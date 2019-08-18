Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 18, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;81;74;Clouds and sun, nice;81;74;WSW;9;87%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;105;93;Sunny and very warm;110;92;NNE;7;41%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with sunshine;95;67;Sunny, low humidity;96;68;WNW;8;36%;2%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;87;74;Mostly sunny, humid;85;72;E;7;67%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;67;57;A shower in spots;67;54;SW;17;72%;57%;5

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and breezy;70;47;Mostly sunny;64;50;SE;6;46%;18%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;101;71;Plenty of sunshine;97;72;SSE;9;14%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;80;59;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;54;NE;9;45%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;86;55;Sunlit, not as warm;73;49;SSE;12;49%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;88;71;Sunny and pleasant;89;73;N;12;34%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;55;41;Partly sunny;55;49;NE;9;63%;25%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;108;80;Sunny and hot;112;82;NNW;7;18%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;94;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;S;5;63%;56%;11

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;75;69;A t-storm in spots;80;70;W;7;78%;75%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;95;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;WSW;8;70%;61%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;84;72;Periods of sun;81;72;ENE;18;76%;32%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;90;70;Partly sunny;88;72;SSW;5;63%;37%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;88;62;Partly sunny and hot;95;65;ENE;4;36%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;80;59;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;NW;9;59%;2%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;66;46;Clouds and sunshine;64;49;SE;9;66%;42%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;83;61;Partly sunny;86;62;ENE;5;33%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;89;63;Partly sunny;87;67;NNW;9;53%;32%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;68;54;Partly sunny;68;52;WSW;9;67%;27%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;85;57;Mostly sunny;87;60;SE;5;40%;3%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;87;59;Partly sunny and hot;91;65;NNW;6;47%;4%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;54;33;Mostly cloudy;48;39;E;5;62%;35%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;83;65;Partly sunny;84;65;ENE;7;29%;10%;10

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;A morning shower;88;76;ENE;6;66%;55%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;96;74;Abundant sunshine;95;74;NNW;8;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;66;52;Mostly sunny;62;49;SSE;9;55%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;67;A shower or t-storm;81;67;SSE;4;61%;66%;13

Chennai, India;A t-storm or two;88;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;SSW;7;80%;79%;7

Chicago, United States;Thunderstorms;83;72;Humid with some sun;80;69;ENE;7;70%;15%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;SSW;9;74%;75%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;66;55;A passing shower;69;55;WSW;11;65%;61%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;79;Showers around;85;79;NW;5;81%;75%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;101;81;Mostly sunny and hot;101;82;SSE;8;51%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;87;69;Partly sunny;87;69;SSE;14;66%;27%;10

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;85;77;A shower or t-storm;89;79;NW;8;84%;66%;10

Denver, United States;Warm with sunshine;94;63;Mostly sunny, warm;97;65;N;6;18%;5%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;90;80;Some sun, a t-storm;91;81;S;9;74%;63%;10

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;70;A t-storm in spots;87;72;S;5;65%;45%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;63;50;Some sun, a shower;62;49;W;15;74%;66%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;90;62;Brilliant sunshine;91;62;NE;6;16%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;85;69;Sunny and pleasant;84;68;W;14;64%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;81;Clouds, a t-storm;94;80;E;5;73%;80%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;75;46;Sunny and pleasant;76;46;ENE;7;36%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;ESE;10;63%;73%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;70;58;A little rain;67;55;WSW;14;86%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;77;Clouds and sun, warm;93;78;SW;9;71%;44%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;87;80;Morning showers;88;78;SW;7;79%;100%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;91;76;Sunshine and nice;91;78;NE;11;49%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;73;W;8;78%;66%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;93;74;Mostly sunny;91;74;NNE;6;70%;30%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;More sun than clouds;76;64;Partly sunny;79;68;NE;11;61%;17%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;90;72;Partly sunny;92;73;N;7;57%;11%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;102;88;Sunny and very warm;99;87;N;11;48%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;72;47;Mostly sunny, nice;76;46;W;6;30%;1%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;97;60;Sunny;90;58;N;5;25%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;90;81;Partial sunshine;89;79;SW;8;68%;11%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, a t-storm;82;68;Couple of t-storms;82;68;SSE;6;83%;80%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;94;76;Decreasing clouds;91;77;SSE;9;60%;77%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warmer;80;54;Partly sunny;82;61;SSW;5;47%;11%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;ENE;16;64%;73%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;90;70;Rather cloudy;88;69;WSW;8;55%;34%;3

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;89;78;Showers and t-storms;91;80;S;9;81%;76%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A t-storm around;92;76;ESE;6;66%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;63;31;Clouds and sun, mild;60;32;SE;7;36%;19%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;86;75;Clearing, a shower;83;76;SW;8;81%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;62;58;Partly sunny;63;58;S;8;80%;5%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and nice;83;61;Sunny and nice;76;61;NNW;10;56%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;67;54;A shower in spots;68;52;WSW;13;62%;42%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;79;61;Partly sunny;81;61;S;6;60%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;78;69;Turning sunny, nice;76;68;SSW;7;73%;6%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;96;68;Partly sunny;91;70;WSW;6;36%;9%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;83;Mostly cloudy;89;80;WNW;4;65%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;75;Lots of sun, nice;92;75;ENE;3;70%;29%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;A thunderstorm;89;79;WNW;9;74%;72%;8

