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;Rather cloudy;87;75;WSW;10;72%;44%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;80;59;Mostly sunny;80;62;N;9;30%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;61;A t-storm around;80;60;ESE;5;62%;65%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder with snow;32;29;A little snow;37;20;SSW;4;64%;63%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;49;Hazy sun;67;42;NNW;8;49%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;64;42;Hazy sun;68;43;S;3;68%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;81;56;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;NNE;11;18%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;36;31;Cloudy;40;35;WSW;9;69%;24%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;91;76;A shower in the a.m.;89;75;NNE;11;54%;56%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;90;72;Mostly sunny, warm;92;75;S;4;64%;50%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny;73;50;Hazy sun;74;51;NE;5;62%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;91;75;Showers around;92;75;N;3;72%;89%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon t-storms;58;41;A p.m. shower or two;59;39;ENE;8;70%;86%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, humid;90;76;Partly sunny, humid;89;76;SSW;5;79%;28%;8

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;75;69;Sunshine, pleasant;75;69;SSE;7;72%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;56;38;Clouds breaking;56;52;SW;6;83%;56%;1

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;53;42;Very windy;50;44;SW;20;84%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;65;45;Partly sunny;63;43;NNE;5;62%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;88;74;Mainly cloudy;88;76;S;7;68%;22%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;49;24;Clouds breaking;46;24;SW;4;76%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;Showers around;87;81;Nice with some sun;88;80;NNE;11;66%;32%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;88;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;ENE;6;80%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;88;75;High clouds;86;76;ESE;5;68%;39%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;77;57;Sunshine and warmer;87;66;W;10;45%;4%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;75;45;Partly sunny;76;47;N;4;43%;10%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;81;74;Mostly sunny;80;73;E;13;69%;66%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mainly cloudy;35;33;A shower or two;39;34;W;8;72%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;87;79;Partly sunny, breezy;88;78;ENE;15;70%;33%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;78;61;Mostly cloudy;76;65;ENE;11;60%;4%;10

Montreal, Canada;Snow, sleet;21;7;A few flurries;20;7;NNW;2;77%;60%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;34;31;A morning shower;37;30;W;9;81%;42%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;73;Hazy sun;84;71;NNW;7;67%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;81;60;A t-storm in spots;76;61;NE;6;72%;81%;11

New York, United States;A little a.m. rain;64;37;Cooler;46;40;NNE;6;58%;8%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing;61;49;Partial sunshine;63;44;SSW;7;68%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;6;3;Cloudy;6;2;SSW;8;91%;68%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;51;39;Increasing clouds;51;32;W;10;47%;8%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;39;29;Mostly sunny;36;33;S;5;68%;62%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow, sleet;22;6;A few flurries;17;8;NW;6;81%;58%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;85;79;Afternoon showers;86;78;NE;10;77%;98%;9

Panama City, Panama;Spotty showers;93;76;A passing shower;92;77;NNW;11;63%;57%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;87;73;A morning shower;83;74;E;7;80%;87%;8

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;51;42;An afternoon shower;51;47;SSW;10;67%;79%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;91;64;Plenty of sun;89;70;SSE;13;42%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;94;72;Mostly sunny;92;68;N;6;57%;7%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;90;76;Thunderstorms;88;76;N;13;82%;94%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;91;68;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;ESE;8;43%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;41;35;Cloudy;43;29;S;6;67%;16%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and clouds;36;12;Hazy and colder;27;5;WNW;5;46%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;74;54;A shower in the p.m.;73;53;SW;10;50%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;Mostly sunny;64;43;S;5;74%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;79;Mostly sunny, nice;90;80;ESE;9;54%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy with some snow;34;26;Becoming cloudy;33;30;NE;10;61%;51%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;42;35;Partly sunny;40;34;SW;5;90%;18%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;86;77;A t-storm in spots;81;75;SE;8;78%;76%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;59;40;Plenty of sun;65;45;SW;5;36%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunny;57;35;Partly sunny;56;37;NE;5;76%;11%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;43;35;Partly sunny;38;34;SW;10;73%;4%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;55;47;Partly sunny;55;46;SW;9;74%;71%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;80;65;Winds subsiding;79;65;ENE;17;63%;26%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy with a shower;82;74;Windy;82;73;E;22;71%;84%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;NNE;10;66%;5%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;74;39;Partly sunny;69;40;NNE;6;56%;5%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;92;60;Plenty of sun;92;61;SW;7;33%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;83;69;A passing shower;83;68;NNE;13;71%;63%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Brilliant sunshine;58;35;Some sun returning;53;45;SE;5;82%;8%;2

Seattle, United States;Showers around;45;29;A snow shower;34;24;N;6;69%;75%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;38;22;Hazy sunshine;32;19;NW;6;44%;14%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast;48;39;Cloudy;48;41;E;9;63%;29%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;91;77;Clouds and sun;91;78;NNE;10;65%;42%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;42;28;Mostly sunny;45;28;S;4;89%;19%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;81;73;Spotty showers;80;72;ENE;19;71%;88%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mild with some sun;47;33;Clouds and sun;39;34;SW;9;78%;4%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;72;66;Partly sunny, nice;75;67;NE;11;64%;26%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;62;57;Heavy a.m. showers;67;62;E;10;72%;67%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Times of rain;43;33;Increasing clouds;39;34;WSW;8;90%;6%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;40;25;A little snow;32;23;NW;5;93%;77%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;44;33;Breezy with clearing;44;27;NW;17;56%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;45;32;Inc. clouds;46;33;ESE;6;30%;31%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;62;53;Showers around;63;52;NW;6;70%;75%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;50;37;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;37;E;4;56%;10%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;47;42;Milder;54;43;NNE;6;68%;28%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, much colder;31;22;Mostly cloudy;36;30;NE;7;84%;14%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;59;49;A downpour;59;51;SSW;8;72%;86%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sunshine;59;47;A little a.m. rain;59;46;NW;7;79%;60%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;3;-21;Plenty of sunshine;7;-21;ESE;4;88%;18%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow and rain;37;16;A snow shower;26;11;NE;3;55%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;43;27;Mostly cloudy;40;30;SE;6;75%;4%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;89;64;Sunny and very warm;88;63;E;4;54%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;38;35;A shower or two;41;34;WSW;9;72%;83%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;42;37;Mostly cloudy;44;33;SW;9;85%;24%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;67;57;Rain tapering off;63;54;SSE;18;81%;77%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;92;58;Plenty of sun;90;60;WSW;3;52%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;36;26;Clearing;38;18;ENE;2;57%;26%;1

_____

