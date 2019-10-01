Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 1, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;83;75;A morning t-storm;83;76;WSW;10;86%;76%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;104;82;Sunny and hot;105;83;N;8;34%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;91;62;Sunny and very warm;93;65;W;6;34%;3%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;81;68;A shower or two;77;63;NNW;13;65%;81%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Occasional rain;65;49;Thundershowers;57;49;NW;15;70%;86%;3

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;51;40;Partly sunny;50;38;E;4;75%;41%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning sunny;79;53;Sunny and nice;80;57;E;6;28%;7%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;49;26;Mostly sunny;55;27;ESE;6;54%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;104;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;63;SSW;11;61%;67%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;83;64;Mostly sunny, humid;82;65;N;7;66%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Cooler with showers;60;49;Afternoon showers;59;49;SW;20;69%;75%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;104;76;Mostly sunny and hot;107;75;ENE;6;23%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;86;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;72;SSW;4;81%;69%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A t-storm in spots;81;68;ENE;6;76%;67%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Morning showers;94;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;S;6;72%;69%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Fog, then some sun;77;64;Showers around;75;59;ESE;10;61%;65%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;Partly sunny, warm;84;63;S;5;48%;5%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;Partly sunny, warm;84;53;WSW;3;53%;28%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy with showers;64;46;Rain in the morning;54;45;W;8;79%;87%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;68;48;A little p.m. rain;68;46;ESE;5;62%;71%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;Mostly sunny;89;63;E;8;43%;3%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;74;56;Spotty showers;66;46;NW;9;77%;86%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;62;49;Cooler with a shower;55;44;WNW;10;68%;59%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;81;56;Mostly sunny, warm;87;57;SSE;7;53%;8%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;Thunderstorms;75;49;WNW;6;84%;89%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Brief a.m. showers;58;51;Partial sunshine;62;43;ESE;14;53%;25%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;83;67;A thunderstorm;83;68;NE;5;53%;73%;11

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy, downpours;79;71;Rain and wind;76;70;SE;19;87%;93%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;90;68;Plenty of sun;92;71;NE;5;37%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;81;52;Mostly cloudy;70;55;S;8;66%;26%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;69;A shower or t-storm;81;68;SSE;4;64%;62%;10

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;93;77;A shower in the a.m.;93;76;S;7;70%;59%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;83;68;Rain and drizzle;70;62;NNW;11;92%;95%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;88;75;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;SSE;5;72%;65%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;51;43;Spotty showers;54;44;N;10;69%;85%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and humid;89;80;Periods of sun;88;80;W;9;82%;3%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;94;76;Mostly sunny, warm;95;73;SSE;8;57%;9%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;72;Showers and t-storms;87;73;ESE;10;77%;81%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;88;75;Hazy sunshine;91;76;SE;4;66%;15%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;62;44;Mostly sunny;69;39;ESE;6;41%;8%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;A thunderstorm;89;78;SW;5;78%;71%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;89;73;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;SSE;9;58%;1%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;53;38;Periods of sun;53;43;SW;6;71%;8%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;68;61;Partly sunny, warmer;78;57;NW;5;42%;14%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;83;66;Partly sunny;78;66;W;16;61%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and very warm;93;77;A t-storm around;91;77;SSE;6;67%;73%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;89;53;A p.m. t-storm;78;54;ENE;9;59%;68%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;87;74;Showers and t-storms;87;73;ESE;9;71%;83%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;48;39;Spotty showers;50;40;NE;8;77%;86%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A t-storm in spots;92;76;S;5;75%;72%;10

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;93;79;Plenty of sunshine;92;78;SW;7;63%;2%;8

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;88;77;A shower or two;87;78;ENE;19;60%;84%;8

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;89;71;A t-storm around;86;69;N;7;71%;55%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;83;68;A strong t-storm;86;68;NW;7;67%;43%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;Mostly sunny;80;63;ENE;8;74%;1%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;75;A morning shower;94;76;NNE;8;57%;68%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;93;85;Mostly sunny;95;85;N;7;61%;7%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;67;46;Partly sunny;69;46;NNE;9;40%;26%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;86;54;Mostly sunny;79;53;NNE;6;41%;21%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;93;82;A strong t-storm;92;81;WSW;13;70%;55%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;77;63;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;SSE;5;80%;67%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Cooler;88;77;Partly sunny;93;79;S;8;51%;44%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing and cooler;62;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;55;S;10;57%;14%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;88;80;A shower or t-storm;89;80;ESE;9;70%;66%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;WNW;7;70%;86%;13

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A shower or t-storm;92;77;SW;6;76%;83%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;NE;5;72%;68%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;58;35;A little a.m. rain;55;36;WNW;8;65%;92%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Morning t-storms;81;75;A morning t-storm;86;76;SW;6;76%;80%;11

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;66;61;Inc. clouds;66;60;S;9;79%;15%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;Partly sunny;75;59;NNW;8;59%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;64;43;Partly sunny;56;40;NW;10;60%;1%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;76;59;Plenty of sunshine;84;61;ESE;5;33%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;81;72;Partly sunny;81;72;SW;7;75%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;83;53;Clouds and sun, nice;77;50;NE;3;44%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;86;78;Morning showers;87;78;ESE;2;77%;100%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and clouds;93;79;Nice with some sun;93;79;WSW;4;64%;55%;13

