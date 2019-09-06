Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 6, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;82;76;Mostly cloudy;82;75;SW;11;88%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;109;87;Decreasing clouds;110;87;NNW;7;44%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;93;70;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;70;W;19;50%;7%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;78;66;Partly sunny;79;67;ENE;19;55%;71%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;64;50;A thundershower;63;48;N;11;80%;78%;3

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;64;49;Showers around;62;50;NNE;6;69%;94%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;89;56;Sunny and nice;88;56;ESE;9;19%;4%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little p.m. rain;57;44;Showers around;61;46;NW;9;71%;85%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warmer;88;74;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;NNE;13;39%;9%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and beautiful;88;69;Partly sunny, nice;87;67;NNW;7;41%;5%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this morning;57;48;A morning shower;60;49;NW;12;67%;98%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;109;78;Plenty of sunshine;105;76;NW;12;25%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;94;72;A p.m. t-storm;90;71;SSE;5;71%;85%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;70;An afternoon shower;81;69;WSW;16;69%;68%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;91;77;A t-storm around;90;78;WSW;7;69%;68%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;76;63;Partly sunny;76;63;WSW;9;61%;56%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;68;Sunny and hot;93;70;W;9;44%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;85;59;Strong p.m. t-storms;84;59;NNE;9;55%;88%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;70;51;Mostly cloudy;70;53;WNW;6;41%;74%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun;69;47;Variable clouds;70;47;ESE;9;55%;28%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;86;61;Partly sunny, nice;86;59;E;12;53%;3%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;72;56;Occasional rain;65;55;NW;5;91%;88%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;69;52;Spotty showers;63;49;N;8;73%;83%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;82;57;Clouds and sun;84;60;E;7;35%;4%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;79;60;Showers and t-storms;72;59;ESE;5;68%;86%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partial sunshine;60;52;Partly sunny;66;51;SSE;6;79%;28%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;89;68;Partly sunny, nice;85;68;ESE;8;30%;32%;12

Busan, South Korea;Very humid;86;78;A t-storm in spots;84;75;SW;18;80%;77%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;101;76;Sunny and very warm;97;75;N;7;37%;3%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;54;Sunny and very warm;87;66;NNE;7;36%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;84;67;S;5;57%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;95;83;Cloudy and hot;98;82;SSW;12;60%;44%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;75;61;Nice with some sun;74;63;NE;7;64%;55%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;92;79;A t-storm in spots;86;80;SSW;8;82%;72%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain this afternoon;63;52;Thundershowers;65;50;SW;9;65%;82%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;81;Partly sunny;87;80;WNW;7;85%;44%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and hot;101;76;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;S;7;41%;4%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;71;Sun and some clouds;88;72;SSE;16;59%;44%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;95;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;ESE;5;75%;64%;4

Denver, United States;Not as hot;84;61;A t-storm around;88;57;SSW;6;36%;75%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of showers;91;80;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SE;12;77%;68%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;95;66;Sunny, not as warm;84;66;SSE;6;64%;1%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;61;49;Partly sunny;61;47;ESE;8;74%;13%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with sunshine;86;55;Sunny and pleasant;86;55;NNE;6;18%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;79;72;Partly sunny;78;71;ENE;19;82%;27%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny and hot;96;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;81;SE;5;72%;57%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;Periods of sun;68;42;SE;11;52%;30%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;89;74;Partly sunny;89;74;E;5;66%;8%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;63;46;Partly sunny;63;52;SSW;11;78%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;74;Afternoon showers;90;77;SW;11;75%;87%;10

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;S;5;75%;74%;11

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;93;79;Clouds and sun;92;80;ENE;20;53%;60%;10

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;72;Cloudy;80;71;W;12;80%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;95;78;A strong t-storm;94;78;NNE;6;69%;66%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;76;64;Mostly sunny, nice;79;67;NE;9;62%;4%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;73;Sunlit and pleasant;89;72;ENE;8;56%;27%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, breezy;101;87;Mainly cloudy;96;86;N;15;48%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-shower in spots;59;41;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;NNE;6;45%;2%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;100;54;Sunny and not as hot;89;57;N;4;17%;2%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;95;84;Partly sunny;94;83;W;9;66%;19%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;67;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;S;5;81%;84%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;100;83;Partly sunny, warm;105;82;SSW;10;31%;9%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;More sun than clouds;75;55;Clouds and sun;79;58;ENE;6;47%;14%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NNW;6;63%;72%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;72;Mostly cloudy;90;72;WSW;8;58%;39%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;S;8;80%;66%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;93;77;Mostly sunny;93;75;ESE;5;65%;44%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;51;33;An afternoon shower;49;32;NE;8;75%;70%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;84;75;A shower or t-storm;81;76;WSW;7;83%;77%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;64;59;Turning sunny;64;60;SSE;11;79%;15%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;88;63;Mostly sunny;85;61;NNW;7;33%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;63;49;Clouds and sun;65;46;NNE;10;64%;27%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warm;90;68;Plenty of sunshine;85;63;SSE;6;52%;6%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;81;70;Partly sunny, nice;80;71;WSW;7;73%;33%;11

Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;81;58;Mostly sunny;83;60;NE;5;34%;2%;6

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;89;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;81;SSW;6;68%;69%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;ESE;5;75%;61%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;79;SW;14;77%;86%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler, p.m. showers;58;46;Cooler with a shower;52;44;WSW;15;66%;58%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;An afternoon shower;76;54;W;4;46%;81%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;93;80;Partly sunny;90;78;SSW;7;68%;37%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;71;47;Partly sunny;70;56;ESE;5;67%;33%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;An afternoon shower;84;76;SSW;14;70%;67%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;59;53;Partly sunny;62;52;SSE;6;85%;31%;3

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;70;53;A shower in the p.m.;62;51;WNW;1;79%;89%;5

Moscow, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;74;54;Partial sunshine;73;54;NE;5;60%;21%;4

Mumbai, India;Cloudy with t-storms;84;80;Heavy showers;86;80;SW;14;83%;98%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;79;56;Low clouds may break;74;57;E;7;65%;44%;9

New York, United States;A little rain;70;60;Warmer with some sun;78;61;WNW;9;55%;2%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;91;70;Mostly sunny;93;72;W;10;50%;5%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;70;46;Cloudy;66;46;SSE;8;64%;35%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with some sun;92;77;A t-storm around;93;78;ESE;7;56%;55%;6

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;55;49;Cool with rain;54;42;NNW;5;87%;71%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;66;53;Showers around;63;50;WNW;7;83%;88%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;82;77;Showers around;82;77;ESE;14;84%;90%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;88;76;Showers and t-storms;87;76;NW;6;83%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;93;76;Brief p.m. showers;92;75;ESE;6;74%;83%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;71;55;Clouds and sunshine;68;49;N;7;54%;30%;2

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;SSE;8;57%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;89;77;A shower in the p.m.;93;78;SW;9;59%;68%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;84;68;Sun and clouds;84;69;SE;14;66%;21%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;4;62%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;66;53;Periods of rain;61;50;WNW;4;77%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy, downpours;82;70;Very windy;81;71;SSW;19;85%;98%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Partial sunshine;76;52;An afternoon shower;76;53;E;9;37%;58%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;80;67;Mostly sunny;79;66;WSW;7;75%;17%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;72;An afternoon shower;81;72;SSE;12;75%;69%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;55;50;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;50;SW;15;88%;100%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;68;48;Partly sunny;67;55;SE;7;57%;36%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;70;63;Sunshine and warmer;79;64;ENE;5;66%;12%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;107;83;Partly sunny, warm;109;82;ENE;7;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Strong thunderstorms;78;59;Partly sunny;79;61;WNW;6;63%;35%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;63;50;Partly sunny;66;49;SE;5;60%;12%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;70;60;Clouds breaking;69;59;W;16;71%;10%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;78;65;Showers and t-storms;80;62;ENE;5;72%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;87;78;A t-storm in spots;86;77;S;2;77%;64%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;79;65;N;4;86%;66%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;85;64;Mostly cloudy;86;64;NNE;12;18%;8%;10

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;63;43;Periods of sun, cool;57;42;SW;5;72%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;N;5;74%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and hot;91;52;Mostly sunny and hot;92;53;N;5;26%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;80;59;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;SSW;5;72%;44%;5

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;85;76;Very windy;85;74;SW;27;79%;77%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;75;Rain and drizzle;84;75;WSW;13;74%;61%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;93;81;A t-storm in spots;92;80;ESE;10;66%;47%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;81;56;Periods of sun;81;57;S;8;49%;68%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;79;A shower or two;87;78;NNW;1;71%;73%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;62;52;Periods of rain;62;49;SSW;10;69%;84%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;80;53;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;49;WSW;19;41%;27%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Variable clouds;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;S;5;73%;83%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;63;46;Partly sunny;65;51;SSE;9;74%;42%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and delightful;79;57;Mostly sunny, nice;82;57;N;8;27%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;77;60;A morning shower;77;60;E;4;68%;74%;6

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;95;70;Plenty of sunshine;94;72;SSE;6;17%;2%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;87;74;Sunshine and nice;86;79;WNW;9;49%;4%;8

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;93;69;Strong thunderstorms;91;66;ESE;5;63%;87%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;89;76;Partly sunny;88;78;SSE;7;71%;55%;6

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;67;59;Partly sunny;71;56;WNW;9;71%;27%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;83;74;Mostly sunny, nice;83;74;E;6;58%;6%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;85;66;Sunny and delightful;86;67;WSW;11;46%;4%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;74;43;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;38;NE;7;54%;43%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;80;60;Mostly cloudy;73;58;SE;4;60%;86%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and cooler;68;57;Cool with rain;62;54;NW;6;91%;88%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;74;A thunderstorm;91;75;WSW;6;70%;74%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;68;45;Partly sunny;68;53;E;5;61%;37%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;70;52;Mostly cloudy;74;57;ESE;8;54%;75%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;51;43;Decreasing clouds;51;43;E;17;65%;14%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;77;Showers and t-storms;84;76;WSW;7;84%;79%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;86;60;A t-storm around;82;58;NNE;3;48%;65%;7