Melbourne, Australia;P.M. rain, cooler;63;43;Showers around;53;46;W;15;64%;69%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;79;58;A p.m. t-storm;75;54;N;7;51%;66%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;A shower or two;89;80;E;10;69%;87%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, nice;75;58;Clouds and sun, warm;82;63;SSW;8;73%;67%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;82;75;Mostly sunny;83;75;SSW;11;68%;5%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;50;41;Mostly cloudy, cold;47;40;SE;7;46%;30%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clouds, a shower;81;67;A shower or t-storm;85;62;WNW;7;77%;66%;6

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;73;58;Low clouds;72;58;W;5;72%;32%;1

Mumbai, India;Brief showers;86;80;Times of rain;87;80;SW;6;81%;88%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;74;55;Mostly cloudy;73;54;E;6;66%;44%;8

New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;Partly sunny;89;77;SW;7;64%;39%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;95;72;A t-storm in spots;90;72;WNW;6;52%;44%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;78;57;Rain and drizzle;69;49;W;5;76%;68%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;93;78;Showers and t-storms;91;78;SW;6;69%;79%;8

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;64;52;A little rain;62;50;S;9;74%;69%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;80;67;Variable cloudiness;85;54;NW;12;70%;25%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;76;Sunshine and nice;83;75;ENE;5;80%;63%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;N;6;78%;78%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;86;73;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;ENE;5;76%;69%;11

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;71;55;Partly sunny;72;54;NW;7;56%;14%;6

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;64;44;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;ESE;7;60%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;92;77;A t-storm around;94;79;WSW;6;61%;55%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;86;72;Clouds and sun;86;71;SSE;18;70%;41%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;ESE;6;59%;80%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer;87;64;A t-storm, cooler;73;59;WSW;8;73%;66%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and nice;84;63;Mostly sunny;86;65;NNW;5;65%;3%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;77;50;A shower or two;77;51;SE;9;36%;67%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;63;Mostly sunny, nice;79;61;WSW;7;71%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;82;73;A little a.m. rain;82;72;ESE;9;78%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;55;44;Mostly sunny;57;46;ENE;7;48%;23%;4

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;77;65;A t-storm in spots;75;56;NNW;9;66%;41%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;87;70;A shower;75;67;ESE;8;80%;83%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;77;Plenty of sunshine;109;76;ENE;5;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;89;64;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;W;6;45%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Nice with some sun;75;55;Increasing clouds;75;59;SW;9;66%;63%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds;71;61;Low clouds;69;60;WSW;10;67%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;75;64;ENE;5;82%;78%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;86;79;Showers and t-storms;86;80;ESE;9;76%;83%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;71;63;Showers and t-storms;74;63;SSE;4;98%;78%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;82;57;Abundant sunshine;84;58;NE;9;23%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Variable cloudiness;60;43;Mostly cloudy;62;47;W;3;50%;14%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A shower or t-storm;87;75;NNE;5;79%;82%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;78;55;Partly sunny;75;54;NNW;8;59%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sunshine;74;59;Clouds breaking;75;55;NNE;5;60%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;86;67;Partly sunny;89;67;N;4;59%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;90;79;Rain and drizzle;88;77;ENE;9;64%;56%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;92;81;A passing shower;92;81;SE;9;64%;62%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;83;54;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;SSE;6;46%;2%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;85;79;Spotty showers;87;79;ENE;8;75%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;72;55;A passing shower;69;55;SW;9;64%;57%;4

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;Sunny, windy, cooler;61;46;WSW;21;39%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming cloudy;88;78;Heavy thunderstorms;89;78;SSE;8;78%;81%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;74;61;A touch of rain;70;56;SW;9;78%;58%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;NNE;6;29%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;87;67;Mostly sunny and hot;94;66;NE;9;26%;4%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;102;76;Warm with sunshine;97;76;SSE;6;9%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;76;Mostly sunny;88;73;N;9;47%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;94;66;Sunny and very warm;95;69;ESE;5;41%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm around;89;80;Couple of t-storms;92;77;SE;9;69%;83%;9

Toronto, Canada;A morning t-storm;77;70;Partly sunny, humid;81;61;NNW;9;72%;25%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;86;71;Sunny and nice;89;73;ESE;9;54%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;95;76;Sunny and hot;97;75;ESE;12;46%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;63;48;Couple of t-storms;61;49;N;6;83%;78%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;72;57;Partly sunny;72;56;NE;4;62%;26%;4

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;92;68;Mostly cloudy;83;67;N;9;56%;35%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;SW;5;69%;64%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;79;62;A t-storm in spots;82;57;NE;7;64%;74%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy, warm;85;64;A shower or t-storm;85;61;NW;7;57%;82%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;48;39;Mostly sunny;52;46;NNW;10;64%;0%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds, a t-storm;84;79;Afternoon showers;90;79;WSW;6;73%;83%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;97;69;Very hot;97;68;NE;4;23%;1%;9

