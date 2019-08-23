Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 23, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;81;74;Mostly cloudy;82;74;SSW;10;84%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;110;88;Sunny and hot;111;91;ENE;8;28%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;68;Sunny and hot;102;72;WNW;7;26%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;80;68;Sunny and pleasant;80;69;ENE;9;64%;2%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;76;56;Partly sunny, warm;82;58;ENE;8;58%;0%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, smoky;68;47;Mostly sunny;66;51;SW;5;56%;36%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;103;70;Sunny and pleasant;97;67;S;7;17%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;72;53;Sunny;80;56;WSW;8;44%;5%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;Mostly sunny;85;65;ENE;8;45%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;94;78;Plenty of sunshine;93;77;N;12;42%;1%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with showers;57;49;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;53;SW;18;66%;6%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;112;80;Sunny and hot;115;85;NNW;6;15%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;92;74;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SSW;6;66%;77%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;A p.m. t-storm;79;69;W;10;76%;67%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;WSW;8;72%;65%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;83;70;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;SSE;9;69%;4%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;66;Mostly sunny, warm;86;64;SSW;6;55%;7%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;94;70;Partly sunny and hot;93;71;ESE;7;39%;7%;6

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;83;59;Mostly sunny, warm;84;66;E;8;44%;6%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;65;50;A t-storm in spots;66;47;SE;9;70%;55%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;86;60;Nice with sunshine;86;59;E;7;39%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;85;66;A p.m. t-storm;87;66;NE;6;57%;73%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;Mostly sunny, warm;84;60;SE;4;59%;1%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;91;71;Partly sunny;91;69;E;9;39%;7%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;87;66;A p.m. t-storm;88;67;ENE;6;53%;64%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;61;48;Sun and some clouds;64;52;NE;8;76%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;84;66;Partly sunny;85;68;NE;7;26%;9%;12

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;83;67;Increasing clouds;86;70;SW;6;57%;12%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;99;74;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;NNE;5;37%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;74;50;Sunny and warm;71;53;WNW;9;59%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;68;A shower or t-storm;81;66;S;4;62%;60%;12

Chennai, India;Some brightening;97;79;High clouds;95;82;SW;10;67%;44%;6

Chicago, United States;Nice with sunshine;73;62;Mostly sunny, nice;74;62;ESE;10;56%;6%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;81;77;A morning t-storm;85;78;SW;10;79%;92%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Nice with some sun;73;56;Periods of sun, nice;73;58;ESE;4;75%;5%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;80;Clouds and sun;88;79;WSW;9;80%;67%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;96;78;Partly sunny;94;78;SE;7;59%;40%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;72;Showers and t-storms;84;71;SSE;13;80%;81%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;95;80;A shower or t-storm;93;81;SE;4;78%;75%;10

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;86;56;Partly sunny, warm;90;61;SSW;6;30%;1%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;79;A couple of t-storms;87;78;SE;7;82%;88%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;70;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;SSW;6;59%;3%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, nice;71;55;Partly sunny;70;57;SSW;11;74%;33%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;Plenty of sunshine;94;63;NNE;7;16%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;79;71;Mostly sunny, nice;78;71;ENE;15;78%;44%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;SW;7;70%;64%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;74;44;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;E;7;38%;3%;9

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A t-storm in spots;88;75;S;4;69%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Rain;67;55;Partial sunshine;68;48;NNW;12;68%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;WSW;9;82%;75%;6

Hong Kong, China;Morning showers;88;78;Hazy sun;94;85;WSW;7;73%;50%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;91;79;Partly sunny;90;79;ENE;16;55%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, not as hot;84;72;Cloudy;82;72;W;8;74%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;96;77;Warm with sunshine;96;78;N;7;57%;17%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;82;73;Sunny and humid;87;73;NE;11;69%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;73;Mostly sunny;92;74;N;7;57%;17%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;101;86;Partly sunny, nice;98;86;W;8;51%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;77;46;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;NNW;4;23%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;95;64;Mostly sunny;93;64;N;5;22%;6%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;90;81;Sun and clouds;88;81;WSW;10;66%;29%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;86;70;Thunderstorms;82;68;SSE;6;84%;91%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and some clouds;93;77;Mostly sunny;96;78;SSE;10;51%;44%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;75;55;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;NNE;7;47%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ENE;14;66%;64%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;69;Mostly cloudy;86;68;WSW;8;60%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;79;SE;6;84%;79%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;A downpour;90;76;S;6;77%;79%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;28;A shower in the p.m.;58;30;NW;6;39%;81%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;83;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;76;SW;7;81%;59%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;64;59;Partly sunny;64;58;SSE;8;78%;2%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;89;65;Mostly sunny;88;63;NNW;7;48%;2%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;Lots of sun, warm;82;61;E;7;53%;0%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun;83;64;Some sun;85;64;SSW;6;58%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;76;69;Some sun;77;66;NW;6;74%;3%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;93;65;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;SSW;5;28%;2%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;89;82;An afternoon shower;89;82;WSW;6;63%;64%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;N;5;76%;75%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;86;80;Showers and t-storms;86;80;SW;12;83%;83%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;59;47;Spotty p.m. showers;64;43;WSW;19;58%;82%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;72;56;A p.m. t-storm;75;59;SW;4;58%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;87;79;Thunderstorms;88;78;S;7;79%;88%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;72;50;Mostly sunny;74;54;WNW;5;62%;11%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;84;76;A t-storm in spots;82;76;SSW;10;79%;74%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;57;45;High clouds;61;51;NE;8;75%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;73;58;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;E;4;55%;3%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;WNW;9;57%;14%;4

Mumbai, India;Some sun, a shower;88;77;Cloudy with a shower;87;78;SSW;7;80%;80%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;78;56;Partly sunny;73;56;SSE;7;64%;63%;7

New York, United States;A shower or two;78;63;Mostly sunny, nice;78;65;NE;7;47%;19%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;98;75;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;W;7;38%;25%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;66;50;Partly sunny, warmer;72;55;SSW;7;74%;15%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning t-storms;85;74;A shower;83;72;WSW;10;66%;84%;9

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon showers;69;52;Periods of sun;71;58;SSE;4;60%;35%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;Sunny and beautiful;75;48;ESE;7;56%;3%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;85;77;A t-storm around;84;76;E;9;78%;77%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;88;77;Showers and t-storms;85;77;NW;8;83%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;ENE;5;79%;65%;12

Paris, France;Some sun;84;59;Mostly sunny, warm;88;61;E;5;52%;0%;5

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;59;41;Increasing clouds;61;45;SE;6;61%;5%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;A t-storm or two;89;78;SW;9;73%;79%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy;81;71;Mostly cloudy;86;70;SE;17;69%;23%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;5;58%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Nice with sunshine;78;59;A t-storm in spots;82;65;E;6;56%;64%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun, pleasant;85;64;Partly sunny;83;63;SSW;5;63%;7%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, warmer;76;52;Clouds and sun;76;52;SE;9;36%;41%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;90;67;Partly sunny;86;68;WSW;7;63%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;82;70;A shower or two;80;72;SE;11;80%;91%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds may break;57;48;Mostly cloudy;56;45;W;8;72%;39%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sunshine;75;59;Partly sunny;70;54;NNE;8;72%;19%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Afternoon showers;70;62;Partly sunny;74;64;E;6;73%;59%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;104;76;Sunlit and very warm;110;77;NNW;6;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;89;68;Partly sunny;91;66;N;6;55%;40%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower;70;59;Spotty showers;67;52;WNW;12;79%;63%;4

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;73;60;Partly sunny;73;59;W;8;66%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;83;63;A p.m. t-storm;83;63;ENE;8;62%;80%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;89;77;A shower in spots;89;78;SE;9;71%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;N;5;88%;80%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;82;60;Thickening clouds;80;57;WNW;6;33%;16%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;75;49;Partly sunny;71;47;SSW;4;44%;7%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;N;6;73%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;93;59;Mostly sunny;88;58;NNW;7;48%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;73;58;Partly sunny;72;58;ENE;5;61%;20%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;86;65;Mostly cloudy;84;67;SW;5;66%;11%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;90;79;Rain and drizzle;90;79;ESE;9;73%;85%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Sun and clouds;91;81;An afternoon shower;90;81;SE;9;65%;69%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;88;60;Partly sunny;88;63;SSE;8;47%;17%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;79;A shower in places;88;78;E;10;76%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;64;55;Warmer with some sun;72;55;S;5;68%;24%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;64;44;Sunny and warmer;77;49;NW;12;36%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;93;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;82;ESE;25;76%;85%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Occasional rain;70;58;Partly sunny;69;52;WNW;11;74%;28%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;90;65;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;NNE;8;30%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and hot;97;67;Turning cloudy, hot;94;66;NW;11;30%;29%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;Plenty of sunshine;96;75;S;6;13%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;91;79;Abundant sunshine;90;77;NNE;7;56%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;101;77;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;ESE;4;40%;29%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;86;76;Spotty showers;86;73;ENE;10;71%;87%;6

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;71;57;Mostly sunny;69;59;NNW;8;63%;2%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;86;71;Sunny and nice;88;75;E;9;60%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;91;73;Partly sunny;88;73;SE;5;58%;55%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;70;52;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;E;6;61%;25%;6

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;68;55;More clouds than sun;70;56;WSW;5;66%;43%;5

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;83;64;A t-storm in spots;86;66;SE;6;58%;65%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;89;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;E;6;79%;74%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;73;51;Nice with some sun;76;53;W;5;59%;19%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine, pleasant;79;55;Mostly sunny;80;56;E;6;49%;1%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;54;46;Partly sunny;55;48;N;12;74%;27%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A downpour;87;77;Overcast, showers;84;76;SW;6;83%;98%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;98;65;Mostly sunny, warm;92;65;NE;4;25%;7%;8