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;ENE;5;73%;78%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;72;53;Nice with some sun;77;61;NE;13;47%;2%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;NNW;6;49%;80%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;87;80;A t-storm in spots;87;80;ENE;12;67%;74%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;55;51;Cloudy;65;51;SSW;9;71%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;84;77;Partly sunny;85;77;SE;8;74%;66%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;59;54;Breezy with some sun;57;50;SE;17;77%;25%;6

Montreal, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;70;51;Cloudy and cooler;55;37;NE;6;65%;10%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;60;43;Cloudy;58;52;SW;12;66%;70%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;88;79;Hazy sun;89;78;NNW;3;74%;24%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;84;58;A morning t-storm;79;59;ENE;10;63%;77%;14

New York, United States;Turning sunny;77;70;Partly sunny;90;59;NNE;8;60%;69%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;Nice with sunshine;88;65;W;6;52%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Not as cold;45;33;Turning cloudy;50;33;SSW;11;65%;15%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower;87;72;Spotty showers;82;70;E;4;68%;72%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;56;38;Morning rain;50;34;N;10;82%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Couple of t-storms;74;50;Cloudy and cooler;56;39;NNE;11;67%;28%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;85;79;A quick shower;85;78;E;13;74%;56%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;74;Showers and t-storms;87;75;SSW;11;78%;78%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;Sun and some clouds;93;76;E;7;67%;32%;10

Paris, France;Thundershowers;69;54;Clouds and sun;60;38;N;10;53%;1%;2

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;72;49;Clouds and sun;69;52;SSE;7;53%;4%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;SSW;5;71%;69%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy and humid;86;76;Cloudy with a shower;86;76;SSE;14;82%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;90;75;Showers and t-storms;89;75;SE;4;67%;70%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Pleasant and warmer;70;57;Spotty showers;63;43;WNW;12;74%;86%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;88;60;Spotty showers;81;69;NE;4;74%;84%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;70;55;A little p.m. rain;69;53;NNW;9;64%;84%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, cooler;77;57;Mostly sunny;78;55;NNE;8;71%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;83;74;An afternoon shower;83;75;ESE;10;71%;60%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;50;43;A shower in the a.m.;48;44;E;15;70%;66%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;57;45;Afternoon rain;57;44;SE;7;71%;88%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;Partly sunny;81;63;ENE;7;62%;0%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;104;82;Sunny and hot;106;83;SE;6;12%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Fog, then some sun;80;62;Thunderstorms;78;58;SSW;8;83%;88%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain, mainly early;53;43;Rain and drizzle;52;40;S;9;73%;70%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine, but cool;66;50;Plenty of sun;68;51;SW;7;50%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;63;Showers and t-storms;74;63;E;5;84%;85%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;89;76;A shower or t-storm;89;75;SSE;7;69%;63%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;74;64;Showers and t-storms;72;64;NNW;4;100%;83%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;56;A t-storm around;77;54;ENE;8;52%;50%;10

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;56;39;Mostly sunny, cool;63;38;SW;5;52%;14%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;86;76;SSE;5;79%;88%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny intervals;76;54;Partly sunny;74;51;NNW;7;58%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;62;46;Increasing clouds;60;50;SSW;5;66%;72%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;68;Wind and rain;74;70;ENE;23;92%;92%;1

Shanghai, China;Very windy;77;72;Morning showers;82;72;NNW;20;83%;77%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with a shower;88;80;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;ENE;5;74%;80%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, warm;79;52;Mostly sunny;81;52;SSW;6;58%;26%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;89;77;Partly sunny;88;76;E;7;65%;28%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning out cloudy;53;37;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;38;N;6;75%;75%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;68;54;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;N;11;55%;0%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing and warmer;89;73;Turning out cloudy;93;75;SE;6;61%;11%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasingly windy;51;42;Mainly cloudy;55;38;SSW;8;67%;41%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;70;52;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;E;5;41%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning sunny;75;54;Sunny, nice and warm;80;56;NE;7;42%;4%;4

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;89;66;Sunny and pleasant;88;64;ENE;7;17%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;87;72;Mostly sunny;85;70;WSW;7;53%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;86;62;Partly sunny;86;65;ENE;5;52%;68%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;81;67;Partly sunny, humid;84;69;SSE;6;63%;3%;5

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, a t-storm;80;61;Cooler with rain;64;52;ENE;11;85%;86%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;Sunny and nice;87;72;SE;4;48%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;88;67;A shower or t-storm;87;67;W;9;58%;80%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;55;33;Rain/snow showers;42;28;WNW;6;67%;90%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;59;45;A little p.m. rain;59;47;NE;4;59%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;Spotty showers;66;46;NNW;9;69%;88%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;93;74;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;ESE;5;60%;47%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;54;50;Periods of rain;58;44;SW;10;93%;89%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;63;55;Periods of rain;63;45;NW;7;89%;88%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A few showers;52;45;Occasional rain;57;44;SSW;21;71%;84%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partial sunshine;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;W;5;68%;56%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;81;52;Sunny and nice;79;52;NE;3;30%;0%;5

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather